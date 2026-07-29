3 deals the Warriors could make to move Steph Curry for a fresh start

One-team franchise players deserve endless salutes. It's not easy sticking with a squad during dark periods, and even some of those legends tried to get away when it got rough. From Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, to Tim Duncan, the NBA world should stand at attention when one-teamers are mentioned. Stephen Curry was on the road to joining those greats, but is that still in the cards?

There is such a stark difference between Curry and the aforementioned All-Timers. Firstly, Duncan and Kobe were set on leaving the Spurs and Lakers, respectively, once upon a time. Curry has not publicly requested a trade or signed elsewhere either. Magic never had a reason to want out from a roster construction standpoint. He waltzed into the league playing for the Captain himself. Late-career Nowitzki and current Curry are similar in the sense that their franchises have not put winners around them.

But 38-year-old Nowitzki was not a top-10 player like Curry still is. There is so much left in the tank that it is hard to imagine Curry rotting away for a Golden State Warriors team with low upside. They struck out on LeBron James this summer. Jimmy Butler and his $56 million contract will not be on the hardwood until 2027, at the earliest, as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Golden State has not been eager to sacrifice its future draft picks to aid Curry and his championship pursuit. If the Warriors are truly looking towards life after Curry, then the king of the deep ball could look elsewhere. Maybe he wants to be a one-team legend, but he has so much to offer this game at an old age.

Warriors can swap Curry for established talent and picks

Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic - Game Four | Fernando Medina/GettyImages

Golden State Warriors receive: Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, 2027 Magic 1st, 2029 Grizzlies 1st

Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, 2027 Magic 1st, 2029 Grizzlies 1st Orlando Magic receive: Stephen Curry

Some in the Warriors building always wanted Franz Wagner anyway. If you do reset the team, Wagner is one of the better realistic options to do it with. There is All-Star upside there if the 6-foot-10 German can remain healthy.

Jalen Suggs is an All-Defense bulldog who also has a concerning health history. The two picks add some value to this trade, but one would expect Curry to go for more than this. 2026 has taught us that huge hauls might be a thing of the past.

Milwaukee got a sizeable return for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that was underwhelming compared to what most thought they'd get back. Wagner is better than anybody the Bucks got for Giannis, and Giannis has more value than approaching-40-years-old Curry.

The Magic desperately need shooting. Of course, Curry helps there, but he'd also free up Paolo Banchero, who needs as much room to operate as possible. Suggs out of the way allows Anthony Black to continue his steady arc. A Desmond Bane and Curry backcourt would be Splash Brother-esque, but Bane doesn't lock down like peak Klay Thompson. Orlando would be a clear playoff team adding Curry's juice, but would not be guaranteed contenders. If Curry leaves the only team he's called home, he would want a better chance to hoist his fifth Larry O'Brien.

Curry reunited with Kevin Durant in Houston

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two | Juan Ocampo/GettyImages

Golden State Warriors receive: Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, 2027 Nets 1st, 2028 and 2030 Houston 1sts

Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, 2027 Nets 1st, 2028 and 2030 Houston 1sts Houston Rockets receive: Steph Curry

The Warriors would want young talent with upside if they could not obtain a certified player like Wagner. Reed Sheppard has room to grow as a shot creator and playmaker. He is already a sniper who looks to have a big year in 2027. Jabari Smith Jr. is only 23 years old, can guard multiple positions, and has shooting potential.

Throw in Fred VanVleet's expiring $25 million and three valuable first round picks, and the Warriors' immediate future is not as gloomy. Trading Curry under any circumstance would cause an uprising in San Fransico, but if he wants to compete, he cannot do that with the Warriors.

Curry with Kevin Durant, Alperen Şengün, and Amen Thompson is moving. Just like Orlando, Houston needs shooting more than oxygen right now. Curry with this roster also allows Thompson to play a more ancillary role; there is too much on his plate currently. Curry lightens his load and could restore Şengün's reputation.

Şengün fell six spots in the annual online under-25 rankings. He was underwhelming, but his post-game magic and passing flair would be unlocked again with Curry and Durant on the wing. Life would be easier for Durant as he'd no longer be the de facto point guard.

The Rockets with Curry would be contenders. A guaranteed Finals team? Nothing is guaranteed in the Western Conference. But the chance to win skyrockets if the best shooter and rim protector link up. That is on the table if the San Antonio Spurs get in the mix.

Curry would compete for his fifth ring in San Antonio

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five | Ronald Cortes/GettyImages

Golden State Warriors receive: De'Aaron Fox, Carter Bryant, 2027 Hawks 1st, 2028 Boston 1st, 2028 Spurs 1st

De'Aaron Fox, Carter Bryant, 2027 Hawks 1st, 2028 Boston 1st, 2028 Spurs 1st San Antonio Spurs receive: Stephen Curry

Why would the Spurs gut some of their draft capital when they already made the Finals with their young core at the helm? The only way the Spurs pick up a call about Curry is if they believe they aren't heads and shoulders above others in the West. This trade only makes sense if they operate with that belief.

Curry is an upgrade over Fox. Fox's struggles in the Finals were well documented, but the reactionary "get off him at all costs" takes were too much in the moment. He could probably return to a 25 points per game type of seek-and-destroyer if he were the lead guy on a team again. Carter Bryant has some defensive upside. He is physical, and the Warriors would be banking on turning him into a legit 3-and-D wing. The three firsts help the Warriors rebuild tremendously.

Curry paired with Victor Wembanyama would be like "Interstellar." Curry has the greatest gravitational pull from the perimeter, and Wemby has it as a roller. What would defenses even do?

The Spurs are high on their blossoming guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, but trading for Curry would not stunt their growth. Harper was already going to back up Fox this season, and Castle would be on the ball a ton playing next to marathon-running Curry.

San Antonio would clearly give Curry his best shot at another ring among the teams listed. The ringchaser title may be thrown his way if he joined a juggernaut who made the NBA Finals the season before. But if Curry snags another ring, topping LeBron for the most in this era, who is to say how he got the ring will matter.

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