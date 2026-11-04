3 emergency Thunder trades to address their injury ravaged rotation

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost three starters in one week. Jalen Williams is out for the season with a dislocated ankle; Cason Wallace could also miss the entire season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. And a few days after their backcourt was slashed, OKC lost Chet Holmgren for roughly two months with a torn right patellar tendon.

The Thunder still have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein and a deep guard room, which is probably enough to survive the regular season. Maybe it's even enough for a top-four seed in the West. Is it enough to challenge San Antonio or Houston for the Western Conference crown, though? Probably not. Sam Presti is always sitting on a mountain of draft picks. Now is the time to use 'em.

Thunder trade proposal for Will Riley

Will Riley - Washington Wizards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's scale these trades up, starting with a marginal tweak and ending with a full-on blockbuster. Will Riley has understandably faded from the Washington Wizards' rotation with AJ Dybantsa in the mix, plus more minutes committed to Alex Sarr on the "wing." That said, the second-year forward — Washington's No. 21 pick a year ago — averaged 10.3 points and 2.0 assists in 22.1 minutes as a rookie. There were long stretches where he was their best wing not named Kyshawn George.

Riley still has room for growth, so OKC would need to invest in development and let him play through the occasional lull. First and foremost, Riley's 3-point shooting can be erratic; but he's also a physical driver, even without a ton of weight to throw around. Riley boldly gets downhill and navigates tight spaces, with enough pull-up flashes to believe he can become a well-rounded scorer.

OKC loves its dribble-pass-shoot wings. Riley may struggle to meet OKC's defensive threshold, but he has the frame. Add a little more weight, and surround him with the likes of Hartenstein, Holmgren (eventually) and Alex Caruso, and Riley will get by. Thunder fans probably want a more proven contributor, but there's a chance for Riley to take a major year-two leap with more reps and better infrastructure around him.

Thunder trade proposal for Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Milwaukee Bucks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brayden Burries is as close to untouchable as it gets on the Milwaukee Bucks roster; everyone is available for the right price. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has adjusted well since coming over in the Giannis trade. He's not a Spoelstra anomaly. Even without a super high volume of 3s or much defensive juice to speak of, Jaquez's rugged physicality, rebounding from the wing and crafty mid-post playmaking have made him a cornerstone of the Bucks' motley operation.

If OKC comes calling with a ton of desperation, Milwaukee can probably squeeze the Thunder for a first-round pick and more. Nikola Topic recently had his fourth-year rookie option declined, and he's currently out with a foot injury. He has been one of the unluckiest players in the NBA when it comes to injuries. Still, he's a former lottery pick, and a player the Bucks can take for a legitimate test drive before deciding whether or not to pursue a reunion in free agency next summer.

Topic's unique blend of size, craft and relentless rim pressure on the perimeter should pair nicely with more perimeter-oriented scorers like Tyler Herro and Kasparas Jakucionis. For OKC, Jaquez replaces some of the essential versatility and connectivity Jalen Williams provided on the wing. Jaquez is also becoming a more dependable 3-point shooter, with a varied ability to drive, post-up and exploit mismatches from different areas on the floor.

Thunder trade proposal for Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner - Orlando Magic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be an especially depressing outcome for all involved — OKC does not want to trade Jalen Williams and he does not deserve to have the rug yanked out from under him after multiple brutal injuries and their related rehab stints. That said, this is a trade that could benefit all involved, too.

The Orlando Magic need to take a long, hard look in the mirror and decide if this roster, as currently constructed, can really go the distance. The evidence consistently tells us no. Orlando needs to shake the foundation. Losing Wagner and his production for a full season, especially when Paolo Banchero is banged up, is a tough pill to swallow. Still, it may position the Magic for a brighter future. Williams can do much of what Wagner does on both ends; he's also a better shooter and a more varied creator.

Committing to Williams for almost five full years on a max contract is a substantial risk. Then again, Wagner hasn't distinguished himself as an especially durable star. Jared McCain's relentless off-ball movement and volume shooting are just what the doctor ordered for Orlando's backcourt, too. He's more than a toss-in.

For OKC, this move is rooted in immediacy — the understanding that title windows don't stay open forever. Wagner adds valuable defensive versatility and downhill shot creation on the wing. His wayward 3-point shooting is a problem in Orlando. It should be more manageable once OKC gets to full strength, especially in five-out lineups with Holmgren at center. Even without consistent 3-point shooting, Wagner has been Orlando's most impactful player for years. He is a relentless driver who's taking on more of the playmaking burden in Banchero's absence to start the campaign. He fits the DNA of this Thunder roster beautifully.

Throw in a couple first-round picks — San Antonio's in 2027 and OKC's in 2032 — and Orlando can hopefully stomach the short-term loss in favor of long-term gains and an increasingly necessary system reset.