3 GMs whose jobs are on the line in the 2026 NBA Draft

The next 48 hours will test their ability to navigate high-stakes choices that could reshape their franchises entirely.

Each faces unique pressures from draft strategies to player retention that could determine whether they keep their jobs.

To call the NBA Draft a high-stakes environment would be a profound understatement. In a two-day span (yes, the draft is two days now!), championship dreams will be realized and destroyed. So many people have so much to lose, and so much to gain.

However, for these three general managers, there is a little bit more of the former, as a pressure cooker that was already rising might boil over if things don't go well.

3. Will Dawkins, Washington Wizards

2026 NBA Draft Combine | Melissa Tamez/GettyImages

Since being hired three years ago this month, Will Dawkins (along with the president of basketball operations Michael Winger) has done an objectively good job with the Washington Wizards. The duo has cleaned up the books, hoarded draft capital, bought low on some undervalued former stars (Anthony Davis and Trae Young) and accumulated a trove of talented young players (Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Will Riley, and Tre Johnson).

And yet, they still don't have that true No. 1 guy. The guy for all these tantalizing pieces to fit around, and to guide the Wizards through the Red Sea to their first championship since they were known as the Bullets.

What makes this moment even more crucial is that the lottery gods finally rewarded them with the first overall pick in a class that has three studs (AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer) at the top. And they did so in the last year in which teams will actually get rewarded for dishonorably tanking (not that there is any honorable way to tank).

This isn't a job-on-the-line type of moment for Dawkins and company, like it may be for the other two gentlemen ahead of them on this list. But the heat is definitely on.

2. Kevin Pritchard, Indiana Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers v Indiana Pacers | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

How can a guy whose team doesn't even have a draft pick have anything to lose next week? Simple, when that person was responsible for making the trade that cost them that pick in the first place.

For those who are unaware, the Indiana Pacers traded Bennedict Mathurin and some draft capital in exchange for the services of Ivica Zubac (who, for the record, fills a major position of need for the team) at this past trade deadline.

One of the picks they gave away was a protected 2026 first-rounder that would only be conveyed if it landed somewhere between Nos. 5 and 9. Fast forward to the 2026 Draft Lottery, and where does that pick fall? No. 5 overall. So, the Los Angeles Clippers will now be drafting in the spot that was supposed to go to the Pacers.

To make matters worse, Kevin Pritchard, the team's president of basketball operations, apologized by saying that the team took a calculated gamble that did not pay off. Pritchard won't admit it (or who knows, with his social media, maybe he will), but he's definitely praying that the Clippers don't select a future star. Because if that happens while Zubac flames out in Indiana, he's out of a job.

1. Jon Horst, Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

There are so many ways that this could go wrong for Jon Horst, architect of the Milwaukee Bucks for the last nine years. First off, unless something changes drastically in the next couple of days, Horst will not know if Giannis Antetokounmpo will be with the team next season.

This obviously matters, because Horst doesn't really know if he should use the opportunity to start the next era of Bucks' basketball, select a player who can help the team win right now or trade the pick for a player who can help Giannis and Co. immediately.

But back to how it could go wrong. What if Horst picks a project at No. 10 overall and Antetokounmpo decides to stay? What if Horst selects a win-now piece and Antetokounmpo leaves? What if Antetokounmpo leaves, Horst picks a guy to start the rebuild with and then said player just sucks?

New eras usually come with wholesale changes, and Horst is going to have to hit a home run to keep this trend from continuing.