3 moves the Denver Nuggets can make to replace Jonas Valančiūnas

A couple of weeks ago, the Denver Nuggets waived Jonas Valančiūnas. Since then, the 14-year veteran has opted to take his talents overseas, officially joining the Lithuanian and EuroLeague team Zalgiris Kaunas. Yes, I know what you are thinking: so what? The Nuggets are the ones who let go of Valančiūnas. Why do they need to worry about filling his place?

Well, the Nuggets still need a backup center, which has been a huge problem for Denver over the last few years. They are obviously a world-beating group when Nikola Jokić is on the floor. But even with his Herculean durability, the Joker can't play every second of every game. And when he's off the floor, things have gotten pretty bleak.

According to PBP Stats, over the last six years, the Nuggets boast a +10.2 net rating when Jokić is on the floor, and a -6.6 net rating when he is off it. So, with this in mind, here are three ways the Nuggets can fill the void left by their most recent backup center departure.

In Marvin Bagley we trust

Marvin Bagley III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have already (kind of) tried to fill this area of need. Shortly after the start of free agency, Denver signed Marvin Bagley III to a one-year deal.

For years, Bagley has been something of a cautionary tail after being selected second overall in 2018 NBA Draft — a class that featured the likes of Luka Dončić, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Trae Young, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Hear me out, though. Bagley is just 27 years old, and there is a reason he keeps hanging around in the league nearly a decade since this selection. In theory, Bagley can do two things that the man starting in front of him can't: block shots and use his vertical prowess as a lob threat on rolls and while camping out in the dunker spot.

According to Dunks & Threes, Bagley was in the 73rd percentile in rim finishing and the 82nd percentile in block rate. Bagley is probably a lost cause, but maybe being in a strong ecosystem (likely having his minutes paired with Jamal Murray) and in a consolidated role can bring the best out of the journeymen.

Bring small ball back

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Nuggets marched through the 2023 NBA Playoffs to the tune of a 16-4 record and the only title in franchise history, they remedied their backup five minutes by delegating those minutes to non-traditional centers (namely, Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon). And what do you know? The Nuggets were pretty good (a net rating of +5.5) when Jokić was off the floor.

That could be the answer to their issues this go around as well. Gordon is still around, and hopefully, 2026-27 is more conducive to a clean bill of health than 2025-26 was. They also have DaRon Holmes III. Holmes missed the entirety of his first NBA season after suffering a torn Achilles in the 2024 Vegas Summer League, and last season, he was relegated to just 25 games. But now, with a full healthy offseason under his belt, he'll be ready to emerge as a viable small-ball five in Year Three (technically, Year Two).

Get a veteran who doesn't have a home yet

San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, there is still time to add another player into the mix. The Nuggets don't have much money to spend, but they can always add someone to the roster via a minimum contract signing. You won't find a star (or even high-level bench player) via this pathway, but given the appeal of playing alongside guys like Jokić and Murray, they definitely could get a servicable veteran to come on board.

One name I have in mind is Kelly Olynyk. It's not 2017 anymore and Olynyk struggled to find minutes on the San Antonio Spurs last season (playing in just 42 games), but the Nuggets could do worse if they are looking for a reasonable facisimile of what Jokić does with his passing and floor spacing.

That's the other thing. Maybe the answer isn't to find a big who can give you something completely different from Jokić. Maybe the best solution is to find someone who allows the team to play a similar style.

Even if that doesn't work, you still have Bagley and your small-ball pitch. So, this avenue could be a best of both worlds type of decision.

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