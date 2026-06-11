3 roster changes the Lakers will have to make if LeBron James comes back

The Lakers face a critical offseason to reshape their roster around Luka Dončić. The big question is whether LeBron will be back.

The Los Angeles Lakers are fully transitioned to being Luka Dončić's team, but that does not mean they want to let LeBron James finish his career with another franchise. The challenge for GM Rob Pelinka and his staff is to reshape the roster in a way that makes the finances of bringing the future Hall of Famer back possible.

The free agency of Austin Reaves will also play a massive role in the team's offseason plans. He is going to land a massive raise over the $14 million and change he earned last season. Retaining him is more important to the team's long-term health than inking James to a new deal.

The heat is already on the Lakers to build a contender around Dončić before his contract starts to wind down. Bringing James back for another season will improve Los Angeles' championship equity. To make that happen, look for the Lakers to make these three roster moves.

1. Offload Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton made some strides for the Lakers last season, but it's clear he will never turn into anything more than an average starting center for a team with legitimate title aspitations. That's why the Lakers need to make sure he suits up for another team next year.

The easiest way to achieve that goal would be for Ayton to decline his player option and enter free agency on his own. That's a distinct possibility since it would only pay him a shade over $8 million. It's also possible that he might choose to opt-in to extend his stay in one of the league's biggest markets.

If Ayton does opt into his deal he'll become an expiring contract the Lakers should try to offload via trade. He won't fetch them much in return, but they might be able to flip hip for a more athletic player who melds better with Ayton. No matter what, Los Angeles must find a way to get Ayton off their books to clear room to re-sign James.

2. Re-signing Austin Reaves is a must

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Bringing Reaves back will be an expensive proposition for the Lakers, but it's a necessity if they're going to compete next year in a loaded Western Conference. James is only going to return to LA to play for a team with title hopes which means Reaves has to return alongside him.

The biggest deal the Lakers can offer Reaves is a five-year, $241 million pact. Other teams can only offer him a four-year deal on the open market. The Lakers should not rush to pay him every dollar possible, but they can leverage the fifth-year to win the race for the veteran guard's services.

Pelinka can afford to negotiate a little with Reaves, but he must remember he does not hold much leverage. Giving him a lucrative deal is a must to placate Doncic and James.

3. Keep Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Any team that signs James at this stage in his career needs to make sure they don't put too many miles on his tires during the regular season. For the Lakers, that means bringing back Marcus Smart to eat up a lot of minutes on the wing.

Smart's defensive ability on the perimeter is particularly important to make sure James isn't asked to do too much on a nighly basis. There was a day when James was one of the best perimeter defenders in the game. Now he's only able to summon up that kind of energy when the playoffs roll around.

Smart is heading into the last year of a contract that only pays him just over $5 million. That could make him an intriguing trade chip for the Lakers, but they need to resist that temptation. He isn't the dynamic offensive option Lakers want on the wing, but he's a great caddy for James at this late stage of their careers.

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