The New Orleans Pelicans are losers of six straight. It's not hard to diagnose the problem with their roster: too many dudes overlapping and undermining each other on the floor. New Orleans' roster lacks balance and harmony. The pieces do not fit. Trading Dejounte Murray could help some, but the Pelicans won't get back anything of value. If the Jalen Green buzz proves prescient, that only makes the problem worse.

It's past time for New Orleans to tear this roster down to the studs. Zion Williamson's contract expires after next season and he's playing some of his best basketball in years; if ever there was a time to sell high, it's now. Trading Williamson would allow the Pelicans to redistribute touches to the likes of Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen and even Trey Murphy, if he sticks around. Hopefully that would plant the seeds of a more successful and sustainable future.

This Jazz-Pelicans trade proposal sends Zion to Utah

Lauri Markkanen - Utah Jazz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lauri Markkanen is out for the next month with a fractured hand, but he also has an extra year on his contract. The Utah Jazz are 1-13 and completely dysfunctional. Zion does not address their sore lack of rim protection, but he can add waves of rim pressure and playmaking, giving Will Hardy a new key to unlock the underperforming offense. Both Darryn Peterson and Keyonte George — probably Utah's most important long-term building blocks at this stage — can thrive off the ball. The Jazz don't lack the shooting, on paper, to accommodate Zion's unique downhill game.

For the Pelicans, Markkanen is pretty much the polar opposite of Zion on the court. While Zion has done what he can, when he can, to keep the Pelicans semi-respectable, New Orleans has too many cooks in the kitchen. Zion soaks up a lot of touches; Markkanen thrives as a spacer and connector, finding ways to grease the wheels offensively without soaking up usage. He can complement New Orleans' other creators and fit in, where Zion sticks out by necessity.

New Orleans also adds a 2027 first-round pick — the second most favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah — for its troubles. The Jazz are basically dead and buried this season, but after trading for Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah can't suffer mediocrity much longer. Worse comes to worst, Zion's contract is less burdensome and they can reset in a couple years.

This Clippers-Pelicans trade proposal sends Zion to L.A.

Brandon Ingram - LA Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a cruel twist of fate for Brandon Ingram, who ends up buried in Pelicans purgatory once again, but there's reason to believe the LA Clippers should get aggressive. A proper rebuild is made difficult by the Kawhi Leonard sanctions, and this team isn't actually that bad right now — even with Ingram sidelined by an injury. Ty Lue is also one of the most creative and adaptable head coaches in the NBA, so he should get the most out of Zion's singular skill set.

Brandon Ingram's contract is basically a mirror to his former teammate's at this point, worth $40 million this season with a $41.9 million player option next season. He will probably opt-in. While Ingram frankly does not help New Orleans much on the floor, a 2029 first-round pick (the lowest of Philadelphia and Los Angeles) plus a flier on talented rookie forward Baba Miller should be enough to consider a hard reset.

If Ingram comes back from injury and performs in a featured role by default, maybe the Pelicans can even rebuild his value enough to swing another value-add trade in the offseason, when his contract becomes an expiring.

This Knicks-Pelicans trade proposal sends Zion to New York

Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges - New York Knicks | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The New York Knicks probably shouldn't rock the boat like this 13 games into the season. The reigning champs are the reigning champs for a reason, and there's a proven formula with this group. It does not help that Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart share extremely tight bonds with Jalen Brunson. This trade threatens to disrupt the locker room and vastly change the on-court dynamics. Consider this an exercise in pure theory.

All that said... the Knicks are in a tricky spot, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Hart both grumpy about their expiring contracts, while Bridges' value rapidly deteriorates. The Knicks are 24.5 points worse per 100 possessions with Bridges on the floor this season; he's averaging 6.8 points on 37.5 percent shooting. Hart's on-off splits are better, but he is averaging 6.6 points on 33.8 percent shooting.

All this comes in an incredibly small sample size, so again, the Knicks probably shouldn't do this trade right now. What about a month from now, though? If these problems persist, the best front offices are those that recognize issues and adapt quickly, rather than getting bogged down by sentimentality and optics.

The Mikal Bridges contract is a negative asset already. The Knicks probably aren't keen on extending Josh Hart at his desired price tag, which is why he didn't get a new contract in the offseason. So bringing in Zion Williamson to ramp up a plodding offense and take a load off Jalen Brunson's shoulders could mitigate a few different problems. The hope would be that KAT, OG Anunoby and Herb Jones can help maintain New York's fierce defensive reputation.

The Jazz and Clippers trades are far more realistic and far less risky. It always felt like Zion wanted to play in New York, though. The Pelicans take on Bridges' contract and get to decide on Hart's future. The goal would be for Bridges and Hart — two strong defenders with lower-usage skill sets — to morph into a more additive force in New Orleans. Deuce McBride is a throw-in, but a great locker room presence and bench sniper all the same. The Knicks' 2033 first-round pick (and maybe another swap or two to compensate for Bridges' contract) could turn into a valuable asset down the road.