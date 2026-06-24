5 best picks from first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, and why our experts loved them

The draft's top decisions highlight how talent evaluation and positional value continue to evolve across the league.

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft has come and gone, and multiple franchises have benefitted from what many considered to be a stacked class by making some franchise-altering decisions at the top of the order.

Even in a Draft that wasn't changed by a league-altering trade that went down in the middle of the festivities, there were a few picks that raised eyebrows in both earnest and ironic fashion. Some of the best of the best moves stand out as a masterclass in executive work.

Using FanSided's Top 100 NBA Draft Big Board curated by the excellent Christopher Kline, these five players stood out as the absolute best intersections of talent and value.

5. Labaron Philon, No. 22, Philadelphia 76ers

Philon, who was dubbed a "plug-and-play fit anywhere" by Kline due to his ability to get to the rim and skill at pulling up from range, was ranked No. 10 on the Big Board amid a relative consensus that he would be picked in the lottery. Philly was more than willing to scoop up a premier scoring talent, even with concerns about his size and defense.

Pairing Philon and Tyrese Maxey in the same backcourt could have some devastating knock-on effects.

4. Ekuba Okorie, No. 17, Detroit Pistons

Kline dubbed Okorie a "three-level microwave scorer" who was ranked in the Top 20 despite a low assist rate for an undersized point guard. Amid a run on scoring guards in this post-Jalen Brunson-winning-a-championship world, a Pistons team who needed to support Cade Cunningham gained a tremendous bench sparkplug.

Okorie will need to shoe he can defend if he wants to validate this selection, however.

3. Aday Mara, No. 12, Oklahoma City Thunder

Of course the Thunder managed to get a player ranked in the Top 5 on Kline's Big Board with a 9-9 standing reach. Mara was identified as both a "graceful finisher" and a "super-smart connector" by Kline, which, when paired with elite defensive skills, could make him an instant starter for a contender.

Mara and 2025 first-rounder Thomas Sorber could make for an interesting center rotation as Isaiah Hartenstein nears free agency.

2. Kingston Flemings, No. 8, Atlanta Hawks

Flemings went from a top-five lock to No. 8 after his measurements at the Combine turned some teams away. Atlanta couldn't resist his combination of defense, shooting, and leadership, as they believe the man Kline called a "bolt of lightning with the ball" can change the scope of their backcourt.

Flemings should slide into a starting spot after moving off Trae Young.

1. Cameron Boozer, No. 3, Memphis Grizzlies

Anyone who had Boozer as the top player in this class should not be discounted, and Kline numbered among them. Boozer, honored by Kline as "the most dominant player in recent college basketball history" at just 18 years old, is a one-stop shop for instant two-way improvement. Memphis may have finished its rebuild in record time.

Boozer will start right away and should be near the front of the pack in Rookie of the Year talks.

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