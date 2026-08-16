5 teams that should be interested in free agent Ben Simmons

In the beginning of the 2020s, Ben Simmons was one of the best players in the NBA. However, one play in a playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks was when he passed up a wide-open layup to Matisse Thybulle for a dunk that failed. Since then, he was traded and waived, then became a role player, then didn't play last season as a way to recover from any lingering health issues.

One day, there should be a 30-for-30 ESPN film about the rise and fall of Simmons. However, Simmons is doing his best impersonation of a mythical bird called a phoenix and trying to resurrect his career out of the ashes. Per Mark Spears of ESPN Andscape, Simmons isn't only working with the Australian national team; according to his sources, he's gaining NBA interest from several Western Conference teams.

It's yet to be seen if Simmons will actually be picked up by a team, but there are several teams that could use his services. Some could use his playmaking, while others could use his defense and rebounding, but it's clear that regardless of what role he has on whatever team he lands on, it's doubtful he will regain his star status.

5. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks make sense on two fronts here. The first is that they had interest in him last offseason, but Simmons declined a training camp invite, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line (subscription needed). With the Knicks not having any major changes in the front office or coaching staff, there should be interest there.

However, Simmons's fit won't be due to his playmaking skills. The Knicks have plenty of players who can fill that role. What the Knicks still need is defense and rebounding. Right now, the Knicks only have proven centers they have are Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. While center isn't Simmons' best position, he can play it and might thrive as a playmaking five in New York.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost frontcourt players this offseason, including power forward Julius Randle and stretch big man Naz Reid. Losing a starter and a reserve is difficult to replace, despite acquiring point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Simmons could help in that regard.

At 6-foot-10, Simmons can play both center and power forward for the Timberwolves if Trey Lyles proves not to be able to cut or if Joan Bellringer isn't ready for a consistent role in his second season. Simmons would also be another point guard option behind Ball and Ayo Dosunmo if either one gets injured.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick benefited as a player when he was teammates with Simmons back when both played with the Philadelphia 76ers. If any current NBA coach has familiarity with and knowledge of how to properly use Simmons' skill set, it would be Redick.

Outside of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and, to a lesser extent, Collin Sexton, Bronny James, and Quentin Grimes, there aren't many players who have run an offense. Simmons can do so he would be good insurance for players like Doncic and Reaves who lost time from last season due to injury. If both are healthy, then Simmons can become a backup big, as the Lakers only have Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Jarred Vanderbilt, who are proven big men on the roster.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

Referring back to Simmons' time with the Philadelphia 76ers, the franchise could consider bringing back their former first-overall pick. The Sixers are a very top-loaded team with decent backcourt depth, with Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and rookie Labaron Philon, but lack reliable frontcourt depth outside of Dean Wade and, arguably, Dominick Barlow.

The frontcourt is where Simmons could make a difference, playing either center or power forward for his former franchise. He might be the best option at center for Philly if he signs there, and if LeBron James misses time, he can mimic LeBron's rebounding and playmaking, which would be an asset to the Sixers. The problem is that, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the 76ers can't sign another player until late December due to salary cap implications. On top of that, while he fills a need, his history with the franchise makes this reunion trickier.

1. Charlotte Hornets

Like in my Russell Westbrook article, I do believe the Charlotte Hornets are still lacking depth in playmaking. Now that Westbrook is retired, the Hornets still need more playmaking coming off the bench despite swapping Tre Mann for Dennis Schröder, per Shams Charania of ESPN. There is a real argument that this might be the best spot for Simmons to land

If Simmons could regain his former All-Star form, there's a lineup that he could thrive in and could cause the rest of the NBA Trouble. They could have a lineup of Simmons, Colby White, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, and Naz Reid. With four legit 3-point threats around Simmons, it would give him is best chance to thrive.

If Simmons shows off the Australian National Team, then it won't be surprising if an NBA team comes calling. Only time will tell what version of Simmons the NBA will get.