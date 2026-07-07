5 things to know about Karim López, who could be Mexico's first NBA superstar

The blend of his historic selection, early professional career, and adaptable playstyle sets high expectations for his impact in Memphis.

Karim Lopez, a Mexican-born forward, became the first player from his country selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

While many first-round picks in the NBA Draft fans have long been familiar with from the collegiate level, some players fly under the radar. Karim López is one of these players. The Mexican forward was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 21st pick after spending two seasons with the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL.

But what's his skill set, and what was his journey to the NBA?

Karim López is the first Mexican-born player to be drafted in the first-round

López has made history before even stepping on an NBA court. When the Grizzlies drafted him with the 21st pick, he became the first Mexican-born player to be selected in the first-round, with Eduardo Nájera being the only other Mexican-born player to be drafted. This was a historic moment for the country of Mexico, and López has an immense amount of pride in representing his country.

On his draft-day suit, López sported a custom design of the Mexican flag along with other images symbolizing his heritage. After being drafted, López spoke about his heritage and why it was important to represent his country.

“I just wanted to represent my culture, represent where I’m from, represent my faith, and just represent myself, basically,” López said. “Show who I am.”

Hopefully, López will be the beginning of a successful line of Mexican-born NBA players.

His belief that he’d make it to the NBA has never wavered

Draft prospect Karim Lopez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there's nothing wrong with being a "later bloomer," López was anything but that. During an appearance on The Chris Vernon Show, López recalled that he always knew he was going to be an NBA player.

"Honestly, since I can remember," López said when asked when he knew that he would make it to the NBA. "It was always my main goal, and it was always something that I was really sure that I was going to accomplish."

FanSided got a chance to sit down with López's friend and member of his business team, Ricardo Torres, while at Jason of Beverly Hills' draft suite (a pre-draft event for players, their families, and friends). Torres recalled a story that perfectly captured how long it was clear that López was on a path to greatness.

"So, we saw him at a very young age, I think it was like 12 or 13, and I mean, he's at that age, he was dunking over his dad ... We saw him dunk at that age, and I'm telling you, it was different, like it was, it was strong, and he was moving fast for his age as well, because he was also tall ... We said, "Okay, this kid's going to be a problem," Torres recalled.

López's father played on the Mexican National team, so dunking over him is no small feat for an adolescent. This moment and the general upside López showed during his youth set a bar, and it's safe to say he lived up to this bar.

He’s been playing professionally since age 14

On a similar note, López dedicated himself to his long-time goal at a young age, including playing professional basketball since age 14. Many people know that he has played for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL for the past two years. However, what might get lost is that López has been playing professionally since 14 years old.

At 14, López took his talents to Spain's Joventut Badalona youth academy. Without a doubt, this speaks volumes about López's long-time commitment to his goal of being an NBA player. López's experience as a professional basketball player should also make his transition to the NBA smoother.

He’s a jack-of-all-trades player

Perhaps the main appeal of López's game isn't one single skill, but his ability to contribute to several different aspects of the game. Whether it's rebounding, secondary offensive playmaking, disruptive defensive playmaking, or around-the-rim finishing, López simply offers a little of everything.

Having a jack-of-all-trades forward is immensely valuable in the modern NBA that prioritizes versatility. López's general feel for the game and ability to make his impact felt in several areas could make him an ideal versatile forward.

He has an ideal frame for NBA success

In addition to López's general well-rounded skill set, his ideal frame and length are highly appealing to his NBA outlook. He is 6-foot-8.25 (without shoes) and has a 6-foot-11.5 wingspan. With his blend of size and length, López has the prototypical frame to play either forward position or even some small-ball center looks if needed.

Likewise, López's frame will help him guard multiple positions on defense. Versatility is a cherished skill in the modern NBA, and López has the ideal blend of size and skill that can make him a versatile chess piece. In the end, this could be a big reason why López carves out a successful career and perhaps even becomes a star.

More NBA news and analysis: