AJ Dybantsa landed at No. 24 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

The Washington Wizards went with the consensus and selected BYU forward AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Despite a talented class around him, Dybantsa was viewed as the prohibitive favorite at No. 1 for months. He led college basketball in scoring as a freshman, with numbers that harken back to the year-one dominance of Kevin Durant at Texas.

It's not hard to understand why the Wizards zeroed in on Dybantsa. For a team that covets positionally size and versatility, Dybantsa — a 6-foot-9, 210-pound wing with guard-like handles and elite twitch and explosiveness — was a natural draw. He was the best advantage creator in the draft, and now he will be relied upon heavily in Washington. The Wizards are full-tilt in their pursuit of a playoff spot this season, which puts Dybantsa in a rare position.

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AJ Dybantsa could lead a playoff team as the No. 1 overall pick

AJ Dybantsa - Washington Wizards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More often than not, the No. 1 overall pick ends up on the worst (or one of the worst) teams in the NBA. There are exceptions, of course (see: Zaccharie Risacher in Atlanta), and the league's new lottery rules will further skew the data in the years to come. But for Dybantsa, it's an especially unique situation. The Wizards were the worst team in the NBA last season, but the front office quickly repositioned Washington for contention in 2026-27.

The Trae Young and Anthony Davis trades didn't help much last season, but both came into the new year healthy. Young is one of the most ball-dominant creators in the NBA. Davis, a former No. 1 pick himself, is a champion and a 10-time All-Star. Both will command significant portions of the offensive pie, but it's Dybantsa who represents the future. Young and Davis are both injury-prone and due for less burdensome roles moving forward. There's a decent chance Dybantsa leads Washington in both usage and scoring. He was a heavy on-ball star at BYU and dating back to high school. The Wizards ought to play to Dybantsa's strengths, which are his elite self-creation and isolation scoring.

So Dybantsa will be "the guy" in Washington, on a team hoping to conquer a challenging Eastern Conference slate to claim one of eight coveted playoff spots. We can debate Washington's odds of making the playoffs (which are low), but that is clearly the end goal for this season. Rather than easing Dybantsa's transition with low expectations and a long leash, the Wizards will ask him to shoulder a significant workload and lead a competitive offense as a rookie. It's a bold strategy, but Dybantsa is good enough for it to pay off.

The wins haven't come yet but Dybantsa is showing what he can do. Through 12 games he's averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, although the shooting efficiency still leaves a lot to be desired.

AJ Dybantsa should take his pointers from Jaylen Brown

AJ Dybantsa - Washington Wizards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easiest NBA star parallel for Dybantsa is Jaylen Brown. Washington should hope Dybantsa can become an even more well-rounded, two-way star down the road, but the similarities are vast. That's not to say they are the same player. Dybantsa is far more snake-like in his movements; more deceptive where Brown relies on brute force and explosiveness. But both are high-volume scoring wings. Both live in the mid-range and apply pressure on the rim, able to create and sustain advantages with a variety of finishing moves.

There are similar weaknesses, too. Brown has never been the most advanced playmaker. He has upped his assist volume in recent years, but he's not very anticipatory or creative. Nor is Dybantsa. Both can smother tough assignments with their length and athleticism on defense, but both tend to fall asleep off-ball and give up easy buckets on the back end. These are areas Dybantsa will need to clean up in the NBA.

That said, the blueprint to success is clear. Washington has done a smart job building out the roster around him, too. Trae Young and Tre Johnson are high-volume shooters. Davis can set monster screens and provide an outlet at the rim. Between Kyshawn George, Will Riley and Bilal Coulibaly (not to mention Alex Sarr) Washington has a ton of length and versatility around him.

Dybantsa is in a favorable spot. The Wizards are probably further away than their front office and their players would like to admit — the East is just too daunting this season to proceed with any level of confidence in their postseason odds — but Dybantsa is a special, special talent. The ease with which he gets two feet in the paint, with which he gets to his spots and creates separation, is unreal. If Washington can stay healthy and fill in the margins around Dybantsa's load-bearing offensive profile, never say never. This team could be special, as could