The Philadelphia 76ers have been the Eastern Conference’s best team, winning 15 of their first 19 games — many of them tight ones . They’re still working new faces Jaylen Brown and LeBron James into a rotation that has had to shuffle other key pieces including Joel Embiid due to injuries.

The 76ers wrap up NBA Cup group play on Friday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers . They are trying to clinch the East’s Group B and reach the knockout round for the first time since the format started in 2023-24. But they will have to do it without at least one of those stars.

Jaylen Brown out, Joel Embiid questionable for tonight’s game against Indiana

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Brown is listed as out with a left hamstring injury. Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP who was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Boston Celtics for Paul George, grabbed his hamstring after making a jump shot in the second quarter Wednesday night against Miami. He first injured the hamstring Nov. 11 at Brooklyn while also matching a season high with 31 points. He also scored 31 a day earlier in the Sixers’ 131-124 victory over the Pacers.

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable because of illness. The 2023 NBA MVP has missed the Sixers’ past two games — a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and a win over the Miami Heat, both at home — with the illness. He was at Friday’s shootaround, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer . Embiid had four straight 20-point games, and most recently had 26 points and 17 rebounds in a 132-129 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 21.

Projected 76ers starting lineup and rotation without Brown

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

STARTER POSITION BENCH Tyrese Maxey PG Anfernee Simons VJ Edgecombe SG Anfernee Simons Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Jabari Walker LeBron James PF Justin Edwards Joel Embiid C Jabari Walker

The best-case scenario for the 76ers involves Embiid being cleared from his illness. That would free up Walker across the frontcourt and could mean less minute-shuffling for a unit that is dealing with another injured big. Dean Wade is questionable with left hamstring injury management.

LeBron James is coming off his 126th career triple-double in that Wednesday night victory over Miami that snapped the Heat’s seven-game winning streak. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and VJ Edgecombe finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Maxey has scored 27 points in each of Philly’s two games against the Pacers, and the 76ers ultimately might need that same level of production from him and the others tonight.