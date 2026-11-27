Wins and losses are ultimately the most meaningful stat in basketball. How teams go about winning and losing, however, can tell us a lot about their longer-term outlook. Is your team squeaking by in close games or blowing opponents out of the water? How often does your team end up in close games?

Let's answer those questions right now.

NBA Standings by clutch record

A "clutch" win is defined as any victory when the score differential is within five points during the final five minutes of a game. The better your team executes in crunch time, the better your clutch record, generally speaking.

Eastern Conference

Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Clutch Record Full Record 1. Philadelphia 76ers 12-0 15-4 2. Atlanta Hawks 8-3 11-6 3. Miami Heat 3-2 10-7 4. Boston Celtics 6-5 12-6 5. Cleveland Cavaliers 4-4 9-10 6. Detroit Pistons 4-4 11-6 7. Orlando Magic 5-5 7-10 8. New York Knicks 5-6 12-6 9. Indiana Pacers 4-5 6-12 10. Washington Wizards 4-5 7-12 11. Chicago Bulls 3-6 6-12 12. Toronto Raptors 3-7 6-11 13. Charlotte Hornets 2-5 4-13 14. Milwaukee Bucks 2-7 2-17 15. Brooklyn Nets 0-5 4-13

The Philadelphia 76ers' clutch record — a perfect 12-0 — has become a common sticking point among skeptics, as 12 of 15 wins coming in "clutch" fashion is generally considered unsustainable. The Sixers have won a lot of close games, whether it be scrapping against better opponents, or, more concerningly, playing down to lesser ones.

The situation in Philly is a bit unique. There's a ton of star-power, which gives Philadelphia a natural advantage once teams start trading blows down the stretch. The Sixers are also still in the process of integrating two high-usage stars in LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, with a lot of pieces in and out of the lineup due to injury. It's fair to say Philly is less dominant than its record, but it's also equally fair to say the Sixers are nowhere close to their potential peak with this roster.

It's also worth pointing out the New York Knicks — a team with a sub-.500 record in clutch situations, but an experienced roster that has already proven its ability to dominate lesser competition. The Knicks, overall, are 12-3 after a sluggish 0-3 start to the campaign. Reading the tea leaves, New York get better luck eventually, which could lead to a swift ascent in the standings.

The Atlanta Hawks fall into a similar boat as Philadelphia (leaning a bit too heavily on "clutch" wins), while teams like Cleveland, Detroit and even Orlando — where we know higher-end outcomes are possible — can probably take their early clutch losses as a sign of future progress to be made.

Western Conference

Luka Doncic - Los Angeles Lakers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Clutch Record Full Record 1. Los Angeles Lakers 8-1 15-3 2. Denver Nuggets 6-1 10-6 3. Dallas Mavericks 5-1 11-7 4. Golden State Warriors 4-1 10-8 5. Portland Trail Blazers 6-3 12-6 6. Memphis Grizzlies 4-3 14-5 7. Minnesota Timberwolves 4-3 14-5 8. San Antonio Spurs 4-3 15-4 9. Houston Rockets 5-4 14-5 10. Phoenix Suns 4-4 9-8 11. Oklahoma City Thunder 3-5 10-9 12. New Orleans Pelicans 2-6 5-14 13. LA Clippers 1-5 4-13 14. Sacramento Kings 1-5 2-16 15. Utah Jazz 1-9 3-16

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-2 in "non-clutch" games, meaning L.A. has blown out its share of opponents, in addition to winning tight contests. Their No. 3-ranked offense, spearheaded by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, has a tendency to boat race teams. It also helps to have a supreme iso scorer and one-man advantage machine like Doncic when games go down to the wire.

These standings also bode favorably for the Denver Nuggets. They speak to the tried-and-true nature of the Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray partnership and the overall continuity of Denver's roster. When it becomes a possession battle late in games, Denver has the cohesion and composure to out-execute their opponents.

For the San Antonio Spurs, only one of four clutch losses being non-clutch is a great sign. The Spurs are spending the majority of their games either in the lead or fighting until the bitter end, rarely ending up on the wrong side of a lopsided scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Utah Jazz fans can take solace in the sheer volume of clutch games, even if Utah has lost nine of ten. The Jazz are probably (marginally) better than their 3-16 record suggests, if only because the law of averages tells us some of those close contests will eventually go their way.