The 2026-27 NBA season is now exactly one month old. Every team has played between 13 and 16 games. And outside of a few early-season surprises — here's looking at you, 12-4 Memphis Grizzlies — the standings in both conferences are largely chalky thus far.

Injuries have been the big story of the season thus far. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers have all slid lower than expected due to various ailments, while the Golden State Warriors have been completely rudderless since Stephen Curry went down with an oblique abdominal tear. However, some teams have been able to withstand their stars' absences, such as the Anthony Edwards-less Minnesota Timberwolves.

Our friends at Opta Analyst have projected how the rest of the season will play out by using each team's net rating versus the league average, win-loss record and strength of schedule. Based on those projections, we'll also share what the playoff bracket would look like if the season ended today.

Supercomputer's standings prediction for the Eastern Conference

Team Seed Estimated Wins Estimated Losses Boston Celtics 1 55.1 26.9 Detroit Pistons 2 52.2 29.8 New York Knicks 3 51.1 30.9 Philadelphia 76ers 4 48.5 33.5 Miami Heat 5 45.6 36.4 Cleveland Cavaliers 6 44.2 37.8 Atlanta Hawks 7 44.1 37.9 Orlando Magic 8 39.8 42.2 Toronto Raptors 9 39.6 42.4 Chicago Bulls 10 33.0 49.0 Indiana Pacers 11 32.9 49.1 Charlotte Hornets 12 31.8 50.2 Washington Wizards 13 27.9 54.1 Brooklyn Nets 14 25.5 56.5 Milwaukee Bucks 15 23.5 58.5

The Raptors are beginning to tumble down the projected standings. They're on a six-game losing streak, just lost RJ Barrett (hamstring) for at least the next two weeks, and there's still no timetable for Kawhi Leonard to return from his knee injury. The silver lining? A number of other teams in the East are off to similarly slow starts, so the Raptors still have a real chance of sneaking into the play-in tournament at worst.

Opta's projections still aren't buying the East-leading Sixers, perhaps because of their unsustainable record in clutch games (11-0) and their mediocre net rating (plus-2.7). The Heat are beginning to surge up both the real standings and the projected end-of-season standings, as they're currently riding a six-game win streak after a 3-6 start to the year.

With that said, we might need to pump the brakes on all of the "East Is Back!" hype from the offseason. Only seven East teams are currently projected to finish above .500. Not great, Bob!

Supercomputer's standings prediction for the Western Conference

Team Seed Estimated Wins Estimated Losses San Antonio Spurs 1 57.4 24.6 Houston Rockets 2 54.2 27.8 Oklahoma City Thunder 3 52.9 29.1 Minnesota Timberwolves 4 50.5 31.6 Los Angeles Lakers 5 48.5 33.5 Portland Trail Blazers 6 47.7 34.3 Denver Nuggets 7 46.6 35.4 Memphis Grizzlies 8 44.4 37.6 Golden State Warriors 9 42.2 39.8 Phoenix Suns 10 41.4 40.6 Dallas Mavericks 11 38.0 44.0 Los Angeles Clippers 12 32.8 49.2 Utah Jazz 13 29.4 52.6 New Orleans Pelicans 14 28.0 54.0 Sacramento Kings 15 21.4 60.6

Unsurprisingly, the Spurs are projected to run away with the No. 1 seed in the West. Surprisingly, the Thunder are projected to finish in the top three despite being only 5-5 over their past 10 games. Opta's formula might not realize that Jalen Williams (fibula/ankle) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) are out indefinitely and that Chet Holmgren (knee) is also out for at least the next month, though.

The Warriors being projected to finish above the Suns and Mavericks might come as a surprise given their recent Curry-less form, but he's expected to be back within a month. They'll also be getting midseason reinforcements in the form of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody — not to mention the possibility of a Kristaps Porziņģis trade — which could set them up for a late-season surge.

Supercomputer's predicted East playoff bracket

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Orlando Magic

(2) Detroit Pistons vs. (7) Atlanta Hawks

(3) New York Knicks vs. (6) Cleveland Cavaliers

(4) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Miami Heat

The Celtics and Pistons might make quick work of the Magic and Hawks, respectively, but the 3-6 and 4-5 first-round matchups in the East would be pure cinema. The Knicks and Cavaliers would be having a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals in the first round of the playoffs, which would give the latter a chance to prove that they learned some lessons from their Game 1 meltdown.

The headliner in Round 1 would be the star-studded Sixers vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat. Could the Heat make LeBron James regret spurning them this offseason for the Sixers? Will Joel Embiid and the Greek Freak commiserate after each game about once being coached by Doc Rivers? Regardless, this matchup would be a ratings bonanza.

Supercomputer's predicted West playoff bracket

(1) San Antonio Spurs vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies

(2) Houston Rockets vs. (7) Denver Nuggets

(3) Oklahoma City Thunder. vs. (6) Portland Trail Blazers

(4) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (5) Los Angeles Lakers

The upstart Grizzlies have been arguably the NBA's best early-season surprise, but their Cinderella run would end here thanks to the 7-foot-4 Godzilla down in San Antonio. Rockets vs. Nuggets would pit Baby Jokić against Actual Jokić, although the latter's supporting cast is far less threatening than the former's.

If Wallace and Williams are still out by the time the playoffs roll around, the Blazers would be live underdogs in this matchup. But much like the East, the 4-5 matchup is the get-your-popcorn-ready clash with the most widespread appeal. Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves vs. Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball would be must-see TV.