This NBA season is full of surprises, from the Memphis Grizzlies' rapid ascent to the Utah Jazz' stunning stall. On the contenders front, it's becoming harder to ignore Victor Wembanyama and the stars aligning in San Antonio. That said, the West is stacked once again, while the East has a few obvious title threats in Boston, Philadelphia and New York.

As we approach Thanksgiving, and take time to appreciate all this wonderful game has to offer, let's update our NBA power rankings to see which teams currently hold dominion.

1. San Antonio Spurs (14-3) ↔

Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A minor hiccup against the rough-and-tumble Pistons aside, the Spurs continue to look like the team to beat. Victor Wembanyama put up his second 50-point game of the season in Saturday's win over New Orleans; he added 18 rebounds, four steals and five blocks, too. With all due respect to Luka Doncic, there's a clear MVP frontrunner and he resides in San Antonio.

2. Houston Rockets (12-5) ↑1

The Rockets suffered losses to both Miami and Denver over the past week, but Houston remains No. 1 in offensive rating. Alperen Sengun dropped a 28-point triple-double on Nikola Jokic's head. His turnaround from last season, when it felt like the wheels came off on both ends, is a minor miracle — and a reason Houston feels every bit like a contender.

3. Los Angeles Lakers (14-3) ↑1

The Lakers offense has hit a brick wall with Austin Reaves sidelined by a foot injury, proving that it's not just Luka Doncic driving their success. Still, with the exception of a letdown loss in Utah, the Lakers have found a way to stay mostly in the green. Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and other role players deserve so much credit for shoring up the margins of an otherwise top-heavy roster.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (14-3) ↑1

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The Sixers are off to their best start since 2001, when Allen Iverson almost took Philadelphia the distance. It still looks much harder than it needs to be on most nights, but a 12-0 record in the clutch is a testament to their undeniable star-power. Philadelphia stacking so many wins early — when guys are in and out of the lineup and still getting used to each other — could be a huge boon later on.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (12-5) ↑2

For all the ruckus being made about Rudy Gobert's offensive decline (and it's a tough scene!), the Wolves have the best defense in the NBA still. LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, is a tide raising all boats, with the Wolves scrapping their way to quality wins over Portland and Memphis despite the absence of Anthony Edwards. Sandwiched between those wins: a three-point loss to the reigning champs in a rock fight, which is hardly cause for concern.

6. Boston Celtics (11-6) ↓4

Boston has lost four straight, including losses to the two-win Kings and Steph-less Golden State in quick succession. The Celtics took 63 percent of their shots from 3-point range against Sacramento (13-of-57). This team will be fine, at least in the regular season, but Joe Mazzulla's rigid scheme and overcomplicated rotations remain worrisome qualities. Also: be weary of the Paul George honeymoon coming to an end.

7. New York Knicks (11-6) ↑2

Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Mikal Bridges buzzer-beater against Portland secured the Knicks' fourth straight victory. It's still fair to quibble with their frontcourt depth or bemoan their lack of production on the wing, but New York's formula is proven at the highest level and there are few more dynamic offensive duos than Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who have found a beautiful harmony on the floor together.

8. Detroit Pistons (10-6) ↓2

Detroit definitely misses Jalen Duren, and the offense can still get bogged down at times, but it's hard not to appreciate their basline physicality across the board. The Pistons consistently wear their opponents down, even at half strength, and Cade Cunningham — his six-point stinker against Atlanta on Sunday notwithstanding — is on his way to another All-NBA nod.

9. Portland Trail Blazers (10-6) ↓1

Damian Lillard can still pop off like the old days every now and again, so it's nice to see him doing it back in Portland. His partnership with Deni Avdija has a real synergy to it. The wing duo of Toumani Camara and Sidy Cissoko has supplied a real edge defensively, while Jrue Holiday is (rightly) in pole position for the Sixth Man of the Year race.

10. Miami Heat (10-6) ↑4

Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo partnership has come alive, with seven straight wins to prove it. Giannis continues to lean full-tilt into the bulldozer gig, while Adebayo is finding his spots as a spacer and a mid-range scorer more naturally. Ironically, the offense is way ahead of the defense — not what we expected to be saying about this Heat team early in the year — but with Davion Mitchell ascending and Klay Thompson in 'Unc still got it' mode, Miami is feeling like a contender for now.

11. Denver Nuggets (10-5) ↔

The Nuggets put a couple quality wins on their resume against Boston and Houston. The defense is still problematic, but there are few more dependable staples in modern basketball than the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray two-man game. Is that all the Nuggets need to contend for a championship? Probably not, but it could get them through the regular season in a respectable position.

12. Memphis Grizzlies (12-5) ↔

The Grizzlies are top 10 in offense and defense so far. There's some shooting luck, to be sure, but the overall product feels very sustainable. Memphis shares the rock, plays fast and defends across positions. Zach Edey is still working himself into a rhythm, but between him and Cam Boozer — who's starting to learn the ropes of NBA post scoring — Memphis has constant advantages on the interior, while Ty Jerome and Cedric Coward are torching the nets from 3-point range.

13. Atlanta Hawks (11-6) ↑3

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Atlanta has won four in a row, including dubs against OKC and Detroit. Jalen Johnson's sluggish start continues, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker has picked up the scoring slack, while the flyaround defense and playmaking from Dyson Daniels and Kingston Flemings in the backcourt is a sight to behold. These Hawks are fun and scrappy besides. Daniels would be DPOY right now, if not for a certain 7-foot-4 alien in South Texas.

14. Oklahoma City Thunder (10-7) ↓4

Oklahoma City is approaching its breaking point on the injury front, and it's clear Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will need to work harder than ever to keep them in contention. Their size (or lack thereof) on the perimeter is especially problematic in certain matchups. Even so, OKC's piecemeal defense is still one of the toughest units in the league to play again. There is a high floor for OKC as long as they can avoid further depletion.

15. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) ↔

James Harden has looked mostly awful this season, but he still had a 50-piece in him against the Pacers in a big NBA Cup win. Cleveland has the talent and the track record to profile as a playoff contender, at the very least, but Harden's decline as a finisher and an alarmingly creaky defense leaves the Cavs with precious little margin for error. This could be the last hurrah for the Cavs as we know them.

16. Dallas Mavericks (10-7) ↑1

Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mavericks are pretty perfectly situated in the middle of the pack; Dallas has spent the last couple weeks beating up on lesser teams and struggling against those at the top. Cooper Flagg might be an MVP candidate in his age-20 season, which is the only takeaway Mavs fans should really care about. He's so, so, so good already. Dusty May has translated his defensive bona fides from college to the NBA. The offense is more of a work in progress.

17. Phoenix Suns (8-7) ↑5

Phoenix is very lucky to have Devin Booker. This team really should not work at all on paper, especially when the coaching staff refuses to supplant Jalen Green with Colin Gillespie, despite the locker room's cries for a "real point guard." And yet, the Suns have won three straight, with an improbable top-10 offense keeping them afloat.

18. Toronto Raptors (6-10) ↔

Toronto will need to hold on for dear life until Kawhi Leonard gets back, and hope his ramp-up period is a quick one. Scottie Barnes is a beast and rookie Allen Graves exploded for 20 points in an NBA Cup win over the Pistons, but an RJ Barrett hamstring strain (plus Collin Murray-Boyles' new stint in concussion protocol) threaten to compound the issues that already exist without Leonard around to stimulate the halfcourt offense and handle key assignments on defense.

19. Orlando Magic (7-9) ↑1

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The Point Franz experiment has gone very well for the Magic, but it's hard to weigh a gutsy win over Boston against subsequent losses to the Maxey-less Sixers and the scuttling Wizards — with a buzzer-beater win over a very bad Nets team in between. The Magic defense has come around in recent weeks, but the offense remains far too spotty. Worse yet, this does not feel like a byproduct of the Paolo Banchero injury. Orlando has deeper issues to contend with.

20. Golden State Warriors (9-8) ↓7

Golden State dropped five straight prior to Sunday's stunning upset of Boston. Overall, it's proof of what we all knew from the beginning: the Dubs are far too vulnerable to the fragility of a 38-year-old superstar. After a red-hot start, Yaxel Lendeborg has come back down to earth. He's overextended as the No. 1 option, as just about every rookie would be. The Warriors can sit on their hands until Steph and Jimmy Butler get back, but it may be too late.

21. Indiana Pacers (5-12) ↔

Pascal Siakam is an All-Star in my book, but the Pacers are mostly lifeless without Tyrese Haliburton — which we came to understand very well last season. Siakam's drives are the only consistent source of offense for this team. Andrew Nembhard's recent injury certainly has not helped, but the Pacers are operating at a talent deficit, made all the more concerning by Ivica Zubac's apparent decline.

22. LA Clippers (4-11) ↓1

Brook Lopez - LA Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Clippers aren't very good — we needn't beat around the bush — but between Brook Lopez, Kris Dunn and Rui Hachimura, this team has a lot of appealing trade chips to dangle over needy contenders at the deadline. This might be the perfect makeshift roster to help jumpstart a rebuild after a catastrophic summer in which L.A. lost five first-round picks and was left for dead by the league office.

23. Washington Wizards (7-11) ↑3

Is Trae Young's contract the worst in the NBA? Probably! And what's worse is we all saw it coming. Anthony Davis continues to put up numbers to hopefully improve his trade value, but for all the talent on this roster, it's remarkable just how disjointed and disinterested the Wizards are most nights. Brian Keefe should probably be the first coach fired this season, but Washington's rot goes much deeper.

24. New Orleans Pelicans (5-13) ↑1

Zion Williamson has done everything right this season and it probably won't matter unless the Pelicans trade him. Dejounte Murray has already asked out, but he's a "distressed asset," to quote Brian Windhorst. Nobody wants him. The Pelicans' roster construction is completely baffling, but that's old news. Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen are exciting young players to build around, but New Orleans has to take that first step toward actually building around them.

25. Chicago Bulls (4-12) ↓1

Josh Giddey - Chicago Bulls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago has fought admirably in the face of a multi-week absence from Caleb Wilson. Josh Giddey put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's OT loss to Denver, with a preposterous 23-point, 22-assist stat line. The Bulls play with tempo and, as a result, can catch a better team napping every once in a while. This won't be the year Chicago takes a leap, but the bones are solid enough to dream on a brighter future.

26. Brooklyn Nets (3-12) ↓3

Julius Randle called Brooklyn's 30-point loss to Chicago "one of the worst games I've ever been a part of." The Nets were a bit scrappier in their follow-up loss to Orlando, but this team has zero evident structure to its scheme or its rotation. Jordi Fernandez consistently had the Nets playing above their means last season; it feels like the inverse is happening right now.

27. Charlotte Hornets (4-11) ↔

Losers of four straight, there's not much positive to be said about the Hornets right now. Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner is a center rotation you can build with, but the Kon Knueppel injury has left Brandon Miller completely out of his depth, asked to prop up a sluggish and inefficient offense. The results are worse than anyone imagined, but the LaMelo Ball trade was always going to result in a short-term lull.

28. Utah Jazz (3-15) ↔

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Darryn Peterson has gradually found his footing, but this roster simply isn't strong enough to survive injuries to Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic. The Jazz pulled one over on the shorthanded Lakers this week and Svi Mykhailiuk erupted for 39 points off the bench in a failed comeback effort against the Mavs, but Utah by and large is overmatched in every game.

29. Sacramento Kings (2-14) ↑1

The Kings pulled off a gutsy win over the shorthanded Celtics on Saturday and lit The Beam for the first time in over 200 days. The Darius Acuff Jr. experience is a delight, but unfortunately, the wins figure to come few and far between for Sacramento. The Kings are bottom-five in offense and defense, with Domantas Sabonis halfway out the door and a startling lack of foundational talent besides Acuff.

30. Milwaukee Bucks (1-17) ↓1

Milwaukee is the last one-win team standing, which is a dishonor befitting an organization still searching for the path forward after trading Giannis. Tyler Herro dropped 50 in a nail-biting loss to Philadelphia over weekend, and a lot of the individual pieces are genuinely compelling, but Milwaukee is a rudderless ship just trying to find its way to shore before the trade deadline.