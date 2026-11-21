Paolo Banchero suffered a right ankle sprain in the Orlando Magic's second game of the season. Since then, Franz Wagner has blossomed as Orlando's No. 1 option; he's averaging 25.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists on 47 percent shooting, in a league-high 37.8 minutes per game. While the Magic probably want to ease Wagner's workload eventually, it's hard to ignore what is transparently his best stretch of play in the NBA to date.

Is Wagner playing better because Banchero is out? That's probably an oversimplification, but it sure feels like the answer might be yes. Banchero and Wagner are both extremely talented, but their skill sets have never been the most complementary. Banchero, for all his production and impact, tends to occupy the same areas of the court as Wagner. If Wagner is the better playmaker, perhaps Orlando should trade Banchero and reset the DNA of this roster.

This Nets-Magic trade sends Paolo Banchero to Brooklyn

Michael Porter Jr. - Brooklyn Nets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanking has never been less valuable to the Brooklyn Nets, who don't own their first-round pick (on top of the new relegation lottery system). Turning Michael Porter Jr.'s expiring contract into at least four years of Paolo Banchero has potential short- and long-term benefits. Brooklyn would need to offload Julius Randle in a separate trade, however. Nobody needs to watch Banchero-Randle hoops.

Orlando acquires Michael Porter Jr., who can jack 3-pointers and float to his spots as a secondary option. Suddenly the Magic put two efficient volume shooters around Wagner in Porter and Desmond Bane; both can put the ball on the floor and self-create in a pinch, too. Porter's expiring contract gives Orlando some optionality. They can move on next summer and create flexibility, or potentially re-sign him at a better number than Banchero.

The Magic also receive two first-round picks — New York's 2027 and 2028 selections, which Brooklyn acquired in the Mikal Bridges trade. Banchero gets to take the reins for a Nets team without much structure on the floor right now. If he can smooth out his 3-point shot and attack with greater force and intent on the interior, there's still a world in which Banchero reaches franchise cornerstone, top-20ish status in this league.

This Hornets-Magic trade sends Paolo Banchero to L.A.

Grayson Allen - Charlotte Hornets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Charlotte Hornets are completely lost at sea without LaMelo Ball. The offense is clunky and the defense is uninspired. There's reason to believe Kon Knueppel's eventual return will help, but for now, Charlotte clearly misses Ball's ability to stimulate pace and manipulate the defense. Banchero is a very different kind of offensive stimulant than Ball, but he will pressure the rim, draw double teams and ideally spin ball movement off of that.

Banchero can absorb usage, allowing Brandon Miller and Knueppel to occupy more natural secondary roles, with a strong rebounding and rim protection apparatus behind him (more minutes for Ryan Kalkbrenner and Hannes Steinbach, please). If the Hornets can spin two first-round picks and two role players into a potential franchise cornerstone — locked up through 2030 at least, still just 24 years old — that feels like a smart use of their extra draft assets.

Orlando adds an excellent off-ball shooter and connector in Grayson Allen, plus a former Sixth Man of the Year in Naz Reid, who can provide spacing and secondary creation in the frontcourt. Dallas' 2027 first-round pick (top-three protected) and Charlotte's 2028 first-round pick (or a swap with Minnesota) sweeten the pot just enough.

This Jazz-Magic trade sends Paolo Banchero to Utah

Lauri Markkanen - Utah Jazz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utah Jazz are in crisis mode, second to last in the Western Conference at 3-14. Injuries are the primary culprit for their struggles, but it's becoming harder to see the path to contention with Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. — especially if neither can stay on the floor long enough to build continuity.

Markkanen still has a unique and special skill set; he can provide star impact under the guise of a role player. He does not see to soak up touches. He's a knockdown shooter with size and versatility on defense; he has an innate sense for how to cut and relocate off-ball, which should come in handy when playing off of Franz Wagner's relentless paint touches. He's also under contract through 2028-29, so Orlando gets 2.5 seasons to allow the Wagner-Markkanen duo to blossom. A 2030 Lakers first-round gives the Magic some more trade ammo, to boot.

Utah, meanwhile, can hopefully benefit from Banchero's ability to manufacture offense. Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson are both elite off-ball scorers who can pick their spots around him. Goga Bitadze is more than a toss-in for salary purposes; he addresses Utah's chronic lack of rebounding and rim protection in lieu of the injured Jusuf Nurkic.