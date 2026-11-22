We're over a month into the 2026-27 NBA regular season. So, we are past the point of flukey results and small sample sizes, right? Well, yes, some numbers are starting to stabilize. But there are still a handful of teams coasting on good look or getting crushed by bad fortune.

This post will focus on the former. These three teams all have strong records. However, for one reason or another, I see some regression to the mean coming their way.

Memphis Grizzlies (12-5)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll start with the team that is included on the cover image to keep the suspense going a little longer. After parting ways with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant over the last 12 months, everyone expected the Memphis Grizzlies to begin a long rebuild. However, through 17 games, they are 12-5, and their head coach (Tuomas Iisalo) is in the mix for the Coach of the Year award race.

The Grizzlies are young, deep, and have one of the most fluid offensive attacks in the entire league. They are in the process of building something special, but there is reason to believe that they are ahead of schedule.

One of the flukiest stats that has the power to seriously swing the outcome of a game is 3-point shooting, and the Grizzlies are getting some help on both sides of the ball. On the season, they are first in 3-point shooting, and first in opponent 3-point shooting. They are shooting nearly four percent better than the league average from downtown, and teams are shooting four percent worse.

The Grizzlies may be one of the better shooting teams in the league. However, it is hard to believe that guys like Cam Spencer (54.1%), Cedric Coward (47.2%), and Jerami Grant (45.6%) will keep up their career-best showings. More than that, what the Grizzlies can't control is how good/bad opponents are shooting against them. There isn't really a defense that helps you lower opponent 3-point percentage, which means them being first in this category is something outside of their control. If teams start heating up, their record could get closer to .500.

Detroit Pistons (10-5)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be clear, I think the Detroit Pistons will continue to be a regular season machine. Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson are too good for them not to be. However, by all accounts, this is the same team that was going to be eliminated in the first round had it not been for Franz Wagner getting injured.

At the end of the day, this Pistons team still doesn't have enough playoff-level two-way players on their roster. When they play Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Joe, and John Collins, they are sacrificing defense for offense. And vice versa with Javonte Green and Ron Holland. According to DRIP, the Pistons only have two players (Cunningham and Jalen Duren) who are a positive on both offense and defense. The issue is that you need five guys to make up a lineup.

Philadelphia 76ers (14-3)

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is the most obvious of them all. Great teams beat teams handedly, which is why they have high net ratings. The Philadelphia 76ers have the record of a great team, yet their net rating is just slightly above average (11th in the NBA).

The reason for this is that they keep playing in close games. In 17 games, the 76ers have played 12 games that fall under the definition of "clutch" (the score is within five points in the final five minutes of the game). And the wildest part is that they are a perfect 12-0 in this game.

I will concede that the 76ers have the personnel (a ton of proven stars) to excel in these situations. But even the best clutch team wins every single close game. There is just too much variance at play in those situations to consistently rely on that.

Their most recent victory over the lowly Milwaukee Bucks (1-16) summarizes this perfectly. With the 76ers up three, Tyler Herro hit the potential game-tying shot at the buzzer, which would have sent the game into overtime with momentum favoring the Bucks. But alas, Herro was a hair late on the shot, so it didn't count, and the 76ers were able to narrowly escape with another clutch win.