Heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs were the clear favorites to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. One month into the season, that's no longer the case. Injuries to Jalen Williams (fibula/ankle), Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Chet Holmgren (knee) have caused the Thunder to look far more mortal than anticipated.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have spent the past few weeks living up to expectations. After an 0-2 start to the season, they reeled off 12 straight wins. They're now tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the West at 15-3.

A few other teams are hot on their tails, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies, all three of whom are 13-5. But are those three the biggest threats to the Spurs and Lakers in the West? Are the Thunder, who are 10-8 overall and 4-6 in their last 10 games, even in the title conversation anymore?

Let's break down how the best of the rest in the West shakes out.

Honorable mention: OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Thunder still have two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, so they can't be totally left for dead. Holmgren is only expected to miss eight to 10 weeks, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, which should put him back in action sometime in January. However, it's unclear when (or if) Wallace and J-Dub will return this season, which is a massive blow to OKC's title chances.

Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain have moved into the Thunder's starting lineup to replace J-Dub and Wallace, but neither has taken off running yet. McCain is shooting only 41.3 percent overall and 32.5 percent from deep, and he's far more of a defensive liability than either J-Dub or Wallace. Mitchell is averaging a career-high 16.7 points per game, but his 30.6 percent long-range shooting isn't helping the suddenly spacing-cramped Thunder, either.

On the bright side, the Thunder do appear to have landed a steal in rookie Aday Mara, who's putting up 10.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in only 22.4 minutes per game this season. If he's A Thing moving forward, that will ease the pain of them eventually parting ways with either Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein for financial reasons.

If the Thunder manage to stay in the play-in mix until J-Dub and/or Wallace return, they can't be counted out entirely. But if J-Dub and Wallace are done for the year, the same very well might be true about OKC's title chances.

5. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Deni Avdija (8). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Portland Trail Blazers began to surge in the final few months of the 2025-26 campaign, and they've carried that momentum right over to the start of this season. They've jumped out to a hot start despite getting only four games out of Ja Morant, their marquee offseason addition, before he went down with a hamstring injury.

Damian Lillard's efficiency leaves plenty to be desired (39.4 percent overall, 33.6 percent from deep), but he's still getting his legs back under him after missing all of last season because of an Achilles tear. Luckily, Deni Avdija is gunning for a second straight All-Star nod with 24.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He's also shooting a career-best 51.9 percent overall and 41.5 percent from deep.

Donovan Clingan is averaging a double-double (11.6 points, 11.3 rebounds), while Jrue Holiday and Toumani Camara are serving as the backbone of Portland's supporting cast. Sidy Cissoko has been quietly cooking, too.

The Blazers might not have the high-end talent to hang with the Spurs in the playoffs, but their impressive depth should help them rack up regular-season wins and stay in the mix for a top-six seed in the playoffs.

4. Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How much should we make of the Nuggets' slow start? That's the question when trying to suss out how seriously they deserve to be taken as title contenders this year.

The Nuggets' recent wins over the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets suggest we can't just leave them for dead. After all, they do still have three-time MVP Nikola Jokić and one-time All-Star Jamal Murray, the latter of whom is averaging a career-best 26.2 points per game while shooting a scorching 51.0 percent overall and 47.2 percent from 3-point range (!).

The Nuggets' supporting cast is looking increasingly creaky, which is a byproduct of the talent they've hemorrhaged since their championship season in 2022-23. As it turns out, DeMar DeRozan does not appear to be the answer to all of their problems off the bench. The good news is that Christian Braun is having a bounce-back season after injuries limited him to only 44 games last year.

As long as Jokić and Murray are upright, the Nuggets can't be discounted as title contenders entirely. However, the Spurs are uniquely equipped to torture Jokić on defense between Victor Wembanyama's three-point range and their array of speedy guards. It's tough to envision the Nuggets coming up with enough stops to slow down the Spurs.

3. Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets players Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it turns out, point guards are important. Who knew?

Fred VanVleet missed the entire 2025-26 campaign with a torn ACL, but his return has helped the rest of the Rockets click back into place as envisioned. Kevin Durant remains one of the league's most feared scorers even though he's taking only 13.4 shot attempts per game. Alperen Şengün has leveled up again in his pursuit of the Baby Jokić moniker. Jabari Smith Jr. is shooting nearly 40 percent from deep. And Amen Thompson remains a galaxy-wrecking defensive menace.

The Rockets' depth is what helps set them apart from the Nuggets. Having Tari Eason, Marcus Smart, Reed Sheppard, Steven Adams and Bogdan Bogdanović available off the bench gives head coach Ime Udoka plenty of lineup versatility to experiment with. The Rockets can switch from three-guard, small-ball lineups to double-big bully ball at the drop of a hat.

Although Wemby is nine inches taller than Thompson, the latter came up with a game-saving block against Wemby in the second game of the season. There's no back-down in this group, which would make them a dangerous foe for the Spurs.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guards Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How many teams can lose LeBron James in free agency and not skip a beat? That's the power of Luka Dončić. (No one tell Nico Harrison.)

Dončić is averaging a career- and league-high 36.6 points to go with 7.7 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 made threes and 1.8 steals per game. Across his first 16 games this season, he's already had two 50-point outings and five other 40-point performances. But the Lakers aren't solely the Luka Show.

Austin Reaves, who's also out of LeBron's shadow, is putting up a career-best 24.7 points per game while shooting 51.3 percent overall and 40.9 percent from 3. Walker Kessler, the Lakers' marquee offseason acquisition, is averaging a double-double (14.0 points, 10.8 rebounds). Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams have all been revelations, too.

Between Dončić, Reaves and Grimes, the Lakers have the backcourt scoring punch to keep up with the Spurs, and Kessler at least gives them a chance against Wembanyama. The Spurs would likely load up on Luka and dare the rest of the Lakers to beat them, but the Lakers' supporting cast is now potent enough that such a strategy also might be a losing proposition.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves players Jaden Mcdaniels and Anthony Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Timberwolves are tied for the third-best record in the West even though Anthony Edwards has played only four games. The defense rests, Your Honor.

Is that not sufficient? Fine. How about Jaden McDaniels taking another offensive leap? He's averaging a career-high 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 55.6 percent overall (!) and 38.2 percent from deep. Just behind him sits Ayo Dosunmu, who's been starting in Edwards' absence and is averaging a career-high 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 52.3 percent overall and 44.8 perent from three.

Jonathan Kuminga is making the Golden State Warriors look foolish for not giving him a longer leash. And while LaMelo Ball's shooting splits aren't worth writing home about (40.8 percent overall and 34.9 percent from deep), the Wolves have even gotten him to buy in on defense. LaMelo Ball!

Once Edwards comes back and the Wolves can bring both Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. off the bench, they're going to be an absolute wrecking crew on both ends of the floor. While the Lakers currently sit above them in the standings, there's a real chance that the Wolves are the second-best team in the West.