The Oklahoma City Thunder are perhaps not cooked. But the oven is preheating, and we've turned on the convection setting and put the pizza stone in there ... man is it getting hot.

Sports is cruel because it has this trump card you forget about: injuries, and in basketball specifically you really can just reach a point of no return. At the end of the day, you only really play eight guys, and if you lose three of them? No team in history was built for that. The Thunder built an unstoppable Death Star of talent that looked poised to win 70+ games; they really did, I would have bet on it early in the season. Then a gruesome Jalen Williams injury and Cason Wallace disaster crippled them in a single night. Chet Holmgren's torn patellar tendon pushed it over the edge.

They still have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and enough talent to be an above-average squad. But while they've managed to cobble together the ball handling lost in Wallace, they can't replace the size of Williams and Holmgren. They are 10-8, and find themselves teetering on the edge of the 11 seed in the Western Conference. It is, of course, far too early to be thinking about seeding, but the concept that the Thunder would ever be out of the top-three, let alone the top-six let alone the top-10 was inconceivable not even a month ago. Now it's all fallen apart — can any of this be saved?

The Thunder may have reached the point of no return with injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Thunder will always be able to score. Gilgeous-Alexander is basically a Michael Jordan-level scorer as a guard, and I don't mean that as any kind of hyperbole. From an efficiency perspective, Shai's last two seasons were so analytically outlandish that Jordan was pretty much his best offensive comparison as a guard. His interior finishing ability combined with his ability to get to the line and make shots in the mid-range is just a cheat code. But his supporting cast definitely helped get him there.

Shai's points are still up, but he's carrying a much heavier load. His usage is through the roof, and his efficiency is way down, a common trend among players who see major spikes in their usage season-over-season. He just doesn't have the supporting firepower that he did before, and he has to press more, create more for himself and will command more defensive attention to take more difficult shots. It's tough.

The other thing about the Thunder's three catastrophic injuries is how much defense they lost. Those three were legitimately three of the NBA's best defenders, and the whole screw-tightening machine that OKC destroyed everyone with for the past two years just doesn't exist right now. They're mostly a ... normal team, playing lots of inexperienced players who don't look comfortable or coordinated or dominant.

The Thunder have always blown advanced stats out of the water to the point where it made me wonder if we needed to change the advanced stats/if the stats themselves were invented to make the Thunder look good. But this season ... they're just average. Nothing about OKC is scary on balance, and in the splits since their team fell apart (basically just November) they're utterly mediocre. It's a tragic story, but is there a move?

Unless they want to get ahead of next season's Second Apron discussion and trade Isaiah Hartenstein or Alex Caruso, not really. Hemorrhaging more talent to reload down the road isn't much of a solution when the problem is a ticking time bomb of contracts that are all about to kick in on players who are all injured.

The only thing OKC can really do is bank on their many young players adapting to their system and taking on larger roles sooner than anticipated. This has to work ... eventually, and this team will have to get cheaper at some point down the road. The only real path forward is for that to be right now, and Holmgren will need to return and be good — will that happen? Finally, they will need Shai to dig out another all-time season from the depths of usage hell. He can do it, but man it will take some doing.