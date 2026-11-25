The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the most pleasant surprises in the league. Through 17 games, they are 11-6, but more impressive than that, they have the seventh-best net rating in the association.

Damian Lillard has come back better than anyone could have expected after tearing his Achilles at his relatively advanced age (36). His presence has made life easier on Deni Avdija, Jrue Holiday, and Scoot Henderson, and subtle leaps from Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan, and Sidy Cissoko have helped to round out the team.

But there is still one key ingredient we haven't talked about: Ja Morant. Along with the return of Lillard, the big change for the Blazers this offseason was the addition of Morant, who was joining the team after basically flaming out with the Memphis Grizzlies.

To his credit, Morant looked excellent before suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain. In four games, he was averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 assists and a steal per game on 62.2 percent true shooting. The Blazers won three of those four games with Morant. So, when he comes back, they will be operating at an even higher level than the one they are on right now, right?

Does Morant make the Blazers better?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his limited time on the floor (103 minutes), the Blazers were outscoring teams by 17.6 points per 100 possessions, which is 13.3 points per 100 more than what they have been doing without him (plus-4.1 per 100). So, on paper, he will make them better.

But not necessarily in reality. One, it is a small sample size, so it isn't wise to form much of an opinion based on that. And second, his on/off splits are inflated because the Blazers were scorching hot from downtown during his minutes. When Morant was on the floor, the Blazers hit 42.9 percent of their 3s. Meanwhile, with him off, they are at a more normal 35.1 percent. You could argue that Morant's downhill penetration opens up cleaner looks for his teammates, but no team is going to shoot nearly 43 percent for a sustained stretch.

Also, from a theoretical standpoint, the fit with Morant has always been a little iffy. With him, Lillard, and Avdija, you have three guys who do a lot of the same things. They are all great creators, but with the exception of Lillard, none of them are good floor spacers. Plus, Morant and Lillard are below average defenders, and since becoming an offensive star, Avdija's defensive impact has regressed to being average, at best.

Since you can only play five guys at once, the more overlapping skillsets you have, the more other areas of the game you sacrifice. When the three of them are on the floor, the Blazers never have to worry about ball handling and shot creation. However, the other two guys with them have a lot to make up for in terms of paint protection, perimeter defense, spacing, and rebounding. Camara and Clingan -- the two guys who start alongside those three -- fill a lot of those voids, but they can't always be on the floor.

Besides, the fit with Jrue Holiday instead of Morant in their closing groups (he doesn't start games, likely to conserve his body) is much cleaner. Holiday isn't the creator that Morant is, but he's still pretty good in this area. Plus, his shooting, defense, and rebound far exceed what Morant is capable of at this point in time. In 95 non-garbage time possessions with those five on the floor, the Blazers are outscoring teams by 52.4 points per 100 (per Cleaning the Glass).

As we talked about last week, Morant should (hopefully) be back pretty soon. When this happens, will his strengths be enough to outweigh the concerns his skillset presents? Or is this another case of a team being better off without one of their star players?