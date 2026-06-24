Biggest winners from the first round of the NBA Draft

The decisions made this week will test whether these franchises can build sustainable contenders around their emerging cores.

At long last, the 2026 NBA Draft is upon us. Since 2024, the NBA has decided to turn this event into a two-day ordeal, with the first and second round being held on back-to-back days. This gives us the luxury of reflecting on the first and second rounds separately, and also eliminates the possibility of a future three-time MVP being selected during a Taco Bell commercial.

Anyway, with the first round officially in the books, let's take a look at the biggest winners of the first day of the draft.

Oklahoma City Thunder

After coming within one game of their second NBA Finals appearance in as many years, the Oklahoma City Thunder entered the first round with two picks and a clear mission to get cost-controlled players who could help them win now.

And has become common place in the Sam Presti era, that mission was accomplished. It started with the 12th overall pick, which they used on Michigan Wolverines big man, Aday Mara. Mara gives them another big body to throw at Victor Wembanyama, while also giving them a replacement for Isaiah Hartenstein when the latter becomes to expensive to keep around (something that will inevitably happen).

Then, they traded up from the 17th overall pick to 16 (using two second round picks) to select Bennett Stirtz. Stirtz was one of the most productive and battle-tested on-ball creators in college basketball last season. Now, he'll give the Thunder yet another offensive weapon, while also giving them some insurance incase they can't afford to keep Jared McCain on the books once his next contract kicks in.

Utah Jazz

The Washington Wizards got scared by Darryn Peterson's injury-riddled season at Kansas and took AJ Dybantsa with the first overall pick. This allowed the Utah Jazz to swoop in and take Peterson -- a player that many smart people thought to be the most talented player in this draft.

The Jazz now have their starting five of the future, adding Peterson to their already tantalizing core of Keyonte George, Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler. On top of that, they got the player that probably should have went number one overall with the number two pick. I'm buying all the Jazz stock I can heading into next season.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Wizards weren't the only group that dinged Peterson for his "up-and-down" collegiate campaign. But even then, a lot of people didn't put Dybantsa as number one on their draft big boards. Instead, that player was Cameron Boozer, who was arguably the most productive player in the NCAA last season.

The Memphis Grizzlies were able to nab Boozer with the third overall pick, meaning they got the guy many people would have selected at number one two picks later. On top of that, they got a five second round picks in order to move down from 16 to 21 in the draft order -- a pick that they used to get a player they seem pretty fond of in Karim Lopez.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers needed to use this offseason to put strong role players around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. It took them some extra cash to move up one spot in the draft, but they got a guy who will definetly help them in this regard.

In many ways, Cameron Carr is a textbook three-and-d wing. He's got a great wingspan (measuring in at roughly 7'1), pogo sticks for feet, solid defensive indicators, and a stroke that led to 37.4% shooting from downtown in his junior season (on 6.1 attempts per game). But Carr has some off-the-dribble juice that also allows him to elevate over the normal constraints of this player type. As an "older" rookie, I could definitely see Carr leaving a positive impact on the Lakers next season, which is a huge win for the organization.

Philadelphia 76ers

Want to shoutout the Philadelphia 76ers really quick. After spending months being mocked for trading away Jared McCain, they got his potential replacement at 22nd overall in the draft in Labaron Philon Jr.

What makes this worth highlighting is the value they got with their late-round pick. Chris Klline had Philon at No. 10 on his big board, which means that the 76ers got a huge steal at No. 22.

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