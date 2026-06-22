Caleb Wilson, Aday Mara and the 10 best defenders in the 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is lauded for its deep guard crop and its historically talented top four, with Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Caleb Wilson all hailed as potential All-NBA stars. But this is also an incredible defensive class, with several prospects who project well across a range of roles and responsibilities in the modern game.

So who are the aboslute best defenders on the board this coming Tuesday (and Wednesday) night? Let's break it down.

Honorable mentions: Brayden Burries, Kingston Flemings, Joshua Jefferson, Dailyn Swain, Cameron Boozer

10. Darryn Peterson

Darryn Peterson - Kansas Jayhawks | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

FanSided big board : 2nd

: 2nd DREB% : 11.8

: 11.8 BLK% : 2.3

: 2.3 STL%: 2.9

Defensive stats tend to favor shot-blocking bigs and forwards, but there is significant value — always — in a versatile, intelligent perimeter defender. That's what Darryn Peterson is. His offensive brilliance is typically propped up first when discussing him as a potential No. 1 overall pick, but Peterson's instincts and versatility on the defensive end, at 6-foot-5 barefoot with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, is extremely underrated.

Like much of the complex conversation around Peterson as a prospect, some of this is dependent on his high school tape, when we last saw him with full range of motion. But Peterson's defense translated even better than his offense to the college level, arguably.

He executes smart rotations, with the size and vertical pop to impact shots near the rim. His footwork at the point of attack is excellent, with the strength to guard up a position or two as needed. He creates havoc in passing lanes, with sonar-like feel for when to pounce on an errant throw. Peterson's competitive drive and overall instincts on the defensive end really deserve more attention, because he is equipped with the tools, mentally and physically, to become a premium guard defender in the NBA.

9. Ugonna Onyenso

Ugonna Onyenso - Virginia Cavaliers | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

FanSided big board : 33rd

: 33rd DREB% : 19.3

: 19.3 BLK% : 17.4

: 17.4 STL%: 2.0

Ugonna Onyenso played a limited role as a senior and the offensive projection is complicated, but he led college basketball in block percentage for Virginia, averaging 2.9 in just 18.6 minutes per game.

High hips and limited agility will hinder Onyenso's ability to defend on the perimeter, but he's reasonably mobile and extremely jumpy. With a 7-foot-5 wingspan and a 9-foot-5 standing reach, Onyenso restricts a lot of airspace in the paint. He gets off the ground easily and displays elite timing as a shot-blocker.

An NBA team can plug Onyenso into drop coverage for 15 minutes a game and expect great results, even if he's not contributing in many other ways. Niche role player value in a projected second-round pick is a win.

8. Maliq Brown

Maliq Brown - Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

FanSided big board : 51st

: 51st DREB% : 17.3

: 17.3 BLK% : 3.9

: 3.9 STL%: 5.3

Maliq Brown is another low-usage role player whose offensive outlook in the NBA is vague at best, deeply worrying at worst. But he led college basketball in defensive box plus-minus (8.1) and was a critical chaos engine off the bench.

There are certain limitations to Brown's frame, as he's 217 pounds with an 8-foot-11 standing reach. He's not a true five and stronger bigs will bulldoze him in the paint. He is not a traditional "anchor" in that sense. But Brown is a huge winner on the margins of a game. He can switch one-through-five without skipping a beat. He's a hellacious, nonstop help defender. The way he reads plays several steps ahead and jumps on bad passes is incredible to watch.

Brown can handle tough assignments on the perimeter, mirroring ball-handlers and mucking up opponents' vision. He has magnet hands. He just has that sixth sense for when and where to put himself to make a play. He recovers extremely well in open space, able to hedge on screens and get back to dart out to the perimeter for a context and still maintain his footing to guard the subsequent drive to the rim.

The stock numbers are elite and Brown has a path to a defensive specialist role in the NBA.

7. Zuby Ejiofor

Zuby Ejiofor - St. John's Red Storm | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

FanSided big board : 24th

: 24th DREB% : 14.7

: 14.7 BLK% : 7.2

: 7.2 STL%: 2.2

Zuby Ejiofor is an ass-kicker, through and through. He's on the floor with a purpose in the mind: to destroy everything in his path. There is some skepticism over his "non-center" size, but with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and an 8-foot-11 standing reach — not to mention a bull-like 245-pound frame — Ejiofor does not play small. He gets off the floor quickly, fluidly and powerfully, and he applies his physicality every chance he gets.

St. John's as a team boasted one of the strongest defensive identities in college basketball this past season, with Ejiofor as its ringleader. The motor runs red hot. He can slide his feet on switches, hedge hard on screens and recover, or use his length as a legitimate deterrent in the paint. Let him roam from the wing, and he's reactive enough to swoop in for weak-side blocks.

He may not be a true anchor point for a defense and it's fair to wonder if he's a true switch-everything kind of defender. But Ejiofor's blend of athleticism and pure muscle in a rare blend, made all the more rare by his quick-thinking nature and unbelievable effort level. He's as strong a bet as any prospect in this draft to muck things up for his opponent.

6. Yaxel Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg - Michigan Wolverines | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FanSided big board: 15th

DREB%: 16.0

BLK%: 4.4

STL%: 2.1

Yaxel Lendeborg will enter the NBA as ready as any prospect to contribute from day one. He'll be 24 as a rookie, after all, so preparedness is a critical selling point. He was the second-best player in college basketball and the leader of a championship squad at Michigan. It starts on defense, where Lendeborg continues to show remarkable growth capacity year over year, despite his age.

The Wolverines got a lot of mileage out of Lendeborg at the point of attack. He can handle the tough assignments on wings or forwards, with enough strength to guard the post and the hip flexibility necessary to mirror even twitchy guards on the perimeter. He's the rare prospect with a legitimate chance to guard one-through-five on a nightly basis.

Lendeborg has great hands and a preternatural nose for the basketball. He makes sharp, aggressive rotations, he's a nuisance in passing lanes, and he can get vertical for help-side blocks. There are times where Lendeborg overextends himself, but he plays with a significant edge and takes pride in generating stops, which is doubly impressive for someone who carried a sizable offensive burden throughout his final few years of school.

At 241 pounds with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and a 9-foot-1 standing reach, Lendeborg has every defensive tool in the tool kit, essentially.

5. Allen Graves

Allen Graves - Santa Clara Broncos | James Snook-Imagn Images

FanSided big board : 18th

: 18th DREB% : 20.0

: 20.0 BLK% : 5.0

: 5.0 STL%: 4.9

Allen Graves was a reshirt freshman at Santa Clara who primarily came off the bench, so his rocket-like ascent up draft boards came out of pretty much nowhere. Lightly regarded as a recruit, Graves quickly captured the imagination of scouts with his elite, elite stock production. He averaged 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 22.6 minutes, all while rebounding well above the average level for his position.

There are valid nitpicks with Graves, who is a somewhat unconventional evaluation. He does not really look the part of a "top five defender." He's a bit sluggish laterally and can struggle to fight over screens and contain twitchy guards on the perimeter. He can get up for blocks and seal off space on the interior with a broad frame, but it's probably a stretch to call him vertically explosive.

And yet, Graves simply has an top-notch defensive brain. He seems to have a read on the opposing offense several steps in advance. He will need to get a bit smoother with his feet and cut down on fouls, but those fouls are often a byproduct of his instincts and aggression, which can be ironed out in time.

Graves jumps on every mistake. He competes extremely hard and wins a ton of the margins. In a league increasingly focused on the possession battle, Graves' ability to generate turnovers, clean up on the glass and put his team in the green on that front could get him drafted a lot higher than folks expect.

4. Morez Johnson Jr.

Morez Johnson Jr. - Michigan Wolverines | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FanSided big board : 14th

: 14th DREB% : 18.9

: 18.9 BLK% : 4.8

: 4.8 STL%: 1.5

By all accounts, Morez Johnson Jr. has helped himself as much as any prospect in the pre-draft process. He has stood out in workouts with his motor and positive energy. He's also one heck of a player, with his significant contributions to Michigan's title run not discussed nearly enough.

That Michigan defense was a buzzsaw, and while Johnson clearly had help, he was often their most dependable presence on that end of the floor. He plays incredibly hard, mops up the defensive glass, and offers unique versatility with his 251-pound frame and 8-foot-11 standing reach.

Johnson can comfortably switch one-through-five. Michigan moved him around the floor a ton, from small-ball five minutes to essentially deploying him as a jumbo wing in their three-big starting lineup. He's a ridiculous weak-side shot blocker. The length, power and coordination Johnson displays when rotating over for a block or stonewalling an opponent at the point of attack is unparalleled among the forward-center prospects in this draft.

He posted a low steal rate, which is a common point of criticism, but Johnson can get in a stance, maneuver his hips and get vertical, all in one, fluid motion, in a way you just don't see from players with his physical gifts. The floor and ceiling are both extremely high on defense.

3. Caleb Wilson

Caleb Wilson - North Carolina Tar Heels | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

FanSided big board: 4th

DREB%: 22.2

BLK%: 4.4

STL%: 2.8

There is still a theoretical element to Caleb Wilson's defense, but even in this early stage of development, he's such a freak athlete — and he plays so damn hard — that Wilson rains terror upon his opponents.

He has a 9-foot-1 standing reach with wing-like mobility, able to contain ball-handlers and fly around with a tornado's intensity as a roamer. Wilson is a vicious weak-side shot-blocker. He covers so much ground at lightspeed. Space can disappear in an instant. Beat him on a drive and there's a good chance he's in front of you, hand to the heavens, by the time you're attempting a layup.

Wilson's motor is special for a projected top-four pick. You rarely see five-star recruits with his pedigree who just lay it all on the line every possession. If there's a criticism of Wilson, it's that he is still reliant on his athleticism more so than his brain at times. He can fall asleep off-ball. He can overextend and get into trouble. He is also just 217 pounds, which leaves him vulnerable against stronger guards and wings, who can attack his chest. He will also need time before he's a great stationary defender on the block.

But even in this half-realized state, Wilson is such a disruptor, such a hard-wired competitor, that it's easy to buy into his continued development at the next level. He's made of the right stuff. His frame should fill out just fine and he's blessed with singular physical gifts. There is All-Defense consideration in his future, quite possibly.

2. Aday Mara

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

FanSided big board: 5th

DREB%: 20.4

BLK%: 12.0

STL%: 0.8

Aday Mara is tailor-made to spark incredibly divisive discourse around his impact, particularly on defense. In a league so in love with mobility and versatility, it is the Rudy Gobert class of elite defensive centers who get questioned disproportionately. Can he hold up in a playoff series. Can he survive against up-tempo teams? And so on and so forth. We know the playbook.

Mara is not on Gobert's level, to be clear. He probably won't finish his career as one of the absolute greatest defenders in NBA history. But there is value, undeniably, in incredible size and instincts, even if there are inherent limitations to a player in his mold. Newsflash: every defender on this list has certain matchup-dependent, skills-based limitations.

The critical developmental factors for Mara as he transitions to the NBA are durability and physicality. He has very high hips, when can leave him vulnerable to excessive fouling when strong, quick players get him out in space and attack his chest. He also averaged 2.6 blocks in just 23.4 minutes. Michigan was smart about managing Mara's minutes and ensuring that he was fresh in quick, concentrated bursts, rather than running him into the ground. Fatigue will be a factor, especially early in his career if he ends up on a team that demands major minutes.

But Mara's 9-foot-9 standing reach happens to be the second-tallest in Combine history, behind only Tacko Fall. He is a massive human, point blank, which takes an immediate psychological toll on opponents. Folks do not drive at Mara when he's stationed in the paint very often. He's a legitimate deterrent, with razor-sharp timing and coordination around the rim.

It's important to note that, while Mara is vulnerable in space, he's not a stiff. He showed major growth this past season at Michigan, spending more time out at the level of the screen and challenging ball-handlers with his length and activity. He recovers quickly and does not need perfect positioning to impact or outright reject a shot attempt by virture of his immense stature.

Mara still has a ton of room for growth, but he offers arguably the highest baseline of any defender in this class. He changes the geometry of the court and near-completely seals off the paint on his best nights. That gives him a path to returning top-five value, even in such a loaded draft.

1. Jayden Quaintance

Jayden Quaintance - Kentucky Wildcats | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

FanSided big board: 13th

13th DREB% : 18.4*

: 18.4* BLK% : 9.8*

: 9.8* STL%: 2.2*

*Stats from his freshman season at Arizona State

Jayden Quaintance is the ultimate wild card for the 2026 draft. If he can achieve a clean bill of health — and that is an "if" that could send him tumbling down the board on Tuesday — there's no reason Quaintance can't become a future DPOY candidate and the clear top defender, even in those loaded class.

As a 17-year-old freshman at Arizona State, Quaintance averaged a preposterous 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 29.5 minutes. Before he was allowed to vote, Quaintance was among the most intimidating rim deterrents in college basketball. His freshman season was cut short by a torn ACL, of course, while complications that arose from that injury held him to four games as a sophomore at Kentucky.

Quaintance is still the second-youngest player in the draft, a week older than projected top-3 pick Cameron Boozer. There is a world in which he is never quite right. In which he can never stay on the floor. Knee injuries are doubly scary for big men. But his youth and outlier production mean Quaintance is well worth the risk, especially if he falls into the 20s, as recent reports indicate is possible.

The dude is, simply put, not a normal athlete. With a 7-foot-5 wingspan and 9-foot-1 standing reach, Quaintance is singular in his ability to move his feet on the perimeter, with an elite first and second jump. He gets vertical and plays with physicality. He does not foul a ton. Put him in drop coverage, play him at the level on screens, ask him to switch everything: Quaintance projects as someone who can get the job done in a variety of contexts.

He stakes real mental equity in his opponents, too. Guards are scared to test Quaintance inside. Even the threat of recovery on blow-bys can lead to record scratches and missed opportunities. Quaintance's health is arguably the biggest swing factor in the draft, because if he's right — watch out.

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