2026 NBA Mock Draft: Making the perfect pick for every team

With less than three weeks until the 2026 NBA Draft on June 23, there is little consensus regarding which prospects reign supreme in this loaded class. We know AJ Dybantsa will probably go No. 1 to Washington. Darryn Peterson will probably go No. 2 to Utah. But there's a lot of room for debate, with Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and a talented bunch of guards lined up behind them.

For this mock draft, instead of predicting what I think each team will do, let's go through every pick with a fine-tooth comb to determine what teams should do. Here is the optimal pick in all 60 spots, according to FanSided's own big board, starting with a potential surprise at No. 1.

1. Washington Wizards: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Cameron Boozer - Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 253

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

The national debate at No. 1 appears to be between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, but there's a reason so many draft experts (and, according to DraftExpress' Jonathan Givony, front-office folks) are bullish on Duke forward Cameron Boozer. He is the No. 1 prospect on FanSided's big board, coming off of a historically dominant season in Durham as the youngest player on the board.

Boozer is not the flashy, high-octane scorer we tend to associate with top draft picks, but he's unbelievably polished and versatile, with an NBA-ready frame. Boozer processes the floor at light speed, delivers passes all over the floor on a rope and scores efficiently at all three levels. He has the handle to attack slow-footed bigs on the perimeter and the strength to pummel wings in the post. Any defensive concerns are mitigated next to Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis in Washington's frontcourt.

>> Read our Cameron Boozer scouting report

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Darryn Peterson - Kansas Jayhawks | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 199

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darryn Peterson still has questions to answer regarding the odd cyclical cramping that tainted his freshman year at Kansas. He finished out the year healthy and available, but it's unclear if his public explanation — an excessive dose of creatine — actually holds up medically. Given his youth and talent, however, Utah should feel good about the investment. Peterson is the cleanest fit on the board for the Jazz, who could use a two-way guard with Peterson's malleable skill set.

Beyond the injuries, Peterson's biggest issue at Kansas was a lack of consistent rim pressure and playmaking. Those were not issues in high school. When Peterson is operating at full strength, he's an explosive, deceptive slasher with an elite finishing package. That he couldn't attack the rim, yet still scored so efficiently and so effortlessly on the perimeter at Kansas, speaks to his immense scoring talent. The Jazz are a sneaky threat to start winning a bunch of games next season.

>> Read our Darryn Peterson scouting report

3. Memphis Grizzlies: AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

AJ Dybantsa - BYU Cougars | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 217

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

In reality, AJ Dybantsa's absolute floor is probably the Jazz at No. 2. He played high school ball in Utah and spent his lone college season at BYU, where Jazz owner Ryan Smith is an alum. In this exercise, he slips to Memphis at No. 3 — not because he isn't an exceptional, potential all-world talent, but because this is a historic class and his peers are equally special.

Dybantsa has more room for skepticism than Boozer and Peterson, save for the latter's worrisome injury history. He's an incredible ball-handler and iso scorer, who grew substantially as a playmaker with the Cougars. But he's also a passive defender with an inconsistent 3-point stroke and a sometimes troubling reliance on contested 2-point jumpers. You don't find many 6-foot-9 wings with Dybantsa's craft and explosiveness when attacking the rim, so these are nitpicks. Up against Boozer's historic productivity and Peterson's two-way polish, however, Dybantsa lands at No. 3. Memphis wouldn't complain.

>> Read our AJ Dybantsa scouting report

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Caleb Wilson - North Carolina Tar Heels | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 211

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Wilson was sidelined with a wrist injury late in the season, but he did more than enough to cement himself as a top-four pick. The conversations around Wilson leapfrogging Boozer or Peterson are understandable, but ultimately it feels like a stretch. Wilson is the perfect culture-builder and two-way engine for this Bulls team, and those above Chicago needn't overthink it.

Wilson is a preposterous athlete, with unbelievable range and competitive fervor on the defensive end. He skies for weak-side blocks and smoothly handles switches on the perimeter. He's a bit prone to mental lapses on that side of the ball, which are a smidge underdiscussed, but the physical tools and mentality point to future All-Defense upside. On the other end, Wilson dunks everything. He's equal parts nimble and explosive, although he needs to expand his shooting range and add more strength to better handle crowds.

>> Read our Caleb Wilson scouting report

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Wingspan: 7'6

Weight: 260

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

The Clippers received this pick as part of the Ivica Zubac trade, so it almost seems poetic to draft his replacement. All signs point to L.A. running it back with Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland. While that shouldn't necessarily prevent the Clippers from drafting one of the many talented guards available in this spot, Aday Mara does not get enough credit for his immensely high ceiling. There is more than one way to deliver star-level impact in the NBA. It does not always require a ton of dribbling and shot-making.

Mara was the most dominant rim protector in college hoops last season. With a 9-foot-9 standing reach, he has the agility and anticipation skills to effectively wall off the paint in drop coverage — and he's not toast guarding up at the level of a screen, either. Mara combines his defensive suffocation with incredible skill as a finisher and connector on offense, rendering advanced passing reads on the short roll or while operating in the high post. He needs to cut down on turnovers and improve his physicality, but the combination of size and vision is quite rare. He can immediately help L.A.'s established stars.

>> Read our Aday Mara scouting report

6. Brooklyn Nets: Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Kingston Flemings - Houston Cougars | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'4

Weight: 183

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

There's a lot of Kingston Flemings skepticism out there, and understandably so after he measured a hair under 6-foot-3 barefoot at the Combine. He isn't particularly long or strong, and in today's NBA, positional size is more important than ever. Even so, Flemings feels like an outlier from the current trends and the absolute right pick for Brooklyn at No. 6 — even after the Nets spammed point guards in the 2025 draft.

Flemings is the best athlete and defender among the lottery-level guard prospects in this class. Despite his size, he's a fully functional athlete, with elite agility and anticipation. He can squeeze through tight gaps and stick like glue on the perimeter. As a helper, he's quick off the ground and consistently able to impact shots on the interior, despite his smaller frame. On the other end, Flemings' first step yields constant advantages, and he's able to punish a defense in rotation with sharp passing reads. The touch indicators on his jumper are positive, and with a bit of NBA strength development, his finishing numbers ought to come around.

>> Read our Kingston Flemings scouting report

7. Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. - Louisville Cardinals | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown Jr. has (predictably) shined in workouts, now cleared of the back injury that hampered him in college. There is real momentum toward Brown becoming a potential top-five pick, which is totally reasonable given his incredible blend of shooting touch, court vision and ball-handling dynamism. In this exercise, he lands with the Kings, a team in desperate need of both a table-setting guard and an injection of pure star power, both of which are boxes Brown can check.

There are some valid concerns about Brown's frame on defense, but he offers solid positional size and length, with a penchant for jumping passes lanes. He was inefficient as a scorer at Louisville, but he was also not fully healthy for long stretches of the year. His volume and diversity as a 3-point shooter, with deep range on his pull-up, will apply a ton of pressure on opposing defenses. He weaponizes his gravity with a quick first step, deceptive handles and incredible boldness as a passer. If everything clicks, Brown might end up as the best point guard in this class.

>> Read our Mikel Brown Jr. scouting report

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas Razorbacks | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 186

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darius Acuff Jr. is a fascinating case study. He was the most productive and impactful freshman guard in years, leading Arkansas to an SEC championship and a Sweet 16 berth. He is also one of the worst defensive prospects in recent memory. Beyond the low stock numbers, Acuff was consistently disinterested and disengaged on that side of the ball.

He measured well at the Combine and he's a solid athlete, so there's room for improvement. In this case, Atlanta banks on Acuff ramping up his efforts on defense in conjunction with a lighter workload on offense. There comes a point where a prospect's production is just undeniable, and Acuff cleared that threshold. His poise as a lead guard transcends the "freshman" label, and Acuff proved versatile in his shot-making at Arkansas. The Hawks need a successor to the CJ McCollum minutes.

>> Read our Darius Acuff Jr. scouting report

9. Dallas Mavericks: Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Dailyn Swain - Texas Longhorns | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 211

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain is the most underrated prospect in the draft for my money. Questions remain about his shooting ability. Despite positive touch indicators, college defenses easily ignored Swain behind the 3-point line. His release is clunky, and there's really no pull-up threat at the moment. On the other hand, he was a prolific driver with incredible isolation scoring numbers.

It's rare to find big, athletic wings who are this crafty and explosive with the rock. Swain is a dexterous, off-beat ball-handler, able to get low, squeeze through gaps and hit the turbo button to put two feet in the lane. He scores in bunches at the rim and displays real vision passing off of drives. Masai Ujiri has long prioritized the intersection of size, athleticism and skill. Swain is an extremely fun upside bet as a second wing creator next to Cooper Flagg.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Labaron Philon Jr. - Alabama Crimson Tide | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 176

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Milwaukee needs to look for upside here, regardless of whether or not Giannis is still around. Labaron Philon took a massive sophomore leap at Alabama, taking over the offensive controls and displaying growth in several key areas. He added lower-body strength to better handle contact on drives. He also ramped up his 3-point volume and coverted on significantly more pull-up jumpers than he did as a freshman.

Philon checks more boxes than just about any other guard in the lottery range. Questions persist around his slight frame and unconventional shooting mechanics, but Philon has exhibited real toughness and instincts as a defender. He was an impactful off-guard as a freshman and a super productive lead creator as a sophomore. His floater touch is a standout trait. He's comfortable probing the middle of the floor and distributing out of pick-and-rolls. Milwaukee can feel good about handing the reins to Philon early on.

11. Golden State Warriors: Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Keaton Wagler - Illinois Fighting Illini | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 188

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Keaton Wagler's draft range feels increasingly wide, as the buzz connecting him to Los Angeles at No. 5 or Brooklyn at No. 6 has subsided. A lot of modern precedent points toward Wagler as a great prospect. While not exactly explosive as an athlete, Wagler was a supernova shot-maker and he exhibits impressive feel as a distributor. Plus, despite a skinny frame, Wagler is willing to initiate contact on drives.

This feels like a dream outcome for Golden State, as Wagler should benefit a ton from attending the Church of Stephen Curry. Wagler is already a knockdown shooter who is comfortable on- or off-ball. His poised, cerebral approach should also appeal to Steve Kerr, who always prioritizes processing speed and skill over raw athleticism in his young players.

>> Read our Keaton Wagler scouting report

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr. - Michigan Wolverines | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 251

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Oklahoma City's demise in the Western Conference Finals was ultimately the result of injuries to two critical ball-handlers. That said, with the Spurs matchup staring them in the face for the foreseeable future, the Thunder need to optimize their rotation with Victor Wembanyama (and San Antonio's relentless, bullish physicality) in mind. Adding a bit of size and defensive thump, especially with Isaiah Hartenstein hitting free agency, is a smart next step.

Morez Johnson Jr. was the unsung hero of Michigan's championship run. The youngest and least-acclaimed of the Wolverines' prized frontcourt trio, Johnson offers arguably the easiest NBA translation. He's a rangy, physical four (or small-ball five) with excellent instincts as a help-side rim protector and the mobility to switch out on the perimeter and contain dribble penetration. Johnson's offensive skill set is less robust, but he's an elite finisher at the rim and an efficient low-volume shooter, with touch to indicate the potential for higher-volume outcomes down the road.

13. Miami Heat: Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg - Michigan Wolverines | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'3

Weight: 241

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Yaxel Lendeborg was the ringleader for the best team in college basketball as a senior, arriving at Michigan via transfer from UAB and leveling up in concert with the competition. So much of the modern game feels tailored to Lendeborg's skill set. He's a big, physical defender who can phase between a variety of matchups. Over the years, he has ramped up his 3-point volume and fine-tuned his finishing skills in the paint, with the ball-handling and connective passing chops to thrive in virtually every matchup.

There is valid trepidation when it comes to drafting a 24-year-old rookie in the lottery, but Miami has a strong track record of selecting older, more accomplished college stars and recouping immediate value. Erik Spoelstra knows how to maximize his players, and a hypothetical defensive combo of Lendeborg and Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt should excite Heat fans. A lot.

>> Read our Yaxel Lendeborg scouting report

14. Charlotte Hornets: Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Bennett Stirtz - Iowa Hawkeyes | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 186

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Charlotte took a monumental leap toward contention last season, becoming one of the most dominant teams in the NBA over the second half of the campaign. A flameout in the Play-In Tournament put a mild damper on the whole thing, but there's palpable excitement around the core of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller. Charlotte's recently adopted draft strategy of targeting proven, high-feel contributors seems to be working. Bennett Stirtz is a logical next step.

Older guards have a checkered history in the lottery, but Stirtz has the feel of an outlier. He processes the game at such a high level, with such remarkable durability and poise, that it will be hard to keep him on the bench. Stirtz played almost every minute for Iowa, yet he almost never turns it over. He's a savant in the pick-and-roll, with a buttery pull-up jumper and the skill set to thrive more off-ball (even if that kind of role will require an adjustment period in the NBA). Stirtz has defensive question marks, to be clear, but he generates steals and has solid positional size.

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Brayden Burries - Arizona Wildcats | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Brayden Burries probably benefitted the most of any prospect from the Western Conference Finals, which pitted two seemingly inevitable young powerhouses against each other. Strength is a more valuable attribute than ever in a backcourt. Especially when projecting ahead to matchups with OKC, San Antonio, even New York — players need to meet a certain physicality threshold to carry water in the late stages of the playoffs. Detroit being the East's No. 1 seed is another testament to this fact.

It's a bit hard to take such a big-picture view on draft night — especially when the league is constantly evolving — but Burries feels like a "safe" bet in that he's a rabid defender who embraces the dirty work. He is also an efficient spot-up shooter and a forceful, intentional slasher, able to absorb contact and use subtle changes in cadence and direction to manufacture a path to the rim. He would fit the more rugged, rough-and-tumble Bulls led by Caleb Wilson.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara

Allen Graves - Santa Clara Broncos | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 225

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Allen Graves was a stat sheet superhero at Santa Clara, despite coming off the bench as a redshirt freshman. He put up crazy stock numbers (5.0 BLK%, 4.9 STL%), vacuumed up the glass on both ends and hit 40.7 percent of his 3s. The unfortunate term "posession-maxxing" has made its way onto my social media timeline of late; that does feel like an accurate description of what makes Graves so special. He helps a team win the possession battle.

A late bloomer, Graves also has untapped potential as a driver and connective passer. He exhibits some promising touch on floaters and in-between shots. Santa Clara didn't let him spread his wings much, but Graves checks so many boxes that Memphis' front office historically values. Plus, he's the perfect defense-minded, off-ball role player to complement the heliocentric creation of AJ Dybantsa in the Grizzlies frontcourt.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance - Kentucky Wildcats | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 253

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

At a certain point, Jayden Quaintance is just someone you need to take a swing on. His freshman year was cut in half by a torn ACL and he missed all but four games as a sophomore at Kentucky due to recovery setbacks and persistent swelling in his knee. That is scary for any prospect, not to mention a center as reliant on outlier athletic traits as Quaintance.

All the same, he's a week older than Cameron Boozer — still just 18, and one of the youngest prospects in the class. He is a monster defender, equal parts nimble and explosive, with a pterodactyl wingspan and preternatural instincts. He has the ceiling of the best defender in this class and he'd align nicely with OKC's malleable identity on that end of the floor. With two first-round picks and the NBA's deepest roster, the Thunder can afford to take the patient approach and swing for the fences.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Hannes Steinbach - Washington Huskies | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 248

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Hannes Steinbach faces real questions about his defensive projection in the NBA, but he measured with true center size at the Combine. He's not a classic rim protector, but Steinbach isn't a nonfactor either. He's light on his feet and willing to apply physicality near the rim. He's also the best rebounder in the draft, which is a trait that should appeal to Charlotte in particular.

Steinbach has produced both overseas and in college, with elite output at every stop. He's not a true floor-spacer yet, but he's comfortable stepping out behind the 3-point line and attempting to stretch a defense. He's coordinated on the interior, with balletic footwork and soft touch. On a fundamental level, Steinbach feels very solid. Next to Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabaté, he can help Charlotte check the right boxes in the frontcourt.

19. Toronto Raptors: Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Cameron Carr - Baylor Bears | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 184

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Toronto has a couple needs worth addressing. The Raptors could use a stretch five to pair with Collin Murray-Boyles and Scottie Barnes in the frontcourt long term. A true point guard to replace or upgrade over Immanuel Quickley wouldn't hurt either. Cameron Carr is neither of those things, but he fits with Toronto's organizational ethos while also addressing another clear need: 3-point shooting. '

Carr's range and dynamism as a shooter, with an unblockable high release, makes him an extremely potent off-ball weapon. He's also a spring-loaded athlete who thrives in the open court. He's can run the floor with Barnes, hit trailer 3s or sky for lobs. Defensively, Carr offers unique range and impact as a weak-side shot blocker. He should find a spot in Toronto's rotation sooner than later.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Joshua Jefferson - Iowa State Cyclones | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 246

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

San Antonio needs more beef on the frontline. Joshua Jefferson can help defensively where Harrison Barnes no longer can. He moves his feet well on the perimeter, blows up passing lanes and provides solid contests as a helper at the rim. He can also help the Spurs with spot-up shooting and connective passing on the other end.

Jefferson consistently improved across four years in college, becoming a genuine fulcrum of Iowa State's offense as a senior. He's a quick, decisive slasher who sprays passes all over the floor, and he can pick defenses apart on the short roll. He lacks explosive athleticism and will need to prove his 3-point shooting on higher volume in the NBA, but Jefferson's unique intersection of size, NBA-ready physicality and feel points to immediate impact.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Ebuka Okorie, G, Stanford

Ebuka Okorie - Stanford Cardinal | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 186

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Detroit fought tooth and nail to even reach the second round before being bounced by Cleveland in seven games. The Pistons should get credit for their regular-season success as the No. 1 seed, but this team clearly lacks certain elements necessary to actually compete for a championship. Their top priority shoud be finding another viable creator to ease the burden on Cade Cunningham, especially late in games.

The Pistons were far too reliant on Cunningham this season. Ebuka Okorie was a genuine day-one superstar at Stanford. He's the most electric iso scorer in the draft, blending elite burst and footwork as a driver with a bullish frame to embrace contact and the shooting touch to punish lax defense at every level. Okorie wasn't much of a "true point guard" for the Cardinal, but that matters less next to Cunningham. He does not turn it over and he's a stalwart defender, despite his small frame. This is a dream pairing for prospect and team.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Zuby Ejiofor, C, St. John's

Zuby Ejiofor - St. John's Red Storm | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 245

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Philadelphia needs depth at virtually every position, but the clearest need for this Sixers team is rebounding and defensive integrity when Joel Embiid leaves the game. Zuby Ejiofor can help on both fronts. He's slightly undersized for a center, but with his 7-foot-2 wingspan and tank engine frame, Ejiofor shouldn't wilt if asked to play the non-Embiid minutes at the five. He's also versatile enough to share the floor with Embiid as a four.

Ejiofor's main knock is his low volume and inconsistency from 3-point range, but he put up assist numbers last season on par with some of the best guard prospects. He's a sharp connector, with the ball-handling functionality to attack slow-footed bigs on the perimeter and exploit mismatches inside. Above all else, Ejiofor plays incredibly hard and seeks to leave a profound imprint on every game he plays. Philadelphia would benefit from that mentality.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Karim López, F, Mexico

Karim López - New Zealand Breakers | Fiona Goodall/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 222

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Atlanta could use another center, but their best option here is probably Karim López. The Mexico-born wing is the most accomplished product of the NBL Next Stars program to date — a strong, athletic forward with a penchant for bulldozing to the rim and uncorking off-beat finishes. He needs to up his 3-point volume and develop an in-between game, but López's tools, skill flashes and budding feel are all very appealing.

López can fade in and out on defense, but he made huge strides this past season. As Atlanta goes away from Zaccharie Risacher, there will be open minutes on the wing. López's ability to attack spot-ups, pressure the rim and put a defense in rotation should play nicely off of Jalen Johnson and Darius Acuff Jr. in this hypothetical.

24. New York Knicks: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Nate Ament - Tennessee Volunteers | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 211

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nate Ament is a real "eye of the beholder" prospect. Some folks see a future All-Star. Others pinpoint him as a surefire bust. Naturally, the correct evaluation falls somewhere in the middle. Ament's size, shooting touch and defensive versatility is a rare, tantalizing mix. He also could not score at the rim or create easy looks for himself at Tennessee. We can blame some of it on a late-season ankle injury, but Ament's lack of burst and strength has always been a topic of conversation.

He will need a patient hand. New York has the depth and necessary infrastructure on the wing to appropriately cushion Ament in the early years. He can hopefully provide a scoring punch off the bench. Despite his inability to gain easy advantages, Ament did draw fouls at an incredibly high rate. He embraces contact and tries to apply pressure when he can. The mental makeup is solid and if everything breaks right, New York could have itself a steal.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Tarris Reed Jr., C, Connecticut

Tarris Reed Jr. - UConn Huskies | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 264

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

An important offseason awaits in Los Angeles, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves both technically eligible to leave as free agents. It seems like a Reaves extension is already in the chamber, but LeBron's future is far murkier. No matter what, the Lakers are reorienting the roster around Luka Dončić, and rightfully so. That means getting him a center he can trust.

Tarris Reed Jr. feels like as strong a bet as any late first-round pick to contribute major minutes early in his career. He was the best player on the championship runners-up this past season, with monster shot-blocking and rebounding numbers to pair with an aesthetically pleasing post game. Reed displays textbook footwork and feel operating on the block or rolling to the rim. He knows how to change speeds and play angles. While he's not the trampoline lob threat you'd typically envision next to Dončić, Reed will do the small things — on both ends — better than Deandre Ayton.

26. Denver Nuggets: Christian Anderson Jr., G, Texas Tech

Christian Anderson Jr. - Texas Tech Red Raiders | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 180

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Christian Anderson Jr. took a huge sophomore leap at Texas Tech. He is a lights-out shooter and a poised pick-and-roll operator, with great endurance and vision to captain an offense. Concerns over his featerweight frame and ability to consistently pressure the rim are valid, but on a team helmed by Nikola Jokić, Anderson's ability to scale up or down and apply constant pressure on defense with deep, deep shooting range holds obvious appeal.

The Nuggets could use Anderson's playmaking chops in the second unit, but Denver also does not need Anderson to "run the show." He can work out of DHOs and pick-and-rolls, attack closeouts on the perimeter and focus more effort on the defensive end. He has the steal numbers to back up his reputation as a feisty competitor, even if his frame probably keeps him from achieving an elevated status on that end of the floor.

27. Boston Celtics: Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Henri Veesaar - North Carolina Tar Heels | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 227

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Boston's center rotation was a real problem down the stretch, as Nikola Vučević (now a free agent) and Luka Garza were borderline unplayable in their first-round loss to Philadelphia. Brad Stevens said Boston needs to generate easier looks moving forward, so targeting a shot creator in this spot wouldn't come as a surprise. In terms of stylistic harmony and roster fit, however, Henri Veesaar feels like the easy win.

Veesaar can very credibly replace some, if not all, of the Vučević minutes. He's a skilled connector on offense, able to deliver crisp passes on the short roll. He steps out comfortably behind the 3-point line and scores with smooth footwork on the interior. Veesaar's feel ports over to the defensive end, too. He's not a premium shot-blocker and there are concerns about his lighter frame, but Veesaar is seldom out of position and he stays engaged on every possession.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas

Meleek Thomas - Arkansas Razorbacks | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Minnesota needs backcourt help in the worst of ways, and Meleek Thomas is the best guard left on the board. Wolves fans might prefer a more natural point guard, but on a team with Anthony Edwards (and, for now, Julius Randle), Thomas' brand of off-ball scoring is still extremely valuable. He's a prolific 3-point shooter with the jazzy handles to beat closeouts and extend advantages in the mid-range.

Thomas is not necessarily a bad passer — he can get pretty creative with his deliveries — but the instinct to facilitate wasn't on display much at Arkansas. That is partially a symptom of sharing the court with Darius Acuff, but Minnesota will want to see Thomas look for teammates more often. Even if he tops out as a microwave scorer with the length to compete on defense, however, Thomas could provide essential depth for the Wolves.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Isaiah Evans, F, Duke

Isaiah Evans - Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 186

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Max Strus and Sam Merrill are quality contributors, but Cleveland really needs to ramp up its wing depth. Isaiah Evans feels like the easiest plug-and-play fit at this stage — a gifted movement shooter who can feast off of the gravity created by Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Evans improved massively as a defender in his sophomore year, with the length and athleticism to become a real disruptor on that end of the floor.

Evans will probably never become a high-volume creator, as he lacks the strength, burst and handle to consistently extend advantages. That said, he was very purposeful attacking closeouts this past season, with a nice finishing package at the rim. NBA teams are still very much interested in movement shooting, complementary wings, and Evans has a certain pedigree after two years starting at Duke.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

Chris Cenac Jr. - Houston Cougars | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 240

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

To close out the first round, Dallas bets on the immense physical tools of another in-state product. Chris Cenac Jr. looks and moves like a lottery pick: He has a massive frame, with elite lateral and vertical athleticism. He can contain drives on the perimeter and swoop in for weak-side blocks. Despite questions about his physicality, Cenac was also an elite rebounder for Houston this past season.

The issues are less with Cenac's talent or potential, and more with his process. He shies away from contact on the interior, with a super low foul rate and iffy finishing numbers at the rim. He has impressive shooting touch, but he didn't attempt a high volume of 3s at Houston, instead preferring to attack the mid-range — where he too often settled for tough, contested jumpers. Cenac needs the game to slow down a bit, and he needs to maximize his tools more effectively on both ends. As a pure ceiling bet, however, Dallas fans will be hard-pressed to complain.

Team Player Position School 31. New York Knicks (via WAS) Koa Peat F Arizona 32. Memphis Grizzlies (via IND) Sergio de Larrea G Spain 33. Brooklyn Nets Baba Miller F Cincinnati 34. Sacramento Kings Ugonna Onyenso C Virginia 35. San Antonio Spurs (via UTA) Alex Karaban F Connecticut 36. Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM) Braden Smith G Purdue 37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL) Richie Saunders F Brigham Young 38. Chicago Bulls (via NOP) Jack Kayil G Germany 39. Houston Rockets (via CHI) Tamin Lipsey G Iowa State 40. Boston Celtics (via MIL) Rafael Castro F George Washington 41. Miami Heat (via GSW) Ryan Conwell G Louisville 42. San Antonio Spurs (via POR) Nate Bittle C Oregon 43. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC) Bruce Thornton G Ohio State 44. San Antonio Spurs (via MIA) Emanuel Sharp G Houston 45. Sacramento Kings (via CHA) Tobi Lawal F Virginia Tech 46. Orlando Magic Ja'Kobi Gillespie G Tennessee 47. Phoenix Suns (via PHI) Quadir Copeland G North Carolina State 48. Dallas Mavericks (via PHX) Jalen Washington F Vanderbilt 49. Denver Nuggets (via ATL) Maliq Brown C Duke 50. Toronto Raptors Duke Miles G Vanderbilt 51. Washington Wizards (via MIN) Jaden Bradley G Arizona 52. Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE) Izaiyah Nelson F South Florida 53. Houston Rockets Nick Martinelli F Northwestern 54. Golden State Warriors (via LAL) Ernest Udeh Jr. C Miami FL 55. New York Knicks Trevon Brazile C Arkansas 56. Chicago Bulls Ivia DEN) Otega Oweh G Kentucky 57. Atlanta Hawks (via BOS) Aaron Nkrumah G Tennessee State 58. New Orleans Pelicans (via DET) Donovan Dent G UCLA 59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS) Trey Kaufman-Renn F Purdue 60. Washington Wizards (via OKC) Tobe Awaka C Arizona

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