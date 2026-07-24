Breaking down the Philadelphia 76ers projected starting lineup and rotation with LeBron

After dragging things out for nearly a month, LeBron James has finally made up his mind — spurning the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. In his announcement, LeBron teased that he had strongly considered retirement.

I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

He made clear that this decision was not about money (he signed a two-year deal for $8 million) or his family: "I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

The language seems to make it clear that he isn't planning on finishing his career here in Philly, presumably at the end of this two-year contract.

The 76ers already had a dramatic offseason even before this signing, acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in a deal that sent out Paul George. This was already a championship-or-bust roster loaded with elite talent and LeBron takes it to another level. But there are still some big holes in their projected rotation.

Projected 76ers starting lineup and rotation after LeBron signs

STARTER POSITION BENCH Tyrese Maxey PG Anfernee Simons VJ Edgecombe SG Justin Edwards Jaylen Brown SF Dean Wade LeBron James PF Dominick Barlow Joel Embiid C Adem Bona

The talent in the starting lineup is undeniable but things get shaky in a hurry once you get past the starting five.

Simons can put up points in a hurry and his shooting and floor-spacing will be essential in minutes he's overlapping with the starters. But he's also going to be playing for his fourth team since 2025, and his a total of 15 games and 201 minutes of playoff experience. Wade is a solid defender but his offensive shortcomings made him essentially unplayable for the Cavs during their postseason run last year.

Edwards, Barlow and Bona all showed flashes last season but A LOT is going to be asked of them this year. Maybe Jhoni Broome or rookie Labaron Philon Jr. are ready to contribute a little? Maybe Jabari Walker can give them something Edwards or Barlow can't? Maybe they have another move up their sleeves to add some an experienced veteran.

But right now the bench is by far the biggest question mark for this team and could be their limiting factor, especially with age and injury a concern for both LeBron and Embiid. The question is whether the 76ers might still explore trading Embiid to flesh out the depth.

Are the Philadelphia 76ers the best team in the East?

The starting lineup is loaded with star power but until we see them on the court, there will be big questions about the fit. Add up the usage rates of those five players from last season and you get 146.4 percent. All fours players besides Embiid ranked in the top-40 in time of possession last season. Everyone is used to having the ball in their hands and creating for themselves and everyone is going to need to make sacrifices on offense. No one is going to be able to play the same role they did last year.

On paper, they're best team in the East. But that's why they actually play the games. They have the talent to win a title, now they'll just need what every other NBA champion ever has needed — chemistry, health, consistent execution and some luck along the way.

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