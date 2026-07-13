4 wild Joel Embiid trades the 76ers might actually be able to pull off

One proposal stands out for its balance of talent and risk, positioning the 76ers to either contend immediately or reset their long-term strategy.

Heading into the offseason, it felt like trading Joel Embiid would be in the Philadelphia 76ers' best interest. His three-year, $187 million contract and constant injury history give the Sixers good reason to explore Embiid trades. At the same time, that's what makes trading him so darn tricky.

Now, with Jaylen Brown in the mix, even if Embiid can stay healthy, there will be too many cooks in the kitchen. Simply put: it's time to move on. But what are some realistic packages for Embiid?

Please note that these are speculative trade ideas and not actual rumors or reports. All trades are possible this offseason, according to Spotrac.

The 76ers get an ideal complementary star and pay the price

Not getting a center back, given their lack of frontcourt depth, could be seen as less-than-ideal for the 76ers. However, it's hard to find a trade that nets the Sixers a better player than Michael Porter Jr., and frankly, I might have underestimated the number of picks Philly would have to give up.

Not only is MPJ an All-Star-level talent, but his blend of 3-point shooting and size would make him a nice complement to Tyrese Maxey and Brown. If something like this is on the table, I think the 76ers would have to pounce on this deal.

As for the Brooklyn Nets' side of things, if they don't view Porter (who is a free agent next summer) as a long-term piece, rolling the dice on Embiid could be a reasonable gamble, especially with Nic Claxton in Chicago. Getting some future assets and getting off Terance Mann's contract are two clear benefits of this deal.

The 76ers snag three high-end role players from Dallas

(This trade isn't possible until August 2, because Labaron Philon Jr. was drafted in June)

The 76ers might not be able to get a star back for Embiid (without sacrificing some serious draft capital, at least). Still, getting back three quality role players wouldn't be a bad consolation prize, even if you have to give up a pick.

As a lower-usage big man (and a more dependable health bet), Daniel Gafford would be a better fit with the 76ers than Embiid. Klay Thompson still has value as a movement shooter. Finally, P.J. Washington would give them a dependable on-ball stopper who can also punish mismatches and spot-up (at times).

After this trade, the Sixers would be in prime position to win the East given that they have three high-quality role players to complement their stars.

Now you might be wondering: Why in the world would the Dallas Mavericks do this trade? That's a fair question, and full disclosure: I wouldn't be all over this deal if I were Dallas. However, it's important to note that the Mavericks' lead executive, Masai Ujiri, has a known connection with Embiid.

As such, he could be inclined to trade for the former MVP. Sure, Dallas doesn't need a center, but the talent gamble on Embiid could make this move worthwhile. Furthermore, Washington, Gafford and Thompson are all expendable. At the end of the day, Dallas is getting the best player in this deal along with a rookie at a position of need and a pick that's at least worth considering, right?

The 76ers find a way to trade Joel Embiid without giving up any picks

Honestly, it's hard to find a deal for Embiid in which Philly wouldn't have to move off some draft capital. Thankfully for the Sixers, both Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma are on undesirable contracts. Maybe they'd still have to part ways with draft capital to make this deal work, but I don't think a deal of this framework is far-fetched.

Turner doesn't offer the same high-end upside that Embiid does. Regardless, his floor spacing and general complementary abilities make him a smoother fit with the 76ers' established core. As for Kuzma, yeah, he hasn't played his best basketball recently, to be kind. He can still be a solid bench scorer and would bolster the 76ers' depth.

The main appeal of this trade would be getting off of Embiid's contract pain-free.

The Milwaukee Bucks raise their upside and could avoid the relegation zone if all things go right. Worst case, they get a star to excite their fans after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they could boost their ticket sales.

The 76ers solve their Embiid problem with a call to the Hawks

This one is in a similar vein to the Mavericks' offer. Granted, the 76ers are getting three less proven players.

Regardless, Dyson Daniels is an elite point-of-attack defender, and at 23 years old, he still has some room to grow. Corey Kispert is a rock-solid spot-up shooter. Finally, Zaccharie Risacher is a fun buy-low. The 2024 No. 1 pick fell out of favor with the Atlanta Hawks last season, but could still have some long-term upside as a complementary wing.

Sixers fans might not be thrilled by this return, but I think this is a realistic return that could give Philly some solid role players.

The Hawks could still use a center, and getting Embiid for this price could be a palatable gamble. Parting ways with Daniels would hurt, but there's a case to be made that his lack of shooting will make his contract age poorly. It's undeniably a big question, but if Embiid stays healthy, the Hawks will land the best player in the trade along with a draft pick.

You might not be all in on trading for Embiid (who is?), but for a package like this, it would be at least worth considering for Atlanta.

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