Caleb Wilson landed at No. 1 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

The Chicago Bulls were big winners in the 2026 NBA Draft, jumping up five spots in the lottery to claim the No. 4 overall pick in a four-player draft. Their prize — North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson, who put together a dominant two-way freshman season before a flukey hand injury knocked him out for the NCAA Tournament.

Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 62.6 percent true shooting for the Tar Heels. While there are clear areas for improvement, part of the sell with Wilson is his contagious attitude and energy. He plays incredibly hard every night, which translates to a extremely disruptive defense and a fearless approach on offense. Wilson led college basketball in dunks and he will never shy away from an opportunity to embarrass his opponent.

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Caleb Wilson will anchor a new generation in Chicago

Caleb Wilson, Norman Powell - Chicago Bulls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago has made the postseason once in the past nine years. Billy Donovan was head coach for six years; the Bulls posted a winning record just the once. Few NBA organizations are more steeped in mediocrity. The goal for new president of basketball operations Bryson Graham is to break that spell. Wilson ought to help. Chicago won't contend this season — it might be a slow, challenging process given the new lottery rules — but Wilson provides the Bulls with a much-needed vibes shift and an infusion of young talent.

This is a new chapter, and one of Graham's core tenets for building out his roster is S.L.A.P. — or size, length, athleticism and physicality. It's the philosophy Graham cited pre-draft, and it happens to align perfectly with Wilson. The 20-year-old forward now joins Matas Buzelis on the wing, which gives Chicago a pair of lengthy athletes who butter their bread on the defensive end. Buzelis is already one of the best shot-blocking forwards in the NBA (2.4 BLK%, in the 100th percentile). Wilson put up monster stock numbers at UNC (4.4 BLK%, 2.8 STL%).

The Bulls defense is going to be a problem, sooner than later. The Nic Claxton trade should only empower Wilson and Buzelis to take more risks, providing them with a valuable safety net at the rim. Wilson sometimes took too many risks in college, but you'd rather him over-extend than under-extend on the defensive end. You can rein in energy and effort, but you can't always create it from scratch. Wilson's motor is a special, special trait, and it's why his ceiling is so easy to believe in.

How quickly can Caleb Wilson impact winning?

Caleb Wilson - Chicago Bulls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the celebrated top-four prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft, Wilson probably requires the most patient hand. He lit up Summer League with an unexpected 3-point barrage, but that was not his game in college — nor should Bulls fans expect him to launch off-the-dribble jumpers consistently or successfully early on.

Wilson's best offense came at the rim. He's not the most coordinated ball-handler, but he can attack seams in the defense with an explosive first step and long strides. He's a lob threat in the dunker's spot and a beast in transition. Chicago's backcourt features some of the best setup guys in the NBA. Josh Giddey is an extraordinarily creative passer, while Tre Jones is perpetually calm, cool and collected, keeping a steady hand on the steering wheel.

The Bulls should attempt to ease Wilson into the offensive game plan. While it's tempting to let your No. 4 pick cook, Wilson's self-created offense is not very efficient. That can change, and it probably will. He's a hard worker with a ton of room for growth. But Chicago should focus on using him as a screener, cutter and off-ball finisher. Head coach Tiago Splitter will also ramp up the tempo, which should benefit Wilson. He's a freight train on the break, and not someone opponents are eager to challenge at the rim once he gathers momentum downhill.

We saw this a bit in Wilson's 10-game stretch before a fractured hand knocked him out of the lineup for a month or more. He averaged 18.9 points per game with nearly half his shot attempts coming from beyond the arc. But the efficiency was low (a 49.1 effective field goal percentage) with more turnovers (27) than assists (19).

Even the best rookies need an adjustment period in the NBA. Wilson will take his lumps. He still has room to grow as a processor on both ends, not to mention the jumper and handle. But he's also a freakish athlete with a nonstop motor. He's going to impact possessions on the margins, even when he's in a funk. If Wilson can dominate the small things, the big things will come around eventually. He's going to be a great rookie with an even brighter future.