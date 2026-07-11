Caleb Wilson proved the Bulls got a steal with reaction to record Summer League debut

The Chicago Bulls are … back? OK, yes it is just the NBA Summer League, but my goodness, we all saw what North Carolina fans saw in Caleb Wilson before his lone season in Chapel Hill was cut short. Wilson, the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, scored 35 points, an unofficial NBA Summer League record, in the Bulls’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. It was the first time Wilson played in front of an audience since he got hurt during practice, ending his season a month before March Madness.

The Bulls have to be pleased with how Wilson looked in his Summer League debut. Truthfully, all of the top picks in this year’s NBA Draft had strong showings. Cameron Boozer looked like a steal for the Grizzlies at No. 3 with his summer league performances and now Wilson. If Chicago can build around Wilson, they already have the future of their franchise. The question is, will Wilson be able to stay consistent?

Told that his 35 points set an unofficial NBA Summer League record for most points in a debut, Caleb Wilson said “we lost.”



Before this, the first thing he cited when asked how he played was too many TOs and missed boxouts. pic.twitter.com/DPUJ6UWZIa — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 11, 2026

Along with a standout performance, Wilson also showed his leadership. He didn’t gloat about possibly setting a Summer League record. Why? “We lost.” Wilson is the perfect player to revive a franchise, starving for success again.

Caleb Wilson is already passing his first test

It’s not really a surprise to see Wilson play the way he did. He was the No. 4 overall pick and he was the centerpiece for UNC before he got hurt. What stood out was how, in a moment that was supposed to be about him, he made sure it was clear he’s not motivated by individual success. When you have a young star like Wilson, you never know how the adjustment from big-time college player to NBA rookie will go.

For Wilson, he’s already mature beyond his professional experience. Especially with it being a one-point loss in an exhibition game, he deflected any attention off of him. Good players know they’re good and know how impactful they are to the team. Better players know it’s bigger than them.

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulls have Josh Giddey and added Nic Claxton and Norman Powell to this young lineup. According to FanSided network site, Da Windy City, Matas Buzelis and Wilson round out the probable starting five for the Bulls. It’s not a bad lineup, but there are clear holes in a team that’s still trying to rebuild.

The fact that they have a player like Wilson to build around makes it easier to figure out what other holes can be plugged after this season to turn the Bulls’ attention to contending rather than rebuilding. We knew just how good of a pick Wilson was for Chicago and now that we’ve seen him in action, we know just the type of player Chicago has.

What Caleb Wilson’s historic Summer League debut means for Chicago

The Bulls now know just how good Wilson can be. Now, against the best professional basketball players on a nightly basis, will he go out and have 35 points every night? Probably not, but the fact that he can take over a game like that is a great sign for both him and Chicago. The Bulls haven’t had a star like Wilson in years. Getting him means they can finally start to build a contender in the Eastern Conference and catch up with teams like the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic.

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago will have to be patient. One big, exhibition game doesn’t mean much outside of what they already know. They scouted him, watched the 24 games he played at UNC and knew he was their guy. Now they have to be patient with both his development and how they build this team. This season is about figuring out what this team needs to be good again.

They need more than Wilson, but having a player to build around is a great start. The fact that he has already shown improvements with his shot is a great start. He looked like a two-way monster collecting three blocks and snagging two steals. He averaged just over nine rebounds at UNC and only had five against Memphis.

After watching him play in the Summer League, he just might be better off as a true wing rather than a player that plays off the ball in the post. The more the Bulls learn about Wilson’s tendencies, the better off they’ll be.

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