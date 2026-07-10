Full Chicago Bulls Summer League schedule, projected roster and how to watch Caleb Wilson's first NBA game

All Bulls games will be streamed on either Prime Video or ESPN with local broadcasts also available.

The 2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League presents the opportunity to watch the best of the best when it comes to young prospects across the sport. That is particularly true of the opening weekend in the desert, as the NBA endeavors to put the top prospects in the spotlight and often in intriguing head-to-head matchups. For the Chicago Bulls and No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson, that is certainly the case in 2026 and, from July 10 through July 16, Chicago is scheduled to participate in four games, with at least one more contest assured after that.

Here is a look at Chicago's roster for the event in Las Vegas:

Chicago Bulls Summer League roster

Player Jersey Number Position Donovan Atwell 21 F Tobe Awaka 19 F Charles Bediako 34 F Keyshawn Bryant 29 F Boo Buie 20 G Kennedy Chandler 0 G Noa Essengue 24 F Houston Mallette 95 G Grant Newell 18 F Antonio Reeves 13 G Jaylin Sellers 2 G Dailyn Swain 5 F Jalen Washington 15 C Malik Williams 22 C Caleb Wilson 8 F

Wilson is, quite obviously, the headliner of the group, and the former North Carolina standout was a consensus top-four prospect in the 2026 draft class. The Bulls happily selected him as such, and Wilson immediately becomes the crown jewel of Chicago's rebuilding effort that is led by Bryson Graham, the team's new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

With that said, Wilson is far from the only intriguing prospect on Chicago's Summer League roster. In fact, he is joined by 2025 lottery pick Noa Essengue, who saw his rookie season cut short by shoulder surgery. Still, Essengue was the No. 12 overall pick only one year ago, and he could form a tantalizing frontcourt partnership with Wilson and Matas Buzelis.

Elsewhere, No. 15 overall pick Dailyn Swain will make his professional debut only a few weeks after being selected by the Bulls. The former Texas standout has an intriguing skill set on the wing that could make him a fan favorite, and Chicago is also bringing two more roster players to Vegas in Tobe Awaka and Jaylin Sellers, both of whom are on Two-Way contracts.

Full Chicago Bulls Summer League schedule

Bulls vs. Grizzlies | Friday, July 10 | 8 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Bulls vs. Jazz | Monday, July 13 | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Bulls vs. Wizards | Tuesday, July 14 | 8 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Bulls vs. Lakers | Thursday, July 16 | 6 p.m. ET | Prime Video

With Wilson in the mix, Chicago has a jam-packed schedule of high-profile matchups. In Chicago's first game, Wilson be paired against No. 3 pick Cam Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies, and it does not take rocket science to decipher of that matchup given the positional overlap and the fact that Boozer and Wilson went back-to-back in the draft.

After that, Chicago takes on No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson and the Utah Jazz, followed by No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa and the Washington Wizards. Finally, the Bulls match up with the Los Angeles Lakers in their fourth scheduled game, and the atmosphere should be strong for that matchup given the proximity of Lakers fans to the Las Vegas area.

Where to watch the Bulls in Summer League

Las Vegas Summer League games will be available to watch on ESPN's family of networks, as well as on Amazon Prime Video. For the Bulls, that means three games on Prime Video, as well as a scheduled game on ESPN and the ESPN app. Games may also be available on Chicago Sports Network for local viewing.

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