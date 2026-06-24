Breaking down the Bulls' starting lineup and rotation with Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain

With only Kevin Buzelis and Josh Giddey as confirmed starters, the rest of the lineup remains fluid and up for grabs.

The first-round of the NBA Draft went chalk and the Chicago Bulls did their part, taking Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 pick, as expected. He was widely seens as the fourth-best prospect in this class, just a shade below AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer. He's an elite defender with great physical tools, a non-stop motor and burgeoning offensive skill set that could make a two-way star.

But the Bulls threw a curveball with their second pick, taking Texas wing Dailyn Swain with the No. 15 pick. Swain was the No. 8 prospect on Chris Kline's NBA Draft Big Board but many other analysts pegged him as a late first-rounder. But the Bulls were clearly enamored with his size, athleticism and potential as a primary shot-creator on the wing.

With a new coach and a young roster in transition there is still a lot to figure out about what their lineups and rotations might look like. But we have enough information to guess and what it could look like.

Chicago Bulls projected starting lineup and depth chart after drafting Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain

STARTER POSITION BENCH Tre Jones PG Rob Dillingham Josh GIddey SG Dailyn Swain Isaac Okoro SF Noa Essengue Matas Buzelis PF Leonard Miller Caleb Wilson C Jalen Smith

The only real locks here are Buzelis and Giddey — rising stars who are key pieces of the Bulls' foundation. Wilson probably starts, especially since there is no other veteran center to use as a mentor and bring him along slowly. However, there is a steep learning curve for big men on defense and, it's possible Chicago looks for another big in free agency to start next to Wilson and slide Buzelis down to small forward.

Tre Jones and Isaac Okoro are plugged in as potential starters but both could be replaced by free agents or some of the players I slotted on the bench with a strong summer league or preseason performance. Okoro, in particular, could be at risk of losing his spot as there is not a lot of shooting in the rest of this lineup and spacing will be at a premium.

The bench is a complete jumble. Swain could theoretically start. He could also be completely out of the rotation with other incumbent big wings and forwards like Patrick Williams, Noa Essengue and Leonard Miller battling for minutes. How new coach Tiago Splitter weighs player development against competing immediately will ultimately decide how it eventually works out. Smith is undersized but has been productive and will have to see minutes at the 5 to get him on the floor. Dillingham is more of a scorer than lead creator and could swap places with Jones but has been so inconsistent.

It's a chaotic structure for now but free agency and training camp battles will help shape things. But what they're lacking clarity right now, they more than make up for with flexibility, versatility, youth and upside. This team is probably a few years away from pushing for a playoff spot but the future is looking a lot brighter than it has in a while.

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