2026 NBA Mock Draft: Final predictions for all 60 picks

The 2026 NBA Draft is almost upon us, with the first round on Tuesday night, June 23, followed by the second round on Wednesday, June 24. It features arguably the most anticipated crop of incoming rookies in recent memory, headlined by AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson — all hailed as future All-Stars with All-NBA upside.

There is still plenty of uncertainty at this stage, and we never know for sure how the board will land until Adam Silver announces the picks on stage. With that said, here is our best effort at predicting what will happen for all 60 selections:

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

AJ Dybantsa - BYU Cougars | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 217

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

The recent deluge of Darryn Peterson speculation is notable, but there's a reason AJ Dybantsa became the odds-on favorite as soon as the pingpong balls conjured Washington at No. 1. Peterson's freshman season raised a lot of eyebrows, and while the medical and leadership questions feel overblown, Dybantsa offers natural charisma on top of a sterling track record. He was the most dominant freshman scorer since Kevin Durant.

Dybantsa is equal parts explosive and creative, with elastic limbs and a unique ability to put the ball on a string with big wing size. He scores prodigiously at the rim and flashes shot-making ability all over the floor. The defensive concerns are valid, but that's more about commitment than any critical failure in skill or cognition. Washington has spammed jumbo creators in the draft for years now. They won't pass on the best one yet.

>> Read our AJ Dybantsa scouting report

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Darryn Peterson - Kansas Jayhawks | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 199

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

The Jazz took Ace Bailey last year without a workout (and despite reporting that he did not want to play there). The Ainges will take the best player available no matter what. Peterson also feels like the most natural fit for a team loaded to the gills with quality frontcourt pieces. Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler all feel like long-term cornerstones; Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh increasingly feel like fixtures on the wing, too.

Peterson can slide in next to Keyonte George in the backcourt as a versatile, scalable offensive weapon. He's a prolific movement shooter who's totally comfortable working with or without the ball. When healthy, he can also pressure the rim and create his own offense at all three levels, with a stellar defensive projection, too. Peterson should help compensate for George's shortcomings and vice versa. It should be a symbiotic, synergistic partnership. Don't buy into the noise.

>> Read our Darryn Peterson scouting report

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Cameron Boozer - Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 253

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Cameron Boozer is the obvious pick for Memphis if he's still on the board. The Grizzlies front office tends to lean on analytics and the numbers point to Boozer as the most impactful player in the 2026 class. He put together a historic freshman season at Duke, winning National Player of the Year at 18.

Skeptics point to Boozer's ground-bound athleticism and lack of a "standout trait," but that's nonsense. What stands out is his brain; Boozer processes the floor and diagnoses weak points in the defense at warp speed. He's a brilliant passer, a knockdown shooter and a balletic, brute-force post scorer. He wins on the glass. He's a sharp, committed defender, with better movement skills than he gets credit for. Memphis will hold a massive size and physicality advantage with Boozer and Zach Edey in the frontcourt.

>> Read our Cameron Boozer scouting report

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Caleb Wilson - North Carolina Tar Heels | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 211

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Chicago has the easiest job the draft: select whichever 'big four' prospect falls to No. 4. All signs point to UNC's Caleb Wilson being their guy. Wilson aligns with the 'SLAP' philosophy — size, length, athleticism, physicality — that new Bulls top exec Bryson Graham touted in his introductory press conference. While he will need to fine-tune his approach on both ends, Wilson's ceiling stretches about as high as anyone in the draft.

Wilson creates a massive advantage in the possession battle. He wipes the glass clean and puts up healthy stock rates. He's mobile enough to switch out on the perimeter and break into passing lanes. He's a hellacious weak-side rim protector. Wilson still gets caught sleeping more often than he should, and his scoring repertoire is primarily concentrated within 15 feet of the basket at this stage. But the tools are immense. He dunks everything, gets to the line and should dominate on the margins while his star attributes develop.

>> Read our Caleb Wilson scouting report

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Keaton Wagler - Illinois Fighting Illini | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 188

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

The Clippers appear set on selecting a guard who can play next to Darius Garland. Keaton Wagler has added over 20 pounds of muscle since arriving at Illinois last fall, which gives hope that he can continue to beef up his frame and better finish through contact near the rim. Such improvement is still mostly hypothetical, however, as Wagler was a subpar finisher on drives and struggled to create clean looks for himself off the dribble.

And yet, despite concerns over Wagler's ability to create separation and extend advantages, he's a tough, wiry ball-handler. He does not get flustered under pressure and he keeps turnovers to a minimum. Factor in elite shooting, both on pull-ups and off the catch, and it's easy to buy into his ceiling. The intersection of size, touch and IQ is rare, and gives Wagler a path to stardom that is far too often overlooked.

>> Read our Keaton Wagler scouting report

6. Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. - Louisville Cardinals | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown Jr. has emerged as the overwhelming favorite in this spot, although it feels unwise to ascribe certainty to any decision being made by the Nets front office. Brown is a dynamic volume shooter with a willingness to cut, relocate and weaponize his gravity off-ball. And, to be blunt, Brown is far more impressive with the ball than anyone on the Nets roster. Brooklyn needs to add a legitimate primary engine at some point — even after selecting several guards in the first round a year ago.

A nagging back injury hampered Brown as a freshman, but he's reportedly in the clear medically. It's fair to express concern about his shot selection and overall decision-making, but no other point guard in this class blends positional size, twitchy athleticism and court vision quite like Brown. He can touch every corner of the floor as a passer, willing to attempt passes that others wouldn't dare dream of. He has endless range as a pull-up shooter and he finishes well at the rim, although he needs to add muscle and get all the way downhill more frequently.

>> Read our Mikel Brown Jr. scouting report

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas Razorbacks | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 186

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Pretty much since the lottery, Darius Acuff to Sacramento has been the popular theory. Kings GM Scott Perry coached Acuff's father once upon a time in college. And while Acuff is a very special offensive prospect, his defensive shortcomings could lead L.A. and Brooklyn to take alternate paths, as Brown and Wagler both offer positional size and scalability that just is not present in Acuff.

This could go extremely well or extremely poorly, like any Kings pick. Acuff is a tremendous competitor who is unflappable at the controls. He never appeared sped up or out of sorts at Arkansas. He calmly dismantled opponents with a tight handle, savvy footwork and excellent vision working out of the pick-and-roll. He's a dynamic pull-up shooter with more off-ball equity than he probably gets credit for. The defense is atrocious, but Sacramento just needs someone to come in, set the standard and carry the Kings into a new chapter. Acuff can get the job done.

>> Read our Darius Acuff Jr. scouting report

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Brayden Burries - Arizona Wildcats | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Brayden Burries continues to surge up draft boards and he feels like Atlanta's type: another rugged defender in the backcourt, and a proficient spot-up shooter who can help keep the floor spaced next to Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker long term. There are questions about Burries' ceiling on offense, but he's a missile in transition with the strength and finishing craft to become more than a simple off-ball weapon in time.

He could go higher than this, just because super-strong guards are en vouge these days. The Clippers at No. 5 are another team that makes sense from a fit perspective, even if that feels like a reach. We also know Dallas is strongly connected, so perhaps Atlanta can bait the Mavs into trading up.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Wingspan: 7'6

Weight: 260

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

The Brayden Burries connection in Dallas is undeniable, but I predicted Aday Mara in this spot last week and the Mavs' decision to hire Michigan head coach Dusty May only adds fuel to the fire. Especially if Burries comes off the board earlier. May understands the extent to which Mara warps the geometry of the floor as a rim protector better than anyone.

Dallas already has a quality starting center in Dereck Lively II, but this is a new front office. Masai Ujiri and especially Mike Schmitz, a longtime draft guru, place an outsized emphasis on positional size and skill. With his 9-foot-9 standing reach, Mara is an impressive passer out of the high post or on the short roll. He can connect dots for Dallas offensively and finish effectively on the interior — all while further empowering Cooper Flagg as a defensive havoc-maker on the wing.

>> Read our Aday Mara scouting report

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Nate Ament - Tennessee Volunteers | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It's hard to ignore the buzz around Nate Ament to the Nets at No. 6, but most viable reporting has Brooklyn selecting from the deep guard pool in that spot. Perhaps Brooklyn might trade down for Ament, or look to acquire a second lottery pick. In any event, the Bucks are another highly logical destination. Ament is FanSided's No. 26 prospect and qualifies as a dangerous reach, regardless of team context, but Milwaukee's front office has a long track record of preferring upside and pedigree over tangible impact.

Giannis will begin next season on a different team, which only furthers the argument for a home run swing in this spot. Ament struggles to create clean looks for himself and is a historically bad rim finisher, but he's 6-foot-11 in shoes with a projectable jump shot and intriguing qualities on defense. If the Bucks can remain patient, help add muscle to Ament's frame and focus on developing the fundamentals, rather than asking him to carry the offense on day one, there's a path to NBA success for Ament.

11. Golden State Warriors: Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Kingston Flemings - Houston Cougars | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'4

Weight: 183

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Kingston Flemings measured small at the Combine, but he also aced shooting drills and athletic testing. He's guaranteed to interview well and he offers proven leadership qualities, having blossomed under an unforgiving head coach in Houston's Kelvin Sampson. Flemings is the best defensive guard in the lottery, compensating for his compact frame with twitchy athleticism and elite coordination. He executes timely rotations, gets off his feet quickly for rebounds and shot contests, and suffocates ball-handlers with pristine footwork at the point of attack.

Flemings will need to prove he can shoot 3s at scale and consistently finish at the rim, but he regularly tilts the defense with a deadly first step and unmatched north-south speed. He renders advanced passing reads on the move and can add a new layer to Golden State's halfcourt offense with his pick-and-roll skills. The Warriors need to weigh short- and long-term goals. Flemings has proven that he can share the floor with other playmakers like Stephen Curry or Jimmy Butler, but he's also a potential engine for the next iteration of this Warriors team.

>> Read our Kingston Flemings scouting report

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr. - Michigan Wolverines | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 251

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

It feels more and more like Morez Johnson Jr. is a lock in the lottery. He is an exceptionally hard-worker, regarded for his ability to set the tone in practice and function as a true emotional leader. He offers five-position versatility on defense with the tools to switch effortlessly between the four or five. For an OKC team in need of frontcourt reinforcements and potential Wemby stoppers, Johnson checks a lot of boxes.

Johnson will need to expand his offensive output, but he displays soft touch at the free throw line and on the interior, where he was a dominant finisher for the Wolverines. He shot 3s efficiently on low volume and should scale up without significant regression. He's limited in terms of ball skills, but if Johnson can set screens, finish inside and out, and give the Thunder another rugged, switchable defensive enforcer to develop behind Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, that's an easy win.

13. Milwaukee Bucks (via MIA): Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Labaron Philon Jr. - Alabama Crimson Tide | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 176

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Labaron Philon appears to have a wide range, but there is a reported connection to Milwaukee. With Giannis out the door, Milwaukee is basically a blank slate. Tyler Herro isn't long for the ride and nothing should preclude the Bucks from targeting a guard with Labaron Philon's immense skill level and offensive potential — especially when Nate Ament will need someone to feed him easy looks along the perimeter.

The list of past NBA players to weigh in below 180 pounds at the Combine raises alarm bells, but Philon has outlier talent. He made huge strides as a sophomore, becoming a more balanced and physical finisher below the rim, with an elite floater and other mid-range counters he can fall back on. He ramped up his 3-point volume, he's extremely poised when facilitating out of the pick-and-roll, and the defensive projection is better than the numbers might indicate. He should carry less of an offensive burden in the NBA, and Philon was an excellent chaos agent on that end of the floor as a freshman, when he wasn't the only viable creator on Alabama's roster.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Hannes Steinbach - Washington Huskies | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 248

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Hannes Steinbach has generated substantial lottery buzz after a productive season under the radar at Washington. A dominant force in international competitions, such as the U19 FIBA World Cup, before joining the Huskies, Steinbach has the résumé to back up his old-school impact. He's the best rebounder in the draft and a skilled pick-and-roll partner for LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller, able to pass on the move, score with balletic footwork in the paint or occasionally step out behind the 3-point line. The hope is that he can ramp up his outside shooting over time.

Steinbach comes with his share of defensive question marks. He measured with true center size at the Combine and has the potential to operate as either a five or four in Charlotte, depending on the lineup configuration. That said, he's not a true rim protector. The ability to end possessions on the glass, however, paired with reasonably quick feet and sharp rotations, should help Steinbach get by on that end. The Hornets already have an elite shot-blocker on the roster in Ryan Kalkbrenner, which helps.

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Christian Anderson Jr., G, Texas Tech

Christian Anderson Jr. - Texas Tech Red Raiders | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 180

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Chicago has worked out several guards in this range, and Josh Giddey trade rumors will only fuel speculation of siesmic changes coming down the pipeline. It feels like Christian Anderson Jr. is a late riser, despite his featherweight frame. He's a knockdown, hyper-versatile shooter who led the Big 12 in assists, displaying tremendous poise operating out of the pick-and-roll. He can help feed Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis clean looks all over the floor.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Bennett Stirtz - Iowa Hawkeyes | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 186

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

In Cameron Boozer and Bennett Stirtz, Memphis would add two of the most impactful and intelligent stars from last season in college basketball. Stirtz was the linchpin of Iowa's offense, playing almost a full 40 minutes per game. His poise and vision as a creator is immaculate. He's a dynamic shooter with impressive touch on floaters and finesse finishes at the rim. An older guard with a strength deficit can be a tough sell, but Stirtz presents as an outlier in terms of feel and skill. The Grizzlies are ready to find their Ja Morant successor.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Dailyn Swain - Texas Longhorns | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 245

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

The Dailyn Swain-OKC connection continues to pick up steam in these final hours and it's so obvious. It really has been all along. Swain's jumper will scare teams, but he's a prodigious slasher with the rim pressure and big wing creation skills OKC has long valued with Sam Presti at the helm. After trading Aaron Wiggins, and with Lu Dort's future in doubt, Swain could slot into a critical bench role on day one and impact both ends of the floor for a championship favorite.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Cameron Carr - Baylor Bears | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 184

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Cameron Carr exploded at Baylor after spending two years buried on Tennessee's bench. Charlotte's offense was a buzzsaw down the stretch of last season, largely due to their wealth of shot-making and passing versatility across positions. This is a team built to run and gun; Carr is a confident shot-maker with range that stretches deep beyond the NBA 3-point line. He can catch lobs from LaMelo Ball in transition. He's also a special weak-side rim protector for his position. With a plus-eight wingspan and spring-loaded hops, Carr covers a lot of ground defensively.

19. Toronto Raptors: Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara

Allen Graves - Santa Clara Broncos | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 225

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Toronto has an analytically-minded front office and has never been afraid to double or triple down on frontcourt depth. Allen Graves is a special defensive playmaker, with a red-hot motor and unbelievable instincts as a helper. He can also space out to the 3-point lane, attack closeouts with his strength and deliver slick connective passes, with latent guard skills we didn't see much of in his streamlined role at Santa Clara. Graves, Collin Murray-Boyles and Scottie Barnes is a special defensive foundation.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg - Michigan Wolverines | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'3

Weight: 241

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Someone always falls. Especially when the talent pool is this deep. Yaxel Lendeborg has reportedly struggled to finish workouts as he recovers from a late-season leg injury. He's also the oldest prospect in the first round, with a personality that may be an acquired taste for NBA front offices. He is also a hard-nosed competitor with potential four- or five-position versatility and a dribble-pass-shoot offensive skill set that every team covets in the frontcourt. He feels like a safe bet to contribute immediately to San Antonio's pursuit of a championship.

>> Read our Yaxel Lendeborg scouting report

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Ebuka Okorie, G, Stanford

Ebuka Okorie - Stanford Cardinal | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 186

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Detroit has a clear and present need for another guard who can stir the drink and create advantages next to Cade Cunningham. Okorie blends an elite first step with impressive craft and physicality as a driver. His low assist rate is less of a concern when paired with Cade Cunningham, who can set the table and who has thrived next to small, downhill creators in the past, a la Dennis Schröder.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

Chris Cenac Jr. - Houston Cougars | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 240

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Philadelphia needs a long-term successor to Joel Embiid and short-term support in the frontcourt. Chris Cenac Jr. needs significant development, but his tools are significant and he presents arguably the highest ceiling of any prospect in this range. He's a monster rebounder (which can help the Sixers) and he's mobile enough to share the floor with Embiid, which could help mitigate some of the concerns around his ability to protect the rim as a true five. If he can trade his high mid-range volume for more 3s and dunks, Philly could come away very happy.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Karim López, F, Mexico

Karim López - New Zealand Breakers | Emily Barker/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 222

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Karim López has worked out for several teams in the lottery, but his range appears wide. If the board falls a certain way, he could end up waiting longer than expected. The Hawks won't complain, adding a big wing slasher with impressive functional strength and footwork, not to mention a rapidly improving jump shot. With Atlanta phasing Zaccharie Risacher out of the rotation, there's a clear path for López to step in and make an immediate impact on both ends.

24. New York Knicks: Zuby Ejiofor, C, St. John's

Zuby Ejiofor - St. John's Red Storm | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 245

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

New York just celebrated a magical run to the championship. Zuby Ejiofor spent the last three years in the Knicks' own building at St. John's, developing into one of the most dominant two-way stars in college basketball. With Mitchell Robinson's future in doubt, Ejiofor can fortify the Knicks frontcourt as a wrecking-ball defender with enough length and athleticism to play the four or five. With his playmaking chops and forceful interior scoring, he's a fun, functional pairing next to Karl-Anthony Towns.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance - Kentucky Wildcats | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 253

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

Jayden Quaintance is the best defender in the draft at 18 years old, so why is he available at No. 25? Well, it appears the medical red flags are pronounced. Quaintance essentially lost a year of development at Kentucky and hasn't looked like himself since a torn ACL midway through his freshman season at Arizona State. The Lakers would be smart to roll the dice, however, as Quaintance projects beautifully as a rangy rim protector and explosive lob threat to partner with Luka Dončić.

26. Denver Nuggets: Tarris Reed Jr., C, Connecticut

Tarris Reed Jr. - UConn Huskies | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 264

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Denver has long needed to find a proper backup to Nikola Jokić. Here, Tarris Reed Jr. falls into their lap as a prospect who aligns with past Nuggets draft targets as an older, established contributor with the skill and intangibles to play a meaningful role on day one. Reed is a physical, rangy rim protector and a certified glass cleaner, with intriguing vision and touch on passes out of the short roll. He can do the dirty work in the second unit.

27. Boston Celtics: Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Koa Peat - Arizona Wildcats | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 245

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat is a proven winner with all the intangibles a contending front office could hope for. He's built like a Mack truck with great competitive spirit on the defensive end. He's a willing cutter and ball-mover, with the physicality to punish mismatches on the interior. The concerns with Peat stem from his broken jumper and the lack of a clearly defined defensive role. Boston has the depth and infrastructure to put Peat in a position to succeed while remaining patient.

28. Brooklyn Nets (via DET): Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Henri Veesaar - North Carolina Tar Heels | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 227

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

The Nets acquired a second first-round pick along with Julius Randle from the Wolves. Nic Claxton was also moved, so bringing in a new center is the logical next step. Henri Veesaar was a huge stabilizer for UNC this past season. He's a slick short roll passer and a smooth interior finisher, with the ability to pop out behind the 3-point line as needed. If the Nets don't sign another center in free agency, Veesaar might start sooner than later.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas

Meleek Thomas - Arkansas Razorbacks | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

There are reports of Meleek Thomas receiving looks as high as the late teens, so Cleveland would happily stop his slide here. The Cavs could look for more sustainable guard depth behind Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Thomas is a lights-out shooter who plays a very decisive brand of basketball, relentlessly attacking seams in the defense and not requiring a ton of aimless dribbling to put points on the board. He was a productive complement to Darius Acuff at Arkansas and could find success in a similar lower-usage role in Cleveland.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Sergio de Larrea, G, Spain

Sergio de Larrea - Valencia | Borja B. Hojas/GettyImages

Height: 6'6

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 204

Class: International

Draft Age: 20

Dallas brings in another Spaniard in Sergio de Larrea. New Mavs GM Mike Schmitz has a well-documented command of the international prospect pool and de Larrea seems just his type — a super high-feel guard with positional size and the ability to fit into a variety of offensive contexts. He can space the floor, attack closeouts and provide the Mavs offense with invaluable connective tissue, ideally insulated on defense by Flagg, Lively and Mara.

31. New York Knicks (via WAS): Isaiah Evans, F, Duke

Isaiah Evans - Duke Blue Devils | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 186

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Isaiah Evans probably passed on his junior year NIL check at Duke with designs on becoming a first-round pick, but landing with the reigning champs in New York (probably on a nice guaranteed contract) shouldn't upset him. Landry Shamet's future is in doubt, so the Knicks can view Evans as a plug-and-play movement shooter on the wing whose defensive shortcomings are well-masked by the Knicks' battalion of ass-kickers.

32. Memphis Grizzlies (via IND): Richie Saunders, F, Brigham Young

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 205

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 24

Richie Saunders is an older prospect coming off of an ACL tear, but he was also critical to BYU's success pre-injury, with a skill set that meaps neatly onto any NBA roster. He's a knockdown shooter with real physicality as a straight-line driver. While not a great athlete, he's a smart and chippy defender. The Grizzlies tend to find value in prospects like Saunders.

33. Minnesota Timberwolves (via BKN): Jack Kayil, G, Germany

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 189

Class: International

Draft Age: 20

Jack Kayil withdrew his commitment from Gonzaga and stayed in the draft somewhat unexpectedly, fueling speculation about a potential promise. The Wolves could use another guard, even with Ayo Dosunmu's imminent re-signing. Kayil is a strong, shifty ball-handler with solid vision, but he will need to ramp up his 3-point shooting and improve in the turnover department to reach his ceiling.

34. Sacramento Kings: Alex Karaban, F, Connecticut

Alex Karaban - UConn Huskies | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 225

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Sacramento adds a ready-made contributor in Alex Karaban, who played in three national title games and won two at UConn. He's a classic stretch four who has improved his movement skills enough to become a solid positional defender, even if certain matchups will test Karaban's ability to guard in space.

35. San Antonio Spurs (via UTA): Ryan Conwell, G, Louisville

Height: 6'2

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 215

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Ryan Conwell fits the Spurs' ethos as a strong point of attack defender who can also provide critical volume shooting in the backcourt. He's a bit undersized for a non-creator, but those concerns fall away on a roster with Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle in place.

36. Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM): Baba Miller, F, Cincinnati

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 208

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Los Angeles has shown an appetite for upside in recent drafts and Baba Miller is just their type: a jumbo wing/forward who can get out in transition, throw some beautiful passes and potentially address a variety of needs on defense. His size, IQ and versatility becomes hard to pass up at a certain point, even with questions around his shooting and physicality.

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL): Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Joshua Jefferson - Iowa State Cyclones | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 246

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

A potential home run value if OKC keeps this pick. Joshua Jefferson deserves a first round grade with his cerebral playmaking and defense at the power forward spot, but questions about how well his shooting and athleticism translate could lead him to slide down boards. OKC loves players with Jefferson's baseline feel who can contribute in a variety of ways.

38. Chicago Bulls (via NOP): Trevon Brazile, C, Arkansas

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 226

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Trevon Brazile has a long and troubling injury history, but he's still an effortlessly explosive leaper with a huge wingspan and a workable 3-point shot. The Bulls need size and rim protection up front. Brazile and Caleb Wilson can wreak havoc on opponents with their show-stopping athleticism.

39. Houston Rockets (via CHI): Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'3

Weight: 209

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

The Rockets add some much-needed shooting from right down the road, as Emanuel Sharp was a critical chess piece on Kelvin Sampson's board at Houston. He's limited as a creator and passer, but Sharp is very physical for his size and projects well in a 3-and-D role, especially with so much length around him on the Rockets roster.

40. Boston Celtics (via MIL): Ugonna Onyenso, C, Virginia

Ugonna Onyenso - Virginia Cavaliers | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 237

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 21

Ugonna Onyenso finished his senior year with the highest block rate (17.4%) in college basketball. He's limited in scope as an offensive player, but the Celtics possess a dire need for more rim protection and can put Onyenso in a position for immediate success, asking very little of him beyond his strengths as a drop coverage shot-blocker.

41. Miami Heat (via GSW): Maliq Brown, C, Duke

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 217

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Miami fortifies its frontcourt with Maliq Brown, one of the most versatile and impactful defenders in college basketball. He can switch all over the floor, block shots from the weak side and win the possession battle with his frenetic activity in passing lanes. Brown is undersized and extremely limited on offense, but he could carve out a niche role with his defense alone.

42. San Antonio Spurs (via POR): Tobias Jensen, F, Denmark

Height: 6'6

Weight: 200

Class: International

Draft Age: 22

Tobias Jensen is a smooth shooter with strong feel, able to beat lazy closeouts and read opposing defenses on the fly. He will need to continue to add weight and improve his footwork on drives, but the intersection of touch and IQ, having produced against pro competition in Germany, gives him a solid baseline. The Spurs can stash him overseas until he's ready.

43. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC): Vsevolod Ishchenko, F, Russia

Vsevolod Ishchenko - Lokomotiv Kuban | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 218

Class: International

Draft Age: 21

Vsevolod Ishchenko is a potential draft-and-stash candidate for the Nets, who are running out of space for more rookies under contract. Ishchenko would probably benefit from a year or two overseas, too. The Russian wing offers tantalizing flashes of defense and playmaking on the wing at 6-foot-8, but he's extremely rough around the edges and has not faced much high-level competition overseas.

44. San Antonio Spurs (via MIA): Braden Smith, G, Purdue

Height: 5'10

Wingspan: 6'3

Weight: 167

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Braden Smith is the most accomplished college point guard in this draft, but a slight 5-foot-10 frame raises natural questions about his ability to survive in the NBA. He's a brilliant facilitator with real equity as a pull-up shooter, but Smith will struggle to stay on the floor and provide meaningful resistance on defense. The Spurs can potentially insulate him better than most teams.

45. Sacramento Kings (via CHA): Aaron Nkrumah, G, Tennessee State

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 189

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 24

Aaron Nkrumah has limited experience against elite competition, but he shined in Combine scrimmages. With a plus-five wingspan, Nkrumah is a disruptive, suffocating presence on defense, and he's a bold shot-maker, too. He can shoot over the top with a gorgeous high release. The Kings could take a flier on the upside.

46. Orlando Magic: Nick Martinelli, F, Northwestern

Nick Martinelli - Northwestern Wildcats | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 224

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Orlando always wants size and toughness, which Nick Martinelli provides. He's a limited athlete and a so-so shooter, but he does so many of the little things well. He can pass on the short roll, score with an array of moves and soft touch in the post, or with a killer floater. He'd hopefully fine ways to contribute on the margins, at least offensively, next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

47. Phoenix Suns (via PHI): Bruce Thornton, G, Ohio State

Height: 6'0

Wingspan: 6'5

Weight: 223

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Bruce Thornton could capture the attention of teams hoping to find Jalen Brunson 2.0, even if such endeavors are almost certainly pointless. He's an incredible two-foot finisher below the rim, with crafty footwork and a small but stout frame, which he uses to absorb contact. He's also an awesome 3-point shooter. Phoenix could envision him as a microwave creator with the second unit.

48. Dallas Mavericks (via PHX): Dillon Mitchell, F, St. John's

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 202

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Dillon Mitchell is a supremely gifted athlete, able to run the floor like a gazalle and float on the clouds as a lob-catcher. He's limited as a shooter, but he can pass a bit, especially out on the break. He also presents intriguing defensive upside as a weak-side shot-blocker. Dallas could plug him into the rolodex as another big wing finisher.

49. Denver Nuggets (via ATL): Jaden Bradley, G, Arizona

Jaden Bradley - Arizona Wildcats | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 205

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Denver adds another ball-handler to its second unit with Jaden Bradley, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and a critical piece of Arizona's Final Four team. Bradley is a committed defender at the point of attack with quick hands and a strong core. He's limited as a shooter, but he can get downhill and distribute. Denver would hope he's upgrade over Jalen Pickett long term.

50. Toronto Raptors: Nate Bittle, C, Oregon

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'6

Weight: 250

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

With Sandro Mamukelashvili entering free agency and Jakob Poeltl on his last legs, Toronto adds true center size and rim protection in Nate Bittle, an analytics darling who can also space the floor and pass a little. He comes with injury concerns, but the baseline is higher than your average late second-round pick these days.

51. Washington Wizards (via MIN): Rafael Castro, F, George Washington

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 224

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Rafael Castro aligns with Washington's proclivity for athleticism and ball skills across the positional spectrum. He will need to add weight to his frame to hold up on both ends, but Castro is a fluid mover with active hands on defense, a workable handle and legitimate playmaking vision at the four or five spot.

52. Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE): Tobi Lawal, F, Virginia Tech

Tobi Lawal - Virginia Tech Hokies | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 214

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Tobi Lawal posted a 45.5-inch vertical leap at the Combine, tied for the second-highest ever. He's an explosive athlete with real utility as a lob target and weak-side shot blocker, although poor shooting and rudimentary ball skills threaten to undermine him without substantial development. The Clippers, again, love an upside swing.

53. Houston Rockets: Izaiyah Nelson, F, South Florida

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'3

Weight: 219

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Houston figures to reorganize its frontcourt eventually. Izaiyah Nelson lacks high-level experience coming from South Florida, but he's a super-charged athlete who can play above the rim on both ends. His instincts and energy as a defender is quite appealing, but he will need to improve his fundamentals and decision-making on both ends.

54. Golden State Warriors (via LAL): Tobe Awaka, C, Arizona

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 261

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Tobe Awaka is an elite rebounder, with a wide base and incredible physicality, who can help do some of the dirty work in Golden State's second unit. The Warriors' center rotation remains somewhat unsettled, and while Awaka's upside is limited due to his smaller frame and unpolished offensive skill set, he can screen, dunk and help win on the margins.

55. New York Knicks: Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky

Otega Oweh - Kentucky Wildcats | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 216

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Otega Oweh put up numbers at Kentucky in his final season and will appeal to teams as a strong point-of-attack defender who can explode down the lane and score in bunches. The Knicks could use another bench bucket-getter, although Oweh will need to become a more consistent shooter and clean up his process.

56. Chicago Bulls (via DEN): Duke Miles, G, Vanderbilt

Height: 6'1

Weight: 175

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 24

Chicago adds more to its guard stable with Duke Miles, whose advanced age won't stop teams from valuing his creative handles, low turnover rate and exceptional defensive activity. Miles is all over passing lanes, with real strength and sticky hands guarding the point of attack. He's undersized but built the right way for potential NBA success.

57. Atlanta Hawks (via BOS): Felix Okpara, C, Tennessee

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 237

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Felix Okpara is a stretchy defender with the sort of physical tools and disruptive cabaility that NBA teams will fall for. He's a subpar rebounder and limited primarily to lobs, putbacks and simple finishes on offense, but if he defends up to the potential of his tools, that's a win in this spot. Atlanta would love to add a proper rim protector behind Onyeka Okongwu.

58. New Orleans Pelicans (via DET): Tyler Bilodeau, F, UCLA

Tyler Bilodeau - UCLA Bruins | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 228

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

With their only pick (for now), the Pelicans add a classic stretch four in Tyler Bilodeau. He's a significant catch-and-shoot threat with size, a solid rebounder and a skilled pick-and-roll (or pop) partner, able to thread timely passes or score with deft touch on the interior. Whether or not he can defend will determine his NBA ceiling.

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS): Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G, Tennessee

Height: 6'0

Wingspan: 6'4

Weight: 182

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Ja'Kobi Gillespie will face all the challenges inherent to sub-six foot point guards in the NBA, but he's a plucky defender and an electric shot-maker. The Wolves need to double down on backcourt depth and could look to Gillespie to spice up the second unit offense.

60. Washington Wizards (via OKC): Milos Uzan, G, Houston

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'5

Weight: 185

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Milos Uzan's senior season was a huge disappointment, but he's a scalable combo guard with a dependable jumper and strong turnover avoidance. The Wizards add depth and a proven winner behind the newly extended Trae Young, with hopes Uzan can help grease the wheels for their many talented slashers and scorers.

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