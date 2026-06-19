Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson and the 5 best big men in the 2026 NBA Draft

The debate over which big man offers the most upside could define draft strategies for franchises targeting championship contention.

The 2026 NBA Draft class features a resurgence of big men, with several prospects poised to bring size and rim protection back to prominence.

Size is making a comeback in the modern NBA. Perimeter skill is still a valuable commodity, but brute strength and rim protection are starting to become more important. That's why plenty of teams will be shopping for quality size in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The emerging trend of teams going back to two-big lineups will only help the stock of big men in this year's draft shoot upward as the event approaches. Big men who can stretch the floor on offense and protect the rim on defense can change the complexion of teams looking to compete for titles in future years.

The key, of course, for enterprising teams is to find the right big men to help improve their championship equity. Focusing in on these five big men would be a great place to start for GMs around the Association.

Cameron Boozer should help the team that drafts him right away

Cameron Boozer may not have the upside to be a first team, All-NBA player, but it's very easy to envision him becoming a multi-time All-Star at the power forward position. That should see the former Duke star hear his name called in the top-four.

Proponents of Boozer's game will point to his elite college production as a freshman as an indicator for his future success in the NBA. He was a terrific offensive engine for a Duke offense that did not surround him with elite spacing. His elite skill will be an immediate boost for any team that drafts him.

Critics of Boozer will correctly point out that he lacks elite length or athleticism. Those issues may stop him from ever being anything more than an average defender at the four. They could also limit his ability to be a one-on-one scorer against elite opponents at the NBA level.

Scrutiny of Boozer's game could push his draft stock down in the coming weeks, but it's hard to see him falling out of the top-four. He's a good bet to be an above-average starter at the power forward spot early in his NBA career.

Caleb Wilson has the athletic gifts NBA scouts love

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson flashed elite skills during his one year at UNC, but lacked the overall production that Boozer put forth in the ACC. That's why most teams have him just behind his Tabacco Road counterpart in this year's draft class.

Wilson has great positional size for the power forward spot and his elite leaping ability could make him an elite rim protector at the next level. There are valid concerns over his defensive focus, but they should be correctable by an NBA coaching staff.

On offense, Wilson's shooting ability requires projection. He did not shoot the ball from three often in college, but he's got an easy stroke that NBA teams can build on. Patience will be required for Wilson before he's expected to be an offensive force.

The floor for Wilson is to be an energetic big who can switch onto smaller players and protect the rim. The ceiling is for him to be a Chris Bosh type of player on both ends of the floor. That will be more than enough to land him in the top-five of this year's draft.

Aday Mara is drawing comparisons to Rudy Gobert

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Teams looking for a massive five to anchor their interior defenses need look no further than Aday Mara. The 7-foot-3 big man will provide Rudy Gobert level size for the team that drafts him in Round 1.

Predictably, the downside to Mara's game is his lack of foot speed. He's not the sort of five who can switch onto smaller players and hold up in space. Any team that drafts Mara will do so with the intention of employing a drop coverage anytime he's on the floor.

Mara's draft status will fluctuate with teams due to his defensive style limitations and his offensive upside. He showed good offensive instincts at Michigan, but he's only going to be a play finisher at the next leavel. Mara isn't going to be a superstar, but he can be an above-average starter during his career if he goes to the right team.

Jayden Quaintance is a big wild card in Round 1

Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Teams willing to roll the dice on a high variance prospect in the first round will take a long look at Jayden Quaintance. The Kentucky big man didn't play much at either Arizona State or Kentucky due to injury, but flashed enough during his cameos to be a consideration in the late lottery.

Quaintaince's potential versatilty on the defensive end is his most projectable skill. He has the foot speed to stay in front of a multitude of attackers at the pro level. He also possesses the strength and size to handle bigs on the interior.

In a world where Victor Wembanyama represents an obstacle for multiple teams it's easy to justify gambling on a player with Quaintance's skillset in Round 1. If he hits, he's the sort of defender who can change the math for a team with legitimate title aspirations.

Morez Johnson is the safe big in Round 1

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teams looking for a bit more certainty in the first round will gravitate towards Morez Johnson. He's just the sort of rugged, high-end rebounder who translates comfortably to the pro game.

The questions regarding Johnson's game trend more towards what his upside might be. His offensive game at Michigan was efficient, but severely limited. Expecting him to grow into anything more than a tertiary option might be more hope than plan for any front office interested in drafting him.

Solid playoff teams in the middle of Round 1 will be highly interested in nabbing a prospect like Johnson who can help them right away. He's a good bet to carve out a long career in the NBA which should make him a valuable selection for the team that's willing to invest in his development.

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