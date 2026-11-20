Cameron Boozer landed at No. 14 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

Cameron Boozer was, front to back, my personal No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft class. He ultimately fell to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 3, which could only happen in the deepest class since 2003. So let's throw it all the way back to 2003 with another bold claim: Boozer is the most polished, ready-made contributor to enter the NBA as a teenager since LeBron James.

That's not to say Boozer is the best prospect since LeBron (see: Victor Wembanyama). You can also make a strong case for Luka Dončić, which is hard to argue. Boozer, however, is a rare breed. He will be the NBA's youngest player next season. He may also be the first rookie All-Star since Blake Griffin. That is extreme praise (and lofty expectations) to heap upon a player with zero NBA experience to date, but expect Boozer to contribute at an extremely high level, much sooner than later.

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Cameron Boozer is helping the Grizzlies win right away

Cameron Boozer - Memphis Grizzlies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Memphis was widely written off as a young, rebuilding team in a suddenly hyper-competitive NBA landscape. But they're off to 12-4 start and maybe, in retrospect, we shouldn't have been surprised.

Let's take a beat and look at the roster. Boozer is basically programmed to provide 20-10-5 on a consistent basis. (He's at 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game so far).

Zach Edey, after injuries cut a potential breakout season short, is back healthy now. We're seeing a huge a year-two leap for Cedric Coward, while Ty Jerome (who averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists on 61.6 percent true shooting in 15 games last season) is flourishing in lieu of Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies are inexperienced, yes, but this team is better at locating talent and stacking depth on the margins than most organizations. It's almost universally foolish to expect an 18-year-old to immediately expedite a team's competitive timeline, but again, Boozer feels like a real exception.

Boozer's greatest asset is his brain. He reads the floor like a computer, able to anticipate and react at split-second speed to whatever the defense throws at him. He elevates teammates, most importantly. His game is designed to coexist with just about any group in any scheme. He can operate as a playmaking hub at the elbow. He can handle and create from the wing. He can bully mismatches in the post. He can spot up and attack off the catch. His malleability and I.Q. should aid his NBA adjustment.

Better yet, it sure looks like Boozer has slimmed down. One of the big criticisms of Boozer at Duke was his somewhat plodding nature; for some, he looked too slow and ground-bound to consistently play on the perimeter, yet too small and unexplosive to operate as a big. He was always a better, more functional athlete than he got credit for — with pro-level strength since high school — but Boozer looks zippier and more nimble in tight spaces than he did a few months ago. We should not put too much stock into preseason tape, but the arrow is pointing up, up and up some more.

Cameron Boozer gives the Grizzlies a huge edge on the margins

Cameron Boozer - Memphis Grizzlies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boozer's impact tends to stretch beyond the box score. He's elevating teammates, yes. But he's also doing the dirty work. He's set screens, rolling to the rim with a purpose, relocating into open space, and doing all the small things to help an offense flow. He is also a monster rebounder at the power forward position. Pair him with Zach Edey, arguably the best rebounder in the NBA, and that's a huge edge for Memphis.

The Boozer-Edey frontcourt is absolutely pummeling opponents with their physicality. Youth be damned, that's a lot of strength and forcefulness between two full-time starters. Not only will Edey crash the glass and collect his own rebounds; he clears space with his box outs, which will allow Boozer to finish the job. Boozer's outlet passes are a thing of beauty, and the Grizzlies will continue to create plenty of quick-hitting transition offense off their defensive rebounds — and a ton of second-chance points off their offensive rebounds.

While Boozer's defense was never a real selling point, he's better at holding the line at the point of attack than his reputation would suggest. He also makes excellent reads as a helper and displays an aptitude for disruption in passing lanes. Edey should empower him more in that area, as Memphis' 7-foot-3 force field causes opponents to glitch and second-guess on drives to the rim. Defense is much harder in the NBA than in college, but don't look upon Boozer as a slow-footed negative. He will make positive things happen on both ends.

Memphis' wrecking crew in the frontcourt gives them a unique edge in a lot of matchups, and sets the Grizzlies up to compete at a much higher level than folks anticipate. It may still take a year or two before the Grizzlies are a proper contender in a talent-rich Western Conference, but this team has the right collection of malleable offensive creators, complementary shooters and defenders to give any team a run for its money right now.