Cason Wallace landed at No. 20 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the most talented guard on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster and that causes Cason Wallce to fly under the radar with many NBA fans. Executives around the league correctly understand just how important the young guard is to his team's hopes of winning a championship on an annual basis.

Wallace came into the league with reasonably high expectations as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft. It's easy to forget that Oklahoma City was not the team that initially selected him. That distinction goes to the Dallas Mavericks, who later dealt Wallace to the Thunder in exchange for No. 12 pick Dereck Lively II and Davis Bertans' bloated contract.

The deal looks like a heist for GM Sam Presti and Oklahoma City's front office. Wallace has emerged as a key cog in a team that's already captured one title during his tenure and seems poised to compete for years to come. Lively's career has been beset with injuries and his long-term status with the Mavericks is murky at best.

Wallace represented an intriguing drift evaluation because he doesn't fit neatly into the box of what most teams look for in a high-end pick. He was a productive scorer at Kentucky, but nothing about his game made him seem destined to become a No. 1 offensive option at the NBA level. Credit the Thunder front office for focusing more on what Wallace could become rather than what skills he might lack.

For more player rankings and deep analysis for every NBA team, subscribe to The Whiteboard — FanSided's NBA email newsletter.

What makes Cason Wallace so valuable to the Thunder?

Wallace is one of the top role players in basketball. He only averaged 8.6 points per game last year in over 26 minutes of action per contest. Those counting stats greatly undersell the value he has for an Oklahoma City team that oozes championship equity.

It's hard to overstate how much the Thunder will miss him this year — a torn labrum seems likely to keep him out for the rest of the season. But the massive extension he signed this offseason shows how important he is to OKC and how much this current roster is shaped around his connective abilities.

Much of Wallace's value comes with his exceptional range of defensive skills. He's a high-quality point of attack defender with the versatility to guard point guards and shooting guards depending on the match up. His better than average wingspan also allows him to guard some wings when called upon.

Wallace is equally good as an on-ball and help defender. That's a helpful combination within the context of the Thunder's defensive scheme. Wallace frequently takes on the task of guarding the opponents' top creator on a nightly basis. His ability to maintain his defensive value when he's switched onto a different sort of player truly makes him a unique defensive asset for Oklahoma City.

On the offensive end Wallace deserves credit for improving his 3-point shot to the point where it has become a true weapon. He's not a true bomber from behind the arc, but he shoots a high enough percentage to force teams to guard him. That helps his team maintain offensive space in high leverage situtions. Wallace's presence on the wing opens up a lot of space for his teammates to operate off the dribble in the middle of the floor.

Add it all up and Wallace is an exceptional defensive player who is at least an average force on the other end of the floor. That makes him a crucial role player for the Thunder and their future.