Chet Holmgren landed at No. 3 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

As a willow-thin NBA Draft prospect, the question was whether Chet Holmgren had the physical strength to compete at the next level. He was 7-foot-1 with an enormous wingspan, unique agility, elite rim-protecting instincts and the kind of ball-handling and shooting skills you expect from a high-scoring perimeter slasher. But wouldn't he just get overpowered? Bodied out of the paint? Pushed off his driving angles and muscled off the the 3-point line?

Holmgren's frame looks pretty much the same but it turns out those concerns were unfounded. Across three full seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he averaged 16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per game, shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. He's been the runner-up for both Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, been named an All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense team. And he's been a key contributor on a championship team.

He's bona fide.

The questions are no longer about his physical strength, they're about his mental strength.

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Is Victor Wembanyama living rent free in Chet Holmgren's head?

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Holmgren missed his entire first season after foot surgery, he played his first NBA games at the same time as Victor Wembanyama. The comparisons are inescapable — the length, the mobility, the suffocating shot-blocking, the perimeter skills and shooting touch. They've split their regular-matchups but Wemby has had the edge and in last year's seven-game playoff series, he ground Holmgren down to dust.

Wembanyama averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.4 steals, carrying the Spurs through to the NBA Finals. Holmgren averaged 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds, attempted just two shots in 33 minutes in Game 7 and looked utterly cowed. That launched a summer of thinkpieces about whether the Thunder needed to trade Holmgren, and an updating of priors with the Spurs moving ahead of OKC as the NBA's team of the future.

We're going to have to wait to see what sort of stuff Holmgren's wiry frame is truly made of — he played just three games before suffering a patellar tendon tear that will keep him out of the lineup until late December or early January. But I have a sneaking suspicion that — like the pre-draft concerns about his physical strength — these concerns about his mental fortitude, his ability to meet the moment when matched up with Wemby, will look silly in hindsight.

Remember, there's really only one other player in the NBA who can do the things Chet Holmgren can. Only one other player with a similar mix of size and skill. Chet's only comparable (and presumed Kryptonite) is the presumptive face of the NBA for the next decade, a player who seems destined for multiple rings and MVPs. That we're hand-wringing about Holmgren's ability to overcome Wemby presumes that no other modern bigs are really worth worrying about, no one else is capable of breaking the Thunder as currently constructed.

Follow that line of thinking to its two natural conclusions.

The first, is that if we're measuring Chet Holmgren against Victor Wembanyama then he is already one of the best bigs in the NBA, full stop. All of the things he showed — the shooting, the defense, the handle — those are essential building blocks for this Thunder team. They're one of the reasons this team still feels like a dynasty, even after losing in the Western Conference Finals, even after shedding key role players for salary cap reasons. If he and Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are healthy, pencil the Thunder in for 60 wins. Heck, they might get there this year even with Chet only playing 40 games.

The second, is that he's still the best chance the other 29 teams have of seeing an actual Wemby foil develop. Not someone who staves off the Spurs by exploiting Dylan Harper and Julian Champagnie more than Wemby can outduel their frontcourt. Someone who legitimately throws Wemby off his game. Who makes him work so hard for his 25 points and 10 rebounds that there's nothing left to make magic with.

Victor Wembanyama, embarrassed him in a seven-game series. But Holmgren's talent is one of the main reasons these two young teams will meet in the playoffs again. And again. And again. He's going to lose some of those battles. But not all of them. And that's why you can't give up on Chet Holmgren yet.