Collin Murray-Boyles landed at No. 21 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

The Toronto Raptors will hope lightning strikes twice after re-acquiring Kawhi Leonard seven years removed from their historic Finals run. He joins a talented roster that includes two former top-five picks in Scottie Barnes and R.J. Barrett, with the former being a multi-time All-Star. And yet, as Toronto attempts to come together and contend in a rough-and-tumble Eastern Conference, the real X-factor might be Collin Murray-Boyles.

CMB, the ninth overall pick in 2025, was quietly excellent in his rookie season. He quickly became a versatile and impactful defensive anchor in the frontcourt, shuffling effortlessly between the four and five. He also made important strides offensively, most notably with his 3-point shot. Year two is ever the predictable time for a breakout.

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Collin Murray-Boyles unlocks the Raptors' championship pathway

Collin Murray-Boyles - Toronto Raptors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie numbers for CMB don't immediately jump off the page; he averaged 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 21.9 minutes, on 62.1 percent true shooting. He exploded in the playoffs, however, bumping up to 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 27.3 minutes. He shot 65.6 percent from the field in seven postseason appearances, with a guady average of 3.4 stocks.

Murray-Boyles, ever an analytics darling in his two years at South Carolina, was similarly dominant on the margins and in the statistical depths for Toronto. He put up monster block (2.2 BLK%) and steal (1.8 STL%) numbers, while providing elite offensive rebounding (10.5 OREB%) and scoring both proficiently and efficiently at the rim. It's enough to make the basketball nerds salivate, but Murray-Boyles is more than an Excel Sheet phenom. He passes the eye test and contributes to winning; Toronto's defense was 3.0 points per 100 possessions better when Murray-Boyles graced the court.

He does not inherently "look" the part of a dominant interior presence. Murray-Boyles is built like a tank and extremely agile besides, but he's also 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds. Those are uncommon dimensions in the modern NBA. Many wondered aloud if CMB would need to shed weight in the NBA, or if he may simply be miscast as a small-ball five or non-shooting power forward. The league has less patience than ever for tweeners. In order to contribute in the playoffs, you must be able to execute a specific role at the highest possible level.

There is, however, immense value in players with the versatility to occupy multiple roles. That is where CMB pops. He can anchor the defense like a true center, with the bulk to wage battle in the post and the anticipation skills to snuff out layups and steer slashers off course. He can also play the role of a switchy, do-it-all forward, able to gracefully contain dribble penetration and lurk on the weak side, eager to wreak havoc.

Toronto has one of the most complete defensive rosters in the NBA on paper, even though they got off to a slow start. Kawhi Leonard will provide the offensive boost that team so desperately needed — as long as he can stay healthy — but Toronto's path through the East will ultimately rest on its defense. The Raptors need to shut down more dynamic, multi-faceted scoring engines in New York, Philadelphia, Boston and perhaps Indiana. Murray-Boyles' chameleonic nature — that ability to wear different hats and contribute in profound ways across the spectrum — will be essential to reaching a championship ceiling.

There's more growth on the horizon for Collin Murray-Boyles

Collin Murray-Boyles - Toronto Raptors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collin Murray-Boyles is already a very, very, very good defender. If he gets the minutes next season, I wouldn't be the least bit shocked if he's competing for All-Defense honors. He won't require much growth on that end, just the sharpening of an already-deadly blade. But there is room for growth offensively.

Murray-Boyles was widely overlooked and deely underrated as an offensive prospect coming into the league. He was written off as an outmoded, undersized post scorer who wouldn't space the floor or score at any real volume in an NBA scheme. While the spacing concerns are less dire given Murray-Boyles' proven efficacy as a center, meaning Toronto can surround him with four shooters at any time, he's far more diverse and nuanced as a scorer and playmaker than he gets credit for.

CMB is a nifty passer, able to quickly process and distribute on the short roll. If the defense collapses on him in the post, he can rope a pass to the open shooter. Moreover, his post scoring is not outmoded. Murray-Boyles can torture mismatches with sheer force, but he's also an elite finisher, blessed with balletic footwork and soft touch. That touch is why the shooting projection was always better than his negligible 3-point numbers in college suggested; do not be surprised when CMB ups his 3-point volume and looks comfortable doing so.

There is a future in which Murray-Boyles can function as both play-finisher and hub. The fit is somewhat complicated with a playmaking, downhill scorer like Scottie Barnes. Kawhi Leonard will spend plenty of time operating around the elbow, too. But CMB is smart and skilled enough to evolve according to his circumstance. He will help a lot in the short term, but CMB's future is bright — and it gives the Raptors a bridge to the next generation.