After much speculation to the contrary, the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors will indeed proceed with the Kawhi Leonard trade as originally planned, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Toronto will acquire Leonard, who led the Raptors to an NBA Championship in 2019, while the Clippers land Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two futue first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and two second-round picks.

Done deal: The LA Clippers and Raptors have both agreed to complete the trade sending Kawhi Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-rounders, per ESPN sources. The sides will now schedule a… pic.twitter.com/c0lk5xUGJG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 14, 2026

This immediately vaults the Raptors into a new competitive tier, with the Eastern Conference shaping up to be an absolute slugfest top to bottom. For the Clippers, it's a nice start to their long rebuilding process, recouping two first-round picks after losing five as punishment for circumventing the cap. Let's dive into Toronto's new setup:

Projected Raptors lineup with Kawhi Leonard

STARTER POSITION DEPTH Immanuel Quickley PG Jamal Shead RJ Barrett SG Ja'Kobe Walter Kawhi Leonard SF Kyle Anderson Scottie Barnes PF Allen Graves Jakob Poeltl C Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto should obliterate teams on the defensive end. There are injury concerns, in particular with the 35-year-old Leonard and Quickley, who has only reached 70 games once in the last three seasons. Leonard appeared in 65 games last season and put together his most productive individual campaign to date, but one can't help but wonder if that is the beginning of a new trend or a noisy fluke. Leonard's availability was a thorn in L.A.'s side for years, and he's not aging backward.

If the Raptors can keep a healthy unit on the floor, however, few teams will match their length and physicality across the board. Leonard can still handle tough assignments, especially in the playoffs, while Scottie Barnes is a fringe DPOY candidate with his five-position versatility and elite help-side rim protection.

Given his contract, the Raptors will probably start Jakob Poeltl at center, even if he's only a nominal "starter." Expect second-year forward Collin Murray-Boyles to play more minutes, oscilating between power forward and small-ball five. Murray-Boyles is already one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA, with elite strength and agility paired with razor-sharp instincts. He has also slowly expanded his scoring profile, flirting with a legitimate 3-point shot to complement his bowling-ball buckets on the interior. CMB is a top-100 player for my money and on a rocket-like ascent. He deserves your full attention.

The Raptors were already a top-five seed in the East last season. The conference has gotten much stronger around them, with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joining the 76ers, while Giannis Antetokounmpo migrates to Miami and Tyrese Haliburton returns from injury for the Pacers. Still, there's a nonzero chance the Raptors climb even higher. And, even if Toronto does not improve from a seeding perspective, this team ought to be more dangerous in the playoffs. Leonard is one of the most accomplished postseason risers in recent NBA history. Unlike the Clippers, L.A. has managed to put a deep and competitive roster around him.

In the end, Toronto's limited halfcourt offense was their undoing in a seven-game first-round loss to Cleveland. Leonard is one of the most refined isolation scorers in the NBA and he has expanded his footprint in recent years, more willing and able to pass out of double teams and leverage his scoring gravity to set up teammates. If Barnes can manage another leap, with Quickley at full health and CMB on the come-up, Toronto is as well-rounded on paper as just about any team.

It will take a lot to knock the Knicks off their pedastal as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, but Toronto very much has a path back to the championship with Kawhi.