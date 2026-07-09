Darryn Peterson vs. AJ Dybantsa and 4 more must-watch NBA Summer League games

Each matchup carries unique intrigue, from revenge narratives to positional showdowns that could reshape rookie expectations before training camp.

Five games promise electric battles between top draft picks, including elite guards and power forwards facing off for the first time in NBA settings.

Truthfully, NBA Summer League isn't super meaningful in terms of projecting players' NBA translation. However, that doesn't change the fact that it's a lot of fun to see recently drafted players in an NBA-like setting. This is especially the case in a draft class as loaded as this year's.

With the Las Vegas portion of summer league starting on Thursday, let's explore some matchups that you can't miss out on.

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: July 9, 9 p.m. EST

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's not waste any time with this one. Every year, the matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 pick is the main event of summer league. And some years, it's truly must-watch TV. Thankfully, this is one of those years.

AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson are two of the three players who were in the "great No. 1 pick" debate this season. Of course, the Washington Wizards selected AJ with the top pick, but many still argue that Peterson is the best prospect.

The two squared off in college, where, despite playing in just the first half, Peterson outplayed Dybantsa, scoring 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting, and Kansas earned an eight-point win. Dating back to their high school days, Peterson has typically outplayed Dybantsa.

After dealing with injuries in college, Peterson looks to be at full health. He notably averaged 26.5 points at Salt Lake City Summer League. Simply put, Peterson looked like a dominant force.

Make no mistake, though, the No. 1 pick will want to get his revenge, and this matchup is set to deliver some massive fireworks. Last year's lottery picks, Ace Bailey and Tre Johnson, add another fun wrinkle to this matchup. Whatever your schedule is, make sure to clear out time on Thursday at 9 pm EST to watch this game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls: July 10, 8 p.m. EST

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson and Duke forward Cameron Boozer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In any given draft class, Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson could have been the No. 1 picks. Alas, though, they fell to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in a loaded class.

What makes this matchup so intriguing is the clash of styles between Boozer and Wilson. While both players are traditional power forwards, Boozer is a cerebral player who processes the game at an elite level and is a gifted all-around scoer, whereas Wilson is a jump out of the gym athlete with immense two-way upside.

Their similar positions will ensure plenty of head-to-head reps. Plus, it's another installment of the Duke and North Carolina rivalry. How can you not be intrigued?

But wait, there's more? Both the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls feature first-round talent. The Grizzlies have No. 21 pick Karim Lopez and last year's lottery pick, Cedric Coward, while the Bulls have No. 15 pick Dailyn Swain and last year's lottery pick, Noa Essengue. There's simply so much to be excited about with this matchup.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings: July 10, 11 p.m. EST

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of the stellar top four, this year's draft class is so intriguing because of the elite lead guards.

Darius Acuff, who was drafted No. 7 overall by the Sacramento Kings, was technically the third guard off the board, but his electric season at Arkansas makes him a star-level draw. Without a doubt, it will be thrilling to see him go head-to-head with No. 5 pick and fellow elite guard Keaton Wagler.

It's not to the same level as Boozer and Wilson, but Wagler and Acuff have distinct statistical differences. Wagler is a controlled playmaker who lulls opposing players to sleep as an isolation scorer with elite size, while Acuff is more of a dynamic yet undersized offensive engine.

And unlike the other two matchups we've discussed, a Wagler-Acuff showdown will be something we didn't see at the collegiate level.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: July 14, 8 p.m. EST

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another matchup that we unfortunately didn't get to see at the collegiate level is AJ Dybantsa and Caleb Wilson. Thankfully, though, we'll get to see these top four picks duke it out next Tuesday. The blend of athleticism and talent between these two players should make for a thrilling matchup.

Seeing AJ and Wilson go head-to-head will be the main appeal of this matchup. Regardless, both teams have other intriguing players. Seeing how Dailyn Swain looks in a difficult matchup, and the likes of Tre Johnson and Will Riley have improved since their rookie seasons, will add to the excitement around this game.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: July 11, 8 p.m. EST

Houston guard Kingston Flemings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year's guard class is too darn good, that I needed to round out this list with another matchup of two top-tier lead guards: No. 6 pick Mikel Brown and No. 8 pick Kingston Flemings.

We did already get to see both guards in summer league as the Brooklyn Nets played in the California Classic while the Atlanta Hawks played in Salt Lake City Summer League. Nevertheless, seeing these two high-end guards face off should be a real treat.

Both players are immensely talented, but Flemings' ability to adjust to NBA size and Brown's decision-making are two questions about their translation to the next level. Flemings' blend of poise and speed, in contrast to Brown's dynamic blend of playmaking and scoring, should make for a fascinating matchup.

With first-round pick Zuby Ejiofor and second-round pick Henri Veesaar, who was widely viewed as a first-round prospect, the Hawks have two other exciting rookies. And who can forget about the Nets' five first-round picks from last year's draft?

Overall, this matchup offers an exciting combination of two high-end lottery picks and some intriguing young NBA talent.

More NBA news and analysis: