DeMar DeRozan should inspire these 3 desperate NBA teams to roll the dice

Free agency has really slowed down over the last few weeks. But there are still some big names left on the market. Along with the Big Three restricted free agents, former six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan still remains without a home.

I doubt his unsigned status will remain permanent. Despite being 36 years old for the 2025-26 NBA season, DeRozan was still a productive player for the, albiet terrible, Sacramento Kings.

To prove this, here are three teams that should definetly take a flyer on the master of the midrange.

What can DeMar DeRozan still do?

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Basketball is a complicated game, and often, the simple explanation is not the correct one. This is not one of those instances. We need only one word to describe what DeRozan can give a prospective employer, and that term is: buckets.

Since 2013, DeRozan has averaged over 21 points per 75 possessions, and, last year, he was in the 86th percentile in scoring volume while also being in the 67th percentile in true shooting. DeRozan was also in the 75th percentile in assist rate, which showcases his ability to create open shots for his teammates with his scoring gravity.

Historically, DeRozan's teams have been better with him on the bench. In his 17 NBA seasons, DeRozan's teams have been worse when he was on the floor in thirteen of them. There are a lot of explanations for this, but what I believe the main issue was is that DeRozan was being miscast as a head honcho when he was better suited as a basket-hunting mercenary off the bench.

That's the other thing about this. If DeRozan wants to be in a competitive place in his next home, he's going to have to be cool with coming off the bench. For the sake of this post, we will assue he is.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Heat have all the makings of a team that can be a great defense in 2026-27. Two of the best/most versatile defenders of the last decade, anchoring the front line in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Then, they have a pitbull point-of-attack ace in Davion Mitchell, and a classic 3-and-D wing in Andrew Wiggins.

What they need is some offense. Antetokounmpo is still one of the best in the business, and 83-point Adebayo will be a nice Robin. But outside of them? It's pretty grim.

DeRozan's fit alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo tenuous at best, but since he'll likely be signing for the veteran minimum, the Heat can make sure to stagger his minutes so that he'll only be sharing the floor with one of them at once.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, the Golden State Warriors are still trying to squeeze the last bit of orange juice out of Stephen Curry. And if that is the case, they will need someone to fill in for him as a primary creator during the minutes he's on the bench, especially with Jimmy Butler III sidelined for the start of the season.

DeRozan would be a great stop gap replacement to allow Butler to properly ramp up into basketball form. He also gives the Warriors a different pitch than their typical movement-heavy flow. And just like we said with the Heat, it doesn't matter if this doesn't work since they'll be getting DeRozan's surfaces for practically nothing.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Pistons have gotten a lot of flack for not getting Cade Cunningham a credible second option this offseason. To be clear, DeRozan wouldn't be that. Rather, he'd be someone to fill in as the team's lead ball handler when Cunningham needs some rest.

This signing will likely not quell the dissatisfaction Pistons' fans currently have with this front office, but it would give them a nice depth piece off the bench.