Disclosure Day: 6 NBA conspiracy theories we're just waiting to find out are true

The summer movie season is here and one of the more interesting films this year is Disclosure Day, a thriller with a significant conspiracy theory plot thread. Few sports fan bases are more in tune with conspiracy theories than NBA fans, who have spent years going down rabbit holes to convince themselves the league is scripting things to set up the best possible storylines for the sport.

Everyone knows that the NBA isn't pro wrestling, where storylines are actually written out ahead of time to create the best drama for the television product. With that being said, let's take a look back at some of the most interesting conspiracy theories tied to the NBA that would be wild if they were actually true.

The frozen envelope

NBA commissioner David Stern | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lottery conspiracies have followed the NBA forever, especially since the first drawing in 1985 is shrouded in mystique. The top player in the 1985 class was center Patrick Ewing, a future Hall of Famer who came off a legendary college career at Georgetown that included a national championship and multiple Final Four appearances.

Unlike today's lottery, where the drawing is done with ping pong balls in front of NBA executives in a back room by auditors for Ernst And Young, there was video footage of the 1985 draw. The tube contained a slew of envelopes, which then-commissioner David Stern pulled from to reveal that the New York Knicks would get the pick to take Ewing at No. 1.

The whole visual looked so odd it has led to multiple conspiracy theories over the years, including one that they stuck the Knicks' envelope in a refrigerator so Stern could identify it by simply touching it. A bent crease was another popular theory that would allow Stern to visually find the Knicks' envelope and Knicks' fans themselves believe they were cursed by that lottery win since New York has never moved up in the lottery since 1985.

It would be incredibly bold for Stern to execute a rigged lottery in front of television cameras so this one is likely the result of bitter fans feeling like the league wanted the Knicks to get a star to compete with the Celtics and Lakers in the 1980s. Ewing did help New York reach the NBA Finals in 1994 but couldn't get them over the hump.

Michael Jordan's first retirement was a secret suspension

Birmingham Barons right fielder Michael Jordan | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were a lot of wild theories floating around the basketball world when Michael Jordan retired from the NBA for the first time in 1993 after securing Chicago's first three-peat. Jordan was just 30 when he retired, still in his basketball prime, as he pursued a professional baseball career for two years.

The timing of the retirement, shortly before the 1993-94 season was to begin, led to rampant speculation that Jordan had run afoul of the NBA due to his off-court gambling. The fact that Jordan unretired a year and a half later promoted the conspiracy that Jordan had been busted for gambling and the retirement was a cover for a secret suspension designed to protect his image ahead of his return to basketball.

The Last Dance did a lot of leg work to debunk this theory, with Jordan admitting he was heavily fatigued by the three-peat and playing on the Dream Team in the summer of 1992. Jordan has also said the murder of his father took away a lot of his desire to play basketball, which the docuseries also covered, but some fans just think the idea of a secret deal between Jordan and Stern to avoid a gambling suspension is a far more interesting story than what the truth is.

The NBA rigged Game 6 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals

NBA commissioner David Stern, Los Angeles Lakers Phil Jackson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant | USA TODAY Sports

Of all the wild NBA conspiracy theories out there, this one actually has some smoke if you take disgraced referee Tim Donaghy at his word. Donaghy, who was caught point shaving in one of the most egregious betting scandals in sports history, had his attorneys make a claim in court alleging that the NBA fixed Game 6 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

The series, which saw the Sacramento Kings holding a 3-2 lead over the two-time reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers, was drawing massive ratings for NBC. Donaghy alleged that he heard two referees discuss that the league wanted to ensure a Lakers win to result in a Game 7, and the Lakers ended up winning Game 6 in controversial fashion as they shot 18 more free throws than the Kings.

The perception around this game isn't good as anyone who watched the contest saw a slew of bad calls go against the Kings in the fourth quarter. It is tough to prove Donaghy's claims, especially since he would be motivated to cast doubt on the whole system to justify his actions, but fans of the Kings still believe they were hosed by the NBA to this day.

The NBA fixes draft lotteries to help certain teams

Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Patrick Ewing lottery started the rigged lottery claims, the NBA has had a pattern of suspiciously convenient results over the past two decades. A few teams have significantly benefited from lottery wins, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won the top pick three times in the first four years after LeBron James left them high and dry to join a winner in Miami.

The New Orleans Pelicans, a franchise in serious jeopardy of moving out of their market in the past 20 years, has also won significant lotteries in both 2012 (Anthony Davis) and 2019 (Zion Williamson) to put young stars there. The most significant rigging cries came in the 2025 draft, when the Dallas Mavericks won the right to take Cooper Flagg after making a horrendously bad Luka Doncic trade, leading to theories that the NBA promised them the chance to get Flagg in exchange for keeping the Lakers relevant with James heading towards the end of his career.

These theories, while easy for fans to connect dots to given circumstancial evidence, are very easy to debunk. The fact that the NBA does the draft lottery with the services of Ernst And Young is proof enough since an accounting firm of such high regard wouldn't damage their reputation to ensure a certain player lands in a key market.

Scott Foster is The Extender

NBA referee Scott Foster | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most prominent theories floating around the NBA social media scene is that top official Scott Foster is assigned to playoff series the league wants to go longer. Foster has been given the nickname of "The Extender" as he often gets assigned to key games late in playoff series with the trailing team winning roughly half of the time.

Longer playoff series are of a benefit to the NBA, which sees ratings increase the longer a series goes. If the NBA believes Foster is a company guy who is willing to help them out, the theory dictates that he gives trailing teams a favorable whistle to help nudge the series deeper.

While the idea of Foster as a mythical boogeyman for teams up 3-1 in a series is hilarious, it is simply not grounded in fact as any sort of edict to extend a series longer would be akin to game fixing that a professional sports league can't tolerate. Most playoff series don't result in sweeps or gentlemen's sweeps anyway so Foster's presence is a mere coincidence.

The NBA didn't want to suspend Victor Wembanyama in The Finals

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The newest conspiracy theory has concerned Wembanyama, the NBA's up-and-coming superstar and a face of the league candidate for the future. The NBA has worked hard to cultivate the image of Wemby as a studious player who is wholesome and family friendly, making some of the dirty play he displayed during the NBA postseason downright shocking.

Wembanyama was actually suspended for a game of the Western Conference playoffs after throwing an elbow against Minnesota, putting him in flagrant foul jeopardy for the remainder of the postseason. There were a lot of egregious fouls not called by the officials in the NBA Finals against Wemby as well, including a two-handed shove on Jalen Brunson in Game 3 that led Mike Brown to criticize the officiating his team was getting.

The Knicks ended up winning the Finals in five games, making a potential Wemby suspension moot as he committed a few questionable offenses in the clincher. While there would never be a direct edict from the league to protect a star player's availability, it is certainly human nature for an official to not want to make the kind of call that would dramatically shift a series via suspension, allowing players like Wemby to push the limits of what they can get away with in a game.

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