Every NBA team's best trade in franchise history

Trades are often some of the most controversial moves in sports, and that's definitely the case in the NBA. In the last few years alone, we've seen some wild trades go down. Luka Dončić was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Jaylen Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Anything can happen.

Every organization has had its fair share of wild trades. Some deals have been immediately seen as steals, and others have taken years to pan out. Regardless, every single team in the NBA has its best and worst trades, but the best ones are often more interesting to look back at (partially because they are also the worst ones for the other team involved).

With that in mind, here is the best trade every single NBA team has ever made, going alphabetically from Atlanta to Washington.

1. Atlanta Hawks: Trade for Dominique Wilkins (1982)

In 1982, the Atlanta Hawks made a massive trade, landing Dominique Wilkins in a deal with the Utah Jazz. At the time, Wilkins had just been selected No. 3 overall by the Jazz, but he never played in Utah.

Instead, the Hawks traded for him before the season even started, striking a deal in September. Atlanta sent the Jazz John Drew, Freeman Williams, and cash, and Wilkins eventually turned into the best player in Hawks history.

He went on to make nine All-Star teams and earned seven All-NBA nods. Though he never helped the Hawks win a championship, he did lead them to the playoffs eight times. You don't always trade for your franchise GOAT.

2. Boston Celtics: Trade for Bill Russell (1956)

But maybe the Boston Celtics did, depending on who you view as the best Celtic of all time. Because back in 1956, Boston traded for Bill Russell, who is the winningest person in the history of the NBA.

There's an argument to be made that the Boston Celtics' fleecing of the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 is the best trade they ever made, but landing Russell takes the cake.

On draft night in 1956, the Celtics traded Cliff Hagan and Ed Macauley to the St. Louis Hawks for Russell. And obviously, the rest was history. Eleven titles as a player and two as a player-coach.

3. Brooklyn Nets: Trade for Jason Kidd (2001)

Before joining the NBA, the Nets made a move for Julius Erving while part of the ABA. But since we are technically focusing on "NBA" teams, let's go with the Jason Kidd deal instead.

In July 2001, the Nets traded Stephon Marbury, Johnny Newman, and Soumaila Samake for Kidd while he was in the prime of his career. He helped lead them to the NBA Finals in back-to-back years, though they lost both times.

For some teams, it's hard to decide which trade to choose because so many are on the same level. Here, the Richard Jefferson and Vince Carter trades came to mind. But getting a guy like Kidd — who was crucial to two Finals teams — tops the charts.

4. Charlotte Hornets: Trade for Glen Rice (1995)

The Charlotte Hornets don't have a ton of playoff success to their name, so trading for a franchise legend takes the cake here. That's exactly what the Hornets did when they landed Rice.

In 1995, the Hornets traded Alonzo Mourning, LeRon Ellis, and Pete Myers to the Miami Heat for Rice, Matt Geiger, Khalid Reeves, and a 1996 first-round draft pick that became Tony Delk. Rice only spent three years in Charlotte, but he made three All-Star Games, and the Hornets made the postseason twice.

It's weird that trading away someone like Mourning can be viewed as a good thing, especially considering how his career in Miami turned out. But Rice is synonymous with that era of Hornets basketball. This was a big one.

5. Chicago Bulls: Trade for Scottie Pippen (1987)

The Dennis Rodman trade deserves an honorable mention because draft-night trades feel too easy to include on this list. But nonetheless, the Scottie Pippen deal is the best the Chicago Bulls have ever made.

On draft night in 1987, the Bulls shipped Olden Polynice, a 1989 first-round pick, and a 1988 second-round draft pick to the Seattle SuperSonics for Pippen (the No. 5 pick) and a 1989 first.

Without Pippen, who knows where the Bulls would have been. Who knows where the rap industry would be. Michael Jordan and Pippen. Think of how many amazing bars wouldn't exist if the Bulls never made that trade. Oh yeah, and the titles, too. Those are cool.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love | USA TODAY Sports

6. Cleveland Cavaliers: Trade for Kevin Love (2014)

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a deal with the LA Clippers for the pick that became Kyrie Irving, but that move was made at the deadline before it became the No. 1 pick. So, we're going with the Kevin Love deal.

In August 2014, the Cavaliers traded Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennett, and a trade exception in a three-team deal, landing Love from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Love went on to be a crucial part of the Cavaliers' title run in 2016.

The Big 3. There have been plenty, and LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh is the most common, but James, Irving, and Love are right there, too. Cleveland knew it needed to make one final move to cement its title chances, and it did just that by trading for Love.

7. Dallas Mavericks: Trade for Dirk Nowitzki (1998)

Whenever a team lands its franchise GOAT in a trade, that trade is probably the best one it has ever made. That's certainly the case with the Dallas Mavericks.

On draft night in 1998, the Mavericks traded Robert Traylor for Pat Garrity and, obviously, Dirk Nowitzki. The Mavericks legend was pick No. 9, and he went on to help Dallas win a championship in 2011.

There's no question here. It's not even close. Dirk Nowitzki? There are few player-team combos around the league that are as synonymous with each other as Nowitzki and the Mavericks. Trading for him isn't just the best trade in franchise history — it's the best single transaction in franchise history, too.

8. Denver Nuggets: Trade for Alex English (1980)

This is a tough one to decide on. The Denver Nuggets' trade for Aaron Gordon in 2021 helped them win a title in 2023, but they already had Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Trading for Alex English got them a superstar.

Before there was Jokic, there was English. And in 1980, the Nuggets traded George McGinnis for English and a first-round pick. He was the franchise GOAT before Jokic, and they got him for a star who was past his prime.

McGinnis was no slouch. He's a Hall of Famer. He made an All-Star team in Denver and had made the team five times before that. But landing English in a trade of that magnitude was a huge win for the Nuggets. An important one.

9. Detroit Pistons: Trade for Ben Wallace (2000)

The Detroit Pistons' trade for Bill Laimbeer has a real argument to be the best trade they ever made. It was almost ranked as such. But the trade for Ben Wallace just barely edges it out.

Wallace is one of the most unique success stories in NBA history, let alone Pistons history. After going undrafted, he bounced around, trying to find a home. He was traded once before the Pistons landed him in 2000. Then, his career took off.

Four Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-NBA teams, and, obviously, the 2004 NBA Championship run with the Pistons. It was a truly iconic career.

10. Golden State Warriors: Trade for Draymond Green (2011)

This is a weird one, because it requires some foresight (and hindsight, at the same time). In 2011, the Warriors traded Brandan Wright and Dan Gadzuric to the Nets. In return, they got back Troy Murphy and a 2012 second-round pick.

At the time, it seemed innocuous. Murphy was the star of the deal. The second-rounder was a throw-in. But when it came time for the Warriors to make that pick a year later, who was the name they submitted to the NBA on draft night? Draymond Green.

Now, Green is one of the greatest second-round picks in the history of the league. He's one of the greatest Warriors of all time. Four championships and a DPOY later, and that random trade for Murphy and a second is somehow the best one the Warriors ever made.

Clyde Drexler | USA TODAY Sports

11. Houston Rockets: Trade for Clyde Drexler (1995)

Perhaps you'd rather the Tracy McGrady trade be in this spot. Or maybe even the Kevin Durant deal, if you believe in the next few years of Houston Rockets basketball. But championships are always going to be a deciding factor.

That's the case with the Clyde Drexler trade. In February 1995, the Rockets traded Marcelo Nicola, Otis Thorpe, and a 1995 first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for Drexler and Tracy Murray.

Drexler went on to help the Rockets win the 1995 NBA Championship, playing a ridiculous 38.6 minutes per game in the playoffs. He was a two-time All-Star in Houston, and even though he only spent three and a half seasons there, he's one of the most important Rockets ever.

12. Indiana Pacers: Trade for Tyrese Haliburton (2022)

It's hard to label such a recent trade as the best in Indiana Pacers history, but Tyrese Haliburton has already done so much for the organization that the deal warrants the label.

In 2022, the Pacers traded Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson.

The Pacers traded for Jermaine O'Neal, who was a staple in Indiana. They also moved Paul George for Victor Oladipo and Sabonis. But Haliburton has already made an NBA Finals appearance. He's already a franchise cornerstone. Landing him is the best deal Indy has ever made.

13. LA Clippers: Trade for Chris Paul (2011)

Obviously, the Chris Paul-LA Clippers reunion didn't exactly go to plan. But when the Clippers landed Paul the first time around, it was huge. It changed the course of Clippers basketball for half a decade.

In 2011, the Clippers shipped out Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman, Al-Farouq Aminu, and a 2012 first-round pick to the New Orleans Hornets in exchange for Paul, a 2015 second-round pick, and cash.

Paul went on to highlight one of the most iconic eras of Clippers basketball: Lob City. Alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, he helped the Clippers become must-see TV. Unfortunately, that never translated to a championship, but still, Paul is one of the best Clippers of all time.

14. Los Angeles Lakers: Trade for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1975)

This was a tough choice. The Kobe Bryant trade on draft night is a real contender, as he's viewed by some as the greatest Laker of all time. The Luka Doncic trade may be one of the biggest fleecings in league history. But Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was too dominant to exclude here.

In June 1975, the Lakers traded Brian Winters, Elmore Smith, Dave Meyers, and Junior Bridgeman to the Milwaukee Bucks, getting back Abdul-Jabbar and Walt Wesley.

Abdul-Jabbar went on to become one of the best Lakers ever, leading them to five NBA Championships. Along the way, he won three MVPs, missed just one All-Star Game, and was named to 10 All-NBA teams in Lakers gold.

15. Memphis Grizzlies: Trade for Marc Gasol (2008)

It was tempting to put the Memphis Grizzlies' trade for Zach Randolph here, but the Marc Gasol trade is too iconic. It's too integral to what was the most important era of Grizzlies basketball.

In February 2008, the Grizzlies traded Pau Gasol and a 2010 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers. In return, they received the draft rights to Marc Gasol, Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, a 2008 first-round pick, and a 2010 first-round pick.

A brother-for-brother trade is insane enough, but the fact that both brothers helped their respective teams as much as they did is another thing. Pau helped Kobe Bryant win two titles in LA, and Gasol is one of the greatest Grizzlies of all time, winning a DPOY in Memphis and anchoring the Grit and Grind era.

Heat center Shaquille O'Neal | USA TODAY Sports

16. Miami Heat: Trade for Shaquille O'Neal (2004)

No, we aren't counting the LeBron James sign-and-trade here. James made his choice, and the free-agent decision was turned into a "trade." That doesn't count for this article. Instead, it's Shaquille O'Neal.

In July 2004, the Heat traded Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant, a 2006 first-round pick, and a 2007 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for O'Neal.

At that point, O'Neal's relationship with Kobe Bryant had long since fractured, and the Lakers decided to move on. Well, their loss was the Heat's gain. He went on to help Dwyane Wade win the 2006 NBA Championship just a couple of years after the trade.

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Trade for Oscar Robertson (1970)

The Milwaukee Bucks trading for Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, helping bring a championship to the organization in 2021, deserves credit. But neither is quite on the same level as the Bucks' trade for Oscar Robertson in 1970.

In April 1970, the Bucks traded Charlie Paulk and Flynn Robinson to the Cincinnati Royals for Robertson. Neither Paulk nor Robinson played 150 games for Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Robertson became one of the greatest Bucks of all time.

Despite only spending four years in Milwaukee, Robertson managed to make two All-Star teams and one All-NBA team there. But more importantly, he helped them win their first-ever NBA Championship.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves: Trade for Kevin Love (2008)

There aren't too many monster trades in Minnesota Timberwolves history. Of them all, this one stands out the most. Getting Kevin Love — a guy who ended up being a franchise legend — is certainly worthy of this list.

On draft night in 2008, the Timberwolves traded O.J. Mayo, Antoine Walker, and Greg Buckner for Love, Mike Miller, Jason Collins, and Brian Cardinal. It was a risk, as Mayo was a quality player at that point, but it paid off.

Love was a double-double machine in Minnesota. The Wolves never had much playoff success with him in town, but that had nothing to do with Love's talent. They eventually flipped him in the Andrew Wiggins trade, but the Love era in Minnesota was real.

19. New Orleans Pelicans: Trade for Jrue Holiday (2013)

This was a tough decision. The New Orleans Pelicans don't have many wild trades throughout the course of their history. The only other one that had a real case here was the Anthony Davis deal, but for as massive a trade package as that was, nothing much came of it. The Jrue Holiday trade, on the other hand…

In July 2013, the Pelicans traded Nerlens Noel and a 2014 first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for Holiday and Pierre Jackson. Holiday quickly became a staple in that era of Pelicans basketball.

He helped them reach the second round of the playoffs once, and when he eventually departed, he landed them an absolute haul of draft picks in a later trade with the Bucks.

20. New York Knicks: Trade for Earl Monroe (1971)

In a few years, there's a real chance that the Karl-Anthony Towns or OG Anunoby trade lands here. A few more deep playoff runs would make that happen. But for now, we're still rolling with the Earl Monroe trade.

The Knicks acquired Monroe in November 1971. They traded Mike Riordan, Dave Stallworth, and cash to the Baltimore Bullets, receiving Monroe in return.

Up to that point in his career, Monroe was a two-time All-Star in Baltimore. Once he got to New York, that success continued. He made two more All-Star teams, but more importantly, he helped Walt Frazier lead the Knicks to an NBA Championship in 1973.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Trade for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2019)

No research required here. This was the easiest selection on the entire list, and there's an argument to be made that it's the best trade in NBA history. It's up there with the Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trades.

In July 2019, the Thunder traded Paul George and a 2025 first-round pick to the LA Clippers. Here is what they got in return: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick. Some were swaps, but all of those selections conveyed, whether with the Thunder or to another team after a subsequent trade. And the 2022 first turned into Jalen Williams.

Gilgeous-Alexander has won two MVPs in OKC. He led the Thunder to their first-ever NBA Championship in 2024-25. And George never made it to the Finals in LA. This is one of the greatest trades of all time.

22. Orlando Magic: Trade for Penny Hardaway (1993)

This was actually a pretty straightforward decision, because the Orlando Magic came out like bandits in this deal. The Golden State Warriors got absolutely fleeced on draft night in 1993.

The Magic sent the No. 1 overall pick (Chris Webber) to the Warriors, and in return, they got back the No. 3 overall pick (Penny Hardaway), a 1996 first-round pick, a 1998 first-round pick, and a 2000 first-round pick.

Webber was a solid player. More than that. He's a Hall of Famer and one of the best players in Sacramento Kings history. But that's the key. Kings history. The Warriors only had him for one year. Meanwhile, Hardaway turned into a franchise icon in Orlando, even helping Shaquille O'Neal lead the team to the 1995 NBA Finals.

23. Philadelphia 76ers: Trade for Moses Malone (1982)

Championships always take the cake. If a trade directly leads to an NBA Championship, it has a huge leg up in these discussions. The Jaylen Brown trade was great. Same with the deal that landed the Charles Barkley pick. But Moses Malone won the Philadelphia 76ers a title.

In September 1982, the 76ers traded Caldwell Jones and a 1983 first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for Malone. And in his first season in Philly, Malone led the Sixers to a title in 1983.

Malone only spent four seasons in Philadelphia, and in each one, he made the All-Star team. That first season — Philly's title year — Malone also brought home the MVP award. Safe to say the deal was a success for the Sixers.

24. Phoenix Suns: Trade for Charles Barkley (1992)

There's a trend occurring. It seems as though a lot of teams somehow managed to trade for franchise legends. That is certainly the case with the Phoenix Suns and Charles Barkley.

In June 1992, the Suns traded Jeff Hornacek, Andrew Lang, and Tim Perry to the Philadelphia 76ers for Barkley. He ended up being one of the best Suns of all time.

Barkley only spent four years with the Suns, but he accomplished a lot in that time. In his first year with the Suns, he won the MVP award. He made four All-Star teams in Phoenix, made four All-NBA teams, and led them to the NBA Finals in 1993.

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Trade for Damian Lillard (2012)

This was actually a more difficult decision than one would think. The Portland Trail Blazers' trade for Maurice Lucas helped them win a championship in 1977. But getting Damian Lillard is too good to pass up on.

In March 2012, the Trail Blazers traded Gerald Wallace to the New Jersey Nets for Mehmet Okur, Shawne Williams, and the Nets’ 2012 first-round pick. That first eventually became Lillard.

Though Lillard has never led the Blazers to a championship, there's a real argument to be made that he is the greatest Blazer of all time. It's between him and the likes of Clyde Drexler and Bill Walton. Trading for the first that became Lillard was an all-time move by the Blazers.

Sacramento Kings former player Chris Webber | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

26. Sacramento Kings: Trade for Chris Webber (1998)

There aren't too many super notable trades in Sacramento Kings history. However, that's what makes a deal like the Webber trade stand out so much. He quickly became a franchise icon.

In May 1998, after already having been traded multiple times throughout the course of his career, Webber was acquired from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Mitch Richmond and Otis Thorpe.

Webber spent six and a half years in Sacramento. He made four All-Star teams and five All-NBA teams there — the only five All-NBA appearances of his career. Webber also helped the Kings make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2002, losing in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

27. San Antonio Spurs: Trade for Kawhi Leonard (2011)

The Kawhi Leonard era didn't exactly end perfectly for the San Antonio Spurs. It was marred by injuries and an eventual trade. But the beginning of the era was exactly what the Spurs needed.

San Antonio landed Leonard on draft night. In June 2011, the Spurs traded George Hill to the Indiana Pacers for Davis Bertans, Erazem Lorbek, and the pick that became Leonard.

Not only did Leonard become an All-Star in San Antonio, but he also helped them win the 2013-14 NBA Championship. He was integral in slowing down LeBron James, and he earned the Finals MVP award because of it.

28. Toronto Raptors: Trade for Kawhi Leonard (2018)

Wow. Back-to-back Leonard trades. And maybe, just maybe, the Toronto Raptors' second trade for Leonard could surpass the first. But in the meantime, let's take a look back at the deal in 2018.

In July 2018, the Raptors traded DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a 2019 first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs. In return, they received Leonard, and he did what no Raptor had done before.

Leonard helped the Raptors win the 2019 NBA Championship — the first in franchise history. And though he left after just one season with the franchise, the two sides clearly formed a bond. Because he returned to the team in 2026, ready to help them win once again.

29. Utah Jazz: Trade for Adrian Dantley (1979)

Landing Donovan Mitchell on draft night was special. Adding Deron Williams was a great move, too. But neither quite managed to do what Adrian Dantley did during his time in Utah.

In September 1979, the Jazz traded Spencer Haywood to the Los Angeles Lakers for Dantley. Up to that point in his career, Dantley was a solid player. He won Rookie of the Year. But once he got to Utah, his career blossomed.

Dantley averaged 30 points or more for four straight seasons in Utah. During his seven years there, he made six All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams.

30. Washington Wizards: Trade for Elvin Hayes (1972)

It's been a long time since the Washington Wizards were serious title contenders. The last time they made the NBA Finals was at the tail end of the 1970s, and they only managed that because of their trade for Elvin Hayes.

In June 1972, the Wizards (then the Washington Bullets) traded Jack Marin to the Houston Rockets for Hayes. Marin made one All-Star team in Houston, but Hayes ended up becoming a Bullets legend.

Not only did he land himself on six All-Star teams in Washington, but he also led the Bullets/Wizards to their one and only NBA Championship in 1978.