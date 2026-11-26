It's always been easy to see how trading for LaMelo Ball would potentially supercharge the Minnesota Timberwolves offense. Envisioning how he might positively impact Minnesota's efforts on the other end of the floor was always a more challenging task.

That's precisely what Ball has done since making the move to the Western Conference contenders. In particular, his defensive work after Anthony Edwards went out of the lineup due to injury has caught the eyes of quite a few NBA observers.

One Eastern Conference scout recently commented that the talented point guard is playing with "much better effort and energy" on defense, per ESPN's Jamal Collier. In some ways, that's a backhanded compliment for the former All-Star. The Hornets were willing to trade him, in part, due to internal questions over Ball's toughness and his ability to play winning basketball. Minnesota's front office took a calculated gamble that they could help Ball adjust to high-stakes basketball after they made the big move to acquire him.

The Timberwolves have stayed rolling with LaMelo Ball's newfound defensive effort

Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easy to forget that Ball is still just 25 years old, given how many minutes he's already played at the pro level. Part of his defensive improvement might be chalked up to the maturity that comes with age and physical development. Ball has always had the size and athleticism required to be a quality defender, but adding strength has benefited his total game each year since coming into the NBA.

The presence of Rudy Gobert in the post during most of Ball's possessions also plays into the point guard's hands. He can use his long arms and six-foot-seven frame to get into passing lanes and try to force turnovers. Ball has the intelligence to understand that Gobert's presence behind him effectively shrinks the floor for opposing offenses. Ball has less ground to cover than ever before due to Gobert's rim deterrence.

Arguably the biggest benefit of Ball's defensive reinassance for the Timberwolves is that it's allowed them to exercise some caution when it comes to Edwards' recovery. Minnesota's best player is champing at the bit to get back on the floor, but the team can make sure he's 100 percent ready to play before returning because Ball has kept them more competitive than many people expected in his backourt mate's absence.

What can the Timberwolves expect from LaMelo Ball moving forward?

Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Consistency is what Minnesota needs from Ball as the regular season rolls along. Playing with more defensive energy for a month is a lot different than changing defensive habits on a permanent basis. The Timberwolves need Ball to prove he's a changed man rather than just a player who's upped his game in the absence of a superstar.

Part of that will also require Ball to exhibit more durability than ever before. The team can only maximize its win total if both Edwards and Ball stay healthy down the stretch. If Ball misses a big chunk of time once Edwards returns, it's going to negate much of the good work he's done in recent weeks.

It might be unreasonable to expect Ball to stay fully healthy or turn into an All-Defensive performer, but solid progress on both fronts is within his grasp. Ball's ability to turn his athleticism into defensive production is one of Minnesota's biggest X-factors moving forward.