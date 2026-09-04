How the Pistons can pivot to a future without Jalen Duren

If you're a fan of happy endings or Jalen Duren in a Detroit Pistons' uniform, this has not been your summer. After a breakout regular season and up-and-down playoffs, the two parties have failed to amicably negotiate an extension. Now, we are two months into free agency, and there is still no deal in writing.

Given Duren's status as a restricted free agent and the lack of cap space around the league at this point in the game, I am pretty sure that Duren will ultimately work something out with the Pistons. But history tells us that these types of stalemates never end well.

Back in 2022, we had a similar situation with Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns. The Suns were forced to pay Ayton only because the Indiana Pacers gave him a monster offer sheet. They retained him, but only for him to have a lackluster 2022-23 and be traded away the following offseason.

The point is that Duren is probably no longer part of the Pistons' long-term plans. So, how can they pivot off him without setting their franchise back.

How the Pistons can move on from Duren

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and center Jalen Duren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first key is that you can't really afford to have Duren sign the qualifying offer. This would be a one-year deal that makes him an unrestricted free agent next offseason. If this happens, the Pistons are basically going to become a lame duck -- forced to play Duren for one more year and then lose him in free agency for nothing. He may not be worth a rookie super max extension (which is what he's eligible for after making All-NBA), but he's also too good to lose for nothing.

However, the Pistons also have to be wise to not negotiate a new deal that is so expensive that the contract becomes a negative value one. If that happens, the Pistons will have a hard time trading Duren, and even if they can find a suitor, they will likely have to give up assets rather than get some in return -- something they can ill afford to do.

What the Pistons need to do is find a happy medium. Figure out a number that Duren will sign for that isn't so much above what he's actually worth that it will hamstring them for the forseeable future. This is easier said than done, and why I'm typing this very post instead of working in a front office right now.

From there, they need to hope that Duren can put together another big regular season, win some more games, and rehabilitate his value back to a place that is close to where it was at right after the end of the 2025-26 regular season.

At that point, whether this time comes after next season or during the 2027 Trade Deadline, the Pistons need to pinpoint a center they can trade Duren for (Paul Reed is not going to cut it) that will better fit their needs.

Off the top of my head, one potential option could be Kristaps Porziņģis. He's a better defender than Duren, and a far better shooter, which will pair well with Ausar Thompson. The only drawback is that Porziņģis has struggled to stay healthy. The only way something like this could work is if Porziņģis can prove that he can remain on the floor for a consistent stretch, the Golden State Warriors' season goes sideways, and the Bay City Boys decide it is time to give up maximizing the end of Steph Curry's career. That way, they would be more intrigured by the prospect of getting younger at the center position and taking a flyer on someone like Duren.

Another possibility could be waiting for Anthony Davis to become available. Healthy Davis is a supercharged version of what the Pistons have gotten from Duren so far. Maybe Davis likes the idea of playing alongside Cade Cunningham, requests a trade from the Washington Wizards, and is able to force his way to Detroit. For the Wizards, maybe they are intrigued by Duren's upside alongside Alexander Sarr.

At the end of the day, pivoting off of Duren is not going to be easy. The Pistons need to sign Duren to a reasonable contract, find a team with a center that can help them more than Duren, that also values Duren more than they do. They have quite the situation on their hands, and one I do not envy.