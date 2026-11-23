The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. Through 17 games, they are 12-5, with the fourth-best net rating in the association. Personally, I believe that some negative regression is in their future.

Whether or not that actually happens is a different story. What we know for certain is that Cameron Boozer -- the third overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft -- has been a big part of their success. According to Stathead, Boozer is just the fourth rookie to average over 16 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in his first 16 games.

Alas, Boozer missed the Grizzlies last game (a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves) with a right ankle sprain. Will this trend continue when they play the Charlotte Hornets?

Cameron Boozer is "out" against the Hornets

Unfortunately, Boozer will miss his second straight game against the Hornets, as the NBA's official injury report (which updates every 15 minutes, by the way) already has him listed as out. The Grizzlies are trying to maximize this strong start, but they know all too well how much injuries can derail promising careers (see Ja Morant). So, I'd expect them to take their time bringing Boozer back into the fold. I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see him again until after Thanksgiving, maybe even longer.

Full NBA injury report for Grizzlies vs. Hornets

Outside of Boozer, here are the other names on the injury report for this game, along with their status and the reason they made their way on to this list in the first place:

PLAYER TEAM INJURY STATUS Cameron Boozer Grizzlies Ankle Sprain Out Jerami Grant Grizzlies Calf Strain Out GG Jackson Grizzlies Metatarsal Fracture Out Scotty Pippen Jr. Grizzlies Disc Herniation Out Richie Saunders Grizzlies Knee Out Michael Ajayi Hornets Two-Way Out Grayson Allen Hornets Concussion Out Kylan Boswell Hornets Two-Way Out Kon Knueppel Hornets Hamstring Strain Out Brandon Miller Hornets Knee Contusion Probable Dennis Schröder Hornets Hamstring Strain Out Grant Williams Hornets Hamstring Strain Out

Not a ton of question marks heading into this one. Other than Brandon Miller, every player listed on the injury report has already been ruled out for tonight's game. As the chart shows, Miller is listed as "probable" with a right knee contusion, which means that he will probably suit up tonight (I'd give him a 75% chance of playing).

Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart without Cameron Boozer

Fortunately, the Grizzlies are one of deepest teams (if not the deepest team) in the association. So, replacing Boozer won't be too hard, as evidenced by the team actually playing better without Boozer on the floor (they are 5.2 points per 100 possessions better without him). Here is what I expect the starting lineup and rotation to look like in Boozer's absence, although you never know what head coach Tuomas Iisalo is cooking up:

STARTER POSITION BENCH Ty Jerome PG Cam Spencer Jaylen Wells SG Kris Murray Cedric Coward SF Olivier-Maxence Prosper Jahmai Mashack PF Taylor Hendricks Zach Edey C Isaiah Stewart

When everyone is healthy, Ty Jerome, Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, and Zach Edey have been the starters next to Boozer. Expect that to continue, barring any last-minute changes to the injury report. In their last game, the Grizzlies went with second-year forward Jahmai Mashack. We'll operate under the assumption that this trend will continue in this one.

Cam Spencer will be the point guard when Jerome is off the floor, and Stewart will back up Edey, who the team is managing carefully due to his extensive injury history. Kris Murray, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Taylor Hendricks all saw minutes against the Timberwolves with all the same players out, so I'd expect that to continue.

Since Iisalo doesn't like to play anyone more than 30 minutes, he could go deeper into his bench. If that is the case, expect Quentin Post to function as a third big man, despite him receiving a DNP-CD against the Timberwolves. This also wouldn't be a bad spot to get rookie forward Karim López some extra experience.