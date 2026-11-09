The 2026 NBA Cup is officially underway. Every team has played at least one game, with some even playing two. Since each team only plays four games in the Group Play stage, it seems fair to do a quick inventory check of the standings, and see who is in line to advance to the Knockout Rounds as of right now.

West Group A

TEAM RECORD POINT DIFFERENTIAL Dallas Mavericks 2-0 17 Denver Nuggets 1-0 7 Houston Rockets 0-1 -5 Phoenix Suns 0-1 -7 Utah Jazz 0-1 -12

The Dallas Mavericks, behind their franchise star Cooper Flagg, have taken a leap into relevancy -- getting wins over the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz to put the at first in the standings. Still, with every other team in the group having three games left to play, there is plenty of time for things to change.

Current West Group A Winner: Dallas Mavericks

West Group B

TEAM RECORD POINT DIFFERENTIAL Minnesota Timberwolves 2-0 32 Oklahoma City Thunder 1-0 31 New Orleans Pelicans 0-1 -6 Los Angeles Clippers 0-1 -26 Memphis Grizzlies 0-1 -32

Here, the Minnesota Timberwolves sit at first place with wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately for them, the Oklahoma City Thunder are right on their tail after dismantling the spry young Memphis Grizzlies by 32 points. The Thunder may be devastated by injuries, but they find a way to keep winning behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the crew that is still left standing.

Current West Group B Winner: Minnesota Timberwolves

West Group C

TEAM RECORD POINT DIFFERENTIAL Golden State Warriors 1-0 17 San Antonio Spurs 1-0 15 Los Angeles Lakers 1-1 -11 Portland Trail Blazers 0-1 -6 Sacramento Kings 0-1 -15

This is the first group we've looked at where the team that has already played two games is not at the top of their group. The Los Angeles Lakers may have just beaten the Portland Trail Blazers by six, but last week, they lost to the red-hot Golden State Warriors (winners of their last seven games) by 17 points. It's still early, but this one seems like a two-horse race between the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs (who, somehow, only beat the Sacramento Kings by 15 points!).

Current West Group C Winner: Golden State Warriors

East Group A

TEAM RECORD POINT DIFFERENTIAL Detroit Pistons 1-0 16 Orlando Magic 1-0 7 Toronto Raptors 1-1 7 Milwaukee Bucks 0-1 -7 Brooklyn Nets 0-1 -16

This is the first group that has three teams with positive point differentials thus far. In theory, the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Toronto Raptors all have a chance to emerge from this group. However, the Raptors did fall to the Magic by seven points in their first game, and the Pistons already got the easiest win out of the way by beating the Brooklyn Nets by 16. So, maybe the Magic have the inside track to winning this thing, even with all their injury issues?

Current East Group A Winner: Detroit Pistons

East Group B

TEAM RECORD POINT DIFFERENTIAL Cleveland Cavaliers 1-0 24 Miami Heat 1-0 20 Philadelphia 76ers 1-1 -19 New York Knicks 0-1 -5 Indiana Pacers 0-1 -20

Despite having a win against the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers have a negative point differential. That's because they spent last Friday being smacked around by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the tune of a 24-point loss. The Cavaliers, who sit at an uninspiring 5-5 on the whole season, are starting to peak my interest. Heading into the season, many people (myself included) had serious questions about their bench, but with the emergence of guys like Maleek Thomos, Mario Hezonja, and Tyrese Proctor, that is starting to become a strength for them. Watch out for them, if they can find their flow state.

Current East Group B Winner: Cleveland Cavaliers

East Group C

TEAM RECORD POINT DIFFERENTIAL Boston Celtics 2-0 53 Atlanta Hawks 1-0 7 Washington Wizards 1-1 9 Chicago Bulls 0-1 -14 Charlotte Hornets 0-2 -55

This group features both the best NBA Cup team (Boston Celtics, +53 point differential) and the worst one (Charlotte Hornets, -55 point differential). Unless something drastic happens, the Hornets can kiss their knockout round chances goodbye. Meanwhile, the Celtics should be in the driver seat, unless the Hawks and Wizards can put together some convincing wins from here on out.

Current East Group C Winner: Boston Celtics

Wildcard Spots

If you're keeping count, that means that the Mavericks, Timberwolves, Warriors, Pistons, Cavaliers, and Celtics are currently slated to get six of the eight spots. The other two spots will go to wildcard teams -- the best team from their respective conference that does not win their group. As of writing this, those teams would be the Miami Heat and Thunder.