Reports of the Thunder’s demise have been greatly exaggerated

Injuries have reset so many expectations for this NBA season. That is particularly true at the top of the Western Conference, where it initially seemed the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs were on a collision course for the right to represent that side of the bracket.

Unfortunately, injuries to Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren have left the Thunder without three starters and led them to drop in many power rankings. Williams suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Wallace broke his left fibula and dislocated his left ankle. Both could be out for the season. Holmgren, meanwhile, has a small tear in his patellar tendon.

But discounting the Thunder may be an overreaction. They remain a formidable foe.

SGA keeps Thunder tough to beat

When those injuries hit, the Thunder were 4-0. They proceeded to lose back-to-back games by more than 20 points to the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets. That simply hasn't happened since the Thunder rose to prominence.

However, the Thunder didn't take long to rediscover their winning ways, emerging victorious in back-to-back games entering their first NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies. These wins weren't against the league's bottom-feeders, either. Both came against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have high expectations of their own. The Cavaliers didn't have Peyton Watson or Jaylon Tyson, but when it comes to injuries this season, no one gets to cry wolf against the Thunder.

It all starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hasn't missed a beat as he tries to become the fourth player in NBA history to win three straight MVP trophies. Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring at a monster rate (again), and the Thunder are still a +5.8 per 100 possessions with him on the floor. In the last two wins, Gilgeous-Alexander has combined for 85 points and 16 assists.

Ajay Mitchell took a leap toward stardom last season, and he's ready to be the Robin to Gilgeous-Alexander's Batman for now. His 3-point shooting has been off so far, but he's still averaging 17.8 points. Jared McCain is healthy, and is also someone who can get buckets in a hurry.

Centers Hartenstein, Mara, Jaylin Williams stepping up

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even without Holmgren, the center room is still pretty full. Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams are physical brutes, with different skills on the offensive side of the ball. Rookie Aday Mara is ahead of schedule, and the Thunder are winning his on-court minutes (+5.2 per 100).

The early returns have been a mixed bag with the team's other first-round rookie, Bennett Stirtz. But in his last game against Cleveland, Stirtz posted 16 points on 88.9% true shooting and a plus-minus of +5 in just under 22 minutes.

Alex Caruso is still the best per-minute guard defender in the association. The Thunder try to manage his load to keep him healthy, but Micah Peavy is emerging as a good regular-season minutes-eater. Speaking of eating regular-season minutes, Kenrich Williams knows how to do that job as well as anyone, and Dalen Terry has also joined the fray.

What is happening to the Thunder right now is far from ideal. However, they didn't just drop off overnight, and any team that thinks playing the Thunder means a night off will be left feeling sorry.