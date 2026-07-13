NBA rumors: 76ers need to trade Embiid to get LeBron, Lakers still counting on Kuminga, and more

NBA free agency is now in its third week, and while many big fish have been caught and pulled in back on to land. However, there are still some prized possessions lingering around the pond and a handful of ambitious fishermen eager to get a hold of them with their rods.

Tired of hearing about me trying to talk about fishing? No worries. Let's turn the page to some of the biggest rumors circulating the NBA airwaves right now.

LeBron the GM strikes again

If you've been living under a rock over the last couple of weeks, don't worry, you haven't missed much as it pertains to the LeBron James Saga, as the future Hall of Famer is still yet to make his pick.

Over his career, James has been known to have an influence in front office decision-making, even earning the hilarious moniker "LeGM" from internet trolls.

Well, it appears that old dogs really can't learn new tricks. Recently, it has been reported that James has some interest in pairing up with Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown on the Philadelphia 76ers. However, despite his extensive resume, James is not keen on going there if Joel Embiid is still on his albatross contract. In fact, some even suggest that if Embiid is on the roster, James is not going to consider going there. So, the 76ers would have to trade Embiid if they truly want to go after James.

Regardless if adding James would make the 76ers better, the idea of moving off Embiid's contract is more of a pipedream than something they need to greenlight. With three years left (one year being a player option) and $188 million dollars yet to be paid, many view Embiid's contract as the worst one in basketball.

There were some rumblings of a potential Embiid/Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is also on a bad deal and possesses his own issues. However, any instance where they can get Embiid off the books would be a win for the 76ers, even if it doesn't ultimately lead to them signing James.

Lakers not out on Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, we discussed how the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in Jonathan Kuminga. However, the two parties' conversations had stalled after some disagreements in terms of the money of it all.

This disagreement is not enough to turn the Lakers off of Kuminga's trail, though. NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported that the team is still looking at bringing in Kuminga, hoping to make him their starting wing after losing the aforementioned James in free agency.

Like I said in that piece, I don't mind the Lakers bringing in Kuminga, if it's for the right price. Kuminga is also considering returning to the Atlanta Hawks (who he was traded to last season) if the Lakers can't meet his salary demands.

Miami Heat trying to find Norman Powell replacement

Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I love the two-way fit of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, and I was intrigued to see how the Miami Heat would look after landing the two-time MVP. However, that intrigue quickly turned into worry once it came out that the Heat would be losing Norman Powell (their best backcourt player) to the Chicago Bulls.

Since then, the Heat have desperately been trying to fill this massive void. It started by bringing in the son of a former franchise icon, Tim Hardaway Jr., but even he is more of a marksman than a creator. Now, desperate times are calling for desperate measures.

The Heat are with the 76ers and a myriad of other teams in the James sweepstakes. But if they don't get him, they have something of a backup plan in the way of former MVP Russell Westbrook. That's right. The Heat are interested in bringing in Westbrook, who will be playing in his 19th NBA season next year. But only if they do not get James.

Westbrook's best days are far, far behind him. But I'm still not against bringing him in as a inning-eating veteran who can swing a game every once in awhile, so long as the Heat don't give him a bigger role than he deserves at this point in his career.

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