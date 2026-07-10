NBA rumors: Peyton Watson trade price is too high for the Lakers but the Clippers are still in

The next move could hinge on whether the player's current team accepts the proposed package or pulls him back to retain control.

The Lakers may have exited the race for Peyton Watson while their crosstown rival remains in despite a steep asking price.

We're nearly two weeks through the month of July. A bunch of big names have already changed teams, and the 2026 Vegas Summer League is in full swing. Plenty has happened, but there are still a handful of storylines that are yet to fully unfold. Here is an update on some of the biggest rumors that are permeating throughout the NBA news cycle.

Lakers out on Peyton Watson, Clippers are still interested

Despite Peyton Watson being a restricted free agent and the Denver Nuggets having the right to match any offer that comes his way, there is still a chance that they end up moving him via a sign-and-trade.

One of the teams we thought could be a great fit for Watson was the Los Angeles Lakers, but recent reporting indicates that they may be out of the running. According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Nuggets are seeking a return package in line with the one the Utah Jazz got for Walker Kessler. Funny enough, the Lakers were the ones to give it to them.

If you were unfamiliar with the intricacies of the deal, the Lakers gave the Jazz to first round picks and two first round picks swaps, along with giving Kessler a brand-new four-year, $130 million dollar deal. When you consider that the Lakers already emptied out the cupboard for Kessler, it makes sense why they would no longer be in the Watson business.

Their cross-town rival, the Los Angeles Clippers, though, still have their sights set on Watson. While the Kawhi Leonard deal is still yet to be official (as the league is still investigating the Clippers/Leonard's alleged cap circumvention), the Clippers are working toward the future.

The Clippers want to add Watson while bringing back Bennedict Mathurin (another restricted free agent). A core of Watson, Mathurin, Brandon Ingram, Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler, Kobe Sanders, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser, would be a pretty strong one to build around. However, it seems like the Nuggets' steep asking price may end up keeping him with the team for the foreseeable future.

Jonathan Kuminga and Lakers not on the same page

Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Watson being seemingly unattainable for them, the Lakers are now focusing on trying to get Jonathan Kuminga in uniform. The good news for them is that there seems to be mutual interest between the two parties to make the deal happen. Unfortunately for the Lakers, just like with Watson, this one may be too rich for their blood.

According to Fischer, Kuminga is looking for a contract that pays him roughly $25 million a year, which is a far cry from the two-year, $20 million dollar deal the Lakers have offered him.

I don't mind the Lakers taking a swing on Kuminga at 10-12 million dollars a year. But anything more than that seems excessive, especially since they already signed Collin Sexton to give them some extra scoring punch outside of Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

Now, if Kuminga is committed to being a defensive ace that operates as more of a role player on offense, paying him starting caliber money may be worthwhile. However, given that we've been having this same issue with Kuminga for years, I just don't see that outcome being likely.

LeBron James probably not going to the Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite all the great golf that could be played, it doesn't seem like LeBron James is going to be playing for the Golden State Warriors next season. As we said before, James is really only interested in going to the Warriors if they can also trade for his former lob partner, Anthony Davis.

However, it doesn't seem like Davis is leaving the Washington Wizards anytime soon. How do we know this? Well, his agent, Rich Paul, told us on his podcast with Max Kellerman that Davis wouldn't be!

Honestly, this may be a blessing in disguise for Golden State. James is still a phenomenal basketball player, but what he brings to the table doesn't really help fix the Warriors' issues (they need more young, two-way role players). Besides, it probably wouldn't be a good idea to load your team with aging stars (James, Davis, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green) in a league that is trending towards youthful vigor.

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