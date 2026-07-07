3 Peyton Watson sign-and-trades that could reshape the Western Conference

Three hypothetical deals could dramatically alter the balance of power, with contenders eyeing Watson to address specific roster needs and weaknesses.

The Denver Nuggets face second apron constraints and may explore sign-and-trade scenarios to retain Watson while managing their roster.

With the dust settling on the first week of free agency, one of the biggest names left on the market is restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

Recent reporting states that the Denver Nuggets are going to match any offer sheet that is thrown at Watson, as the team is keen on keeping their burgeoning young forward. However, the team is up against the second apron. So, they may be willing to explore a sign-and-trade to help clear up their books.

With this in mind, here are a few hypothetical trades that have the potential to change the entire landscape of the Western Conference.

Nuggets consolidate depth for one of best players on trade block

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets' first round series agains the Minnesota Timberwolves exposed a couple of major weaknesses. First, they need more youth and athleticism. And second, they need another creator to make life easier on Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

Watson, who will be 24 by the start of next season, helps address these concerns. But his shakey jump shot may nullify what he brings in these other areas. Meanwhile, Cameron Johnson may be the Nuggets' best shooter (43 percent from 3), but he's 30 now and isn't someone who can really scale up his scoring volume (44th percentile in points per 75 possessions).

So, why not package these two players, some picks, and Julian Strawther for someone who can shoot, create for himself, and is still pretty young and bouncy. If you hadn't guessed already, that player is Trey Murphy III.

The Nuggets would have to be creative with filling out their bench (they would only have nine players after the trade), and this specific deal may involve a little more draft capital than I would like, but imagine a starting lineup of Murray, Murphy, Jokić, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon.

Arguably, no team in the Western Conference would be able to field a five-man lineup that balances scoring, physicality, size, and athleticism quite like that, giving the Nuggets a chance at keeping their championship window alive for a little while longer.

Los Angeles Lakers complete their dream offseason

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've loved so much about what the Los Angeles Lakers are doing this offseason. First, they drafted Cameron Carr, who is the perfect player to pair alongside Luka Dončić. Then, they added a slew of useful role players in Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton in free agency.

Now, just imagine if they finished all that by adding Watson. Someone who could help amplify their defense, while also attacking the advantages created by Dončić and Austin Reaves and catching some of their well-placed lob passes?

I don't like the Nuggets' return package in this deal (by the way, it would involve making the recent Deandre Ayton trade a three-team transaction), but if the Lakers convinced them that this was a good idea, they would easily become the third-best team in the Western Conference (behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs).

Clippers leapfrog Nuggets in standings

LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Los Angeles Clippers officially saying goodbye to Kawhi Leonard, many folks probably think that they are entering a rebuild. But when you really look at their roster, they could still be pretty good. Their projected starting five right now is Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler, Brandon Ingram, Rui Hachimura, and Brook Lopez, with players like Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Gradey Dick, and Kobe Sanders coming off the bench.

Now, just imagine if they added Watson to all of that. Well, in this Fanspo trade, they could add him (and Zeke Nnaji's albatross contract) for Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, and Isaiah Jackson. This deal would also include the minimum signing of Marvin Bagley III, which was announced a few days ago.

I personally hate this for the Nuggets, although it does make them more athletic. But if the Clippers could get this to work. This season will not be a gap year for them. In fact, if they can stay healthy, I'd probably prefer them over the Nuggets next season.

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