Full Los Angeles Clippers Summer League schedule, projected roster and how to watch Keaton Wagler's debut

All games stream through major platforms and will be played in Las Vegas, with a path to the championship game still possible for any team that starts strong.

The 2026 Vegas NBA Summer League begins July 9, giving fans their first look at several rookies entering new eras for their teams.

We won't get to see competitive NBA hoops until October, and with many of the big dominoes already down for free agency, the only thing we really have to look forward to right now is the 2026 Vegas NBA Summer League, which will take place from July 9 to July 19.

The Los Angeles Clippers will certainly be excited for this event. After trading Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, the Clippers are now entering a new era, and one player who projects to be at the forefront of that new regime is their fifth overall pick from the 2026 NBA Draft, Keaton Wagler. The Clippers didn't participate in either the Salt Lake City League or the California Classic. So, the Vegas NBA Summer League will be the first time that people get to see Wagler in uniform.

With this in mind, what is the Clippers summer league schedule? And who will be suiting up with Wagler for the Clippers? We break that down in this post.

Clippers Summer League Roster

Along with Wagler, here is who the Clippers will have with them for the 2026 Summer League.

# PLAYER POSITION HEIGHT PRIOR TO NBA NBA EXP. 24 Cam Christie G 6-5 Minnesota 2 42 Zach Freemantle F 6-9 Xaiver R 41 Themus Fulks G 6-2 UCF R 35 Riley Kugel G 6-5 UCF R 44 Fletcher Loyer G 6-3 Purdue R 12 Nick Martinelli F 6-7 North Western R 18 Baba Miller F 6-11 Cincinnati R 55 Norchad Omier F 6-7 Baylor 1 00 Sean Pedulla G 6-1 Ole Miss 1 4 Kobe Sanders G 6-8 Nevada 1 19 Jahmyl Telfort F 6-7 Butler 1 1 Keaton Wagler G 6-5 Illinois R

Outside of Wagler, folks will also get to see Baba Miller (taken 36th overall) and Nick Martinelli (55th) in action for the first time. Notice, though, that Narcisse Ngoy, the player the Clippers took with the 57th overall pick, is not on the roster. That is because he has decided he will play at Auburn next season -- a decision that was noteworthy enough to have an ESPN article written about it.

You may recognize Cam Christie (the younger brother of Max Christie) and Kobe Sanders. Both of them played for the Clippers' NBA team at various points last season. Sanders showed a little more life than Christie, but it seems that neither of them did enough to earn the "too good for summer league" label.

Full Clippers Summer League Game schedule

Every team in the summer league plays four "preliminary games," this is what the schedule of those games looks like for the Clippers.

Thursday, July 9 vs. Sacramento Kings — 8:00 p.m. ET

vs. Sacramento Kings — 8:00 p.m. ET Sunday, July 12 vs. Utah Jazz — 7:00 p.m. ET

vs. Utah Jazz — 7:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, July 14 vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 7:00 p.m. ET

vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 7:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, July 15 vs. Washington Wizards — 7:30 p.m. ET

Man, did the schedule makers hook up the Clippers. They start out the slate with their in-state rivals in the Sacramento Kings, who drafted Darius Acuff Jr. -- one of the most polarizing players in the draft. The Kings will also be debuting Alex Karaban and Emanuel Sharp.

Then, they play the Utah Jazz, who took Darryn Peterson with the second overall pick in the draft. Their biggest adversary, the Los Angeles Lakers, and Cameron Carr are up next. And finally, they will play the first overall pick, AJ Dybantsa, and the Washington Wizards.

If the Clippers do well enough to advance to the semifinals (meaning they have one of the four best records), they will play again on Saturday, July 18. Then, if they win that game, they will play in the Championship game on Sunday, July 19. A win there would make them the 2026 Vegas Summer League Champions.

Where to watch the Clippers in Summer League

All summer league games can be found on ESPN (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU), NBA TV, and Prime Video. You can stream all matchups live using ESPN+ or NBA League Pass. The invaluable streaming service, YouTube TV, will also be broadcasting some of these games.

If you prefer to watch the Mavericks in person, all games will be played in Las Vegas, Nevada at Thomas & Mack Center -- the home of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels.

Be sure to check out Wagler, and all the other exciting young players that are about to join our beautiful league, over the next couple of weeks.

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