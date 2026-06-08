NBA Rumors: Blazers willing to risk it all for Giannis and the Jaylen Brown fantasy

The 2026 NBA Finals are in full swing with at least two more games on tap after the New York Knicks took a surprising 2-0 lead in San Antonio. However, the rest of the league is already focusing on the future, and that includes a vibrant rumor mill with approximately two weeks until the 2026 NBA Draft. Here is a look at three interesting NBA trade rumors that are emerging in early June.

Are the Blazers willing to risk it all?

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes continues to garner a great deal of attention and, quite honestly, that will probably be the case until he is traded (or signs an extension in Milwaukee). While a lot of the focus is on the Eastern Conference given Giannis's rumored preference to stay in that conference, the Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as a potential suitor.

In fact, ESPN's Shams Charania added some fuel to the Portland rumblings during an appearance on "Stugotz and Company" in which he noted the Blazers are in the mix "no matter the risk." In this case, that refers to the reality that Antetokounmpo may want to put his thumb on the scale but, even if he wouldn't personally choose Portland, the Blazers would be willing to send a big package to Milwaukee even without any future assurance from Antetokounmpo's side. That would be a major risk given that Antetokounmpo has only one guaranteed year remaining on his contract (before a player option) but, hey, it worked for the Toronto Raptors and Kawhi Leonard once upon a time.

The Jaylen Brown fantasy

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The internet is off to the races with speculation that Jaylen Brown could find his way out of Boston following a batch of comments he has made at the conclusion of the Celtics season. However, there hasn't been any concrete inkling that the Celtics actually would consider moving Brown, which is a pretty important detail. In fact, Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently shared (via CLNS Media) that he has "not heard one iota of Jaylen Brown truly being available."

Windhorst shared the sentiment around Boston's Derrick White, noting that it is a "proven commodity that Jaylen and Jayson and Derrick White are a championship trio" and noting accurately that all three are under contract moving forward.

One popular hypothetical that could conceivably change the calculus would be Boston getting involved in pursuit of Antetokounmpo. If that were to happen, Brown could perhaps be a logical inclusion in a multi-team trade. Aside from that, however, Boston could (very) reasonably point to this year's team being quite effective in the regular season and present real optimism about championship contention around Brown and Jayson Tatum as soon as the 2026-27 season.

Nikola Vučević on the move?

Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2024-25, former All-Star center Nikola Vučević played some of the best basketball of his career with the Chicago Bulls. Vučević had career-best efficiency, headlined by 61.1 percent true shooting, and averaged 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game acrosss 73 appearances during that campaign. However, Vučević saw his production decline a bit in 2025-26, and things really took a different turn after a midseason move to the Boston Celtics. In fact, he played only 21.1 minutes per game in 16 regular season games for the Celtics, and that dropped to 19.0 minutes per game (including a DNP) in the first round loss to Philadelphia.

With that as the backdrop, Marc Stein reports that Vučević is "increasingly regarded as a certainty to switch teams this summer." This is not surprising given that he is hitting unrestricted free agency, and Stein does note that the 35-year-old did have a fractured ring finger during his time in Boston. With that said, Boston maintains his Bird Rights and, often, that would give the incumbent team a leg up in re-signing a free agent. This time around, the intel appears to point in a different direction, and it will be interesting to see which teams get involved in a potential pursuit of an established player like Vučević.

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