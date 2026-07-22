NBA rumors: Heat's LeBron announcement disaster, Cavs could pivot to Kuminga and more

Russell Westbrook remains unsigned as his latest team publicly signals it may move on, raising questions about where his career will end.

The Miami Heat appear to have misstepped in their pursuit of LeBron James, creating uncertainty about its chances.

The NBA Draft, first few weeks of free agency, and the Vegas Summer League are all over and done with. In theory, that means we have nothing to talk about until players report to camp in September. However, there are still a handful of big name guys left without a team — a couple of them are even former All-NBA players. So, there is still plenty to keep tabs on.

With that in mind, here are some of the biggest headlines currently circulating around the NBA rumor mill right now.

Miam Heat may have ruined their chances with LeBron

As many of you are acutely aware, LeBron James has still yet to pick the a team to play for this season. One of the main candidates are the Miami Heat. According to DraftKings, they currently have the highest odds of landing the future Hall of Fame forward (-200, an implied probability of 66.7 percent).

However, they may have jumped the gun in a way that gave James the ick. One user noticed something suspicious on the Heat's official YouTube channel -- a link to a video titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference | July 27, 2026."

The video was mistakenly made public as the team was anticipating making an announcement that James would be returning to the team he won two championships with. According to a Heat spokesperson, there is no validity to the video. Rather, that it was just made in case James decides to come to town.

The Miami Heat’s official YouTube channel had LeBron’s introductory press conference scheduled for July 27 🤔



(h/t @WadexFlash / https://t.co/ngYXKtG4ps) pic.twitter.com/OCNZMkiiVO — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 22, 2026

James and his camp have yet to comment on the situation. However, James has really preferred to keep things close to the chest during this whole ordeal (and I'm also sure that he somewhat enjoys keeping everyone on their toes one last time). So, maybe this whole fiasco is enough to turn him off from coming to the Heat.

Cavaliers have a backup plan

Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the other teams that is in the mix for James is the Cleveland Cavaliers. DraftKings currently gives them the second-best odds of signing James (+225, 30.8 percent implied probability). However, with the Heat picking up some real steam (see the section above), the Cavaliers may need to think of a plan B.

That may include pursuing the other marquee forward left in free agency: Jonathan Kuminga. On their most recent episode of the Wine and Gold Talk podcast, Chris Fedor (one of the show's co-hosts) had this to say about the matter:

"If Cleveland misses out on LeBron James, their primary backup action relies on pursuing Jonathan Kuminga via a sign-and-trade deal. However, executing this strategy presents multiple financial and cultural hurdles. First, Kuminga is allegedly seeking an annual salary between $15 million and $20 million, a massive price tag the capped-out Cavaliers cannot afford outright. Acquiring him would require shedding current assets by trading players like Max Strus or Dennis Schröder. Furthermore, internal skepticism exists regarding Kuminga’s willingness to buy into a defined role, an issue that repeatedly surfaced during his tenure with the Golden State Warriors. Treading into these waters risks disrupting a highly cohesive, successful Cavaliers locker room for a player still banking on unproven potential."

This quote does a great job highlighting all the hurdles that the Cavaliers would have to leap over in order to sign Kuminga. Outside of all the financial obstacles, Kuminga's fit is an even weirder one than James.

Like James, Kuminga is a physical force who does his best work with the ball in his hands. However, what this Cavaliers team needs is a do-it-all wing in the same mold as an OG Anunoby type. In theory, Kuminga has the tools to do this (outside of the shooting part). However, he has never been able to actualize that for any extended stretch. Plus, he doesn't have James' all-time IQ to fall back on. To me, neither James nor Kuminga vaults the Cavaliers into inner circle title contender status. But hey, what do I know?

Kings don't want Russell Westbrook back

Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former MVP still waiting for his next contract is Russell Westbrook. According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, it does not seem like the Sacramento Kings want Russell Westbrook back for the 2026-27 season. That means that, if Westbrook plays next season, it will be for his eighth different team in nine years (unless one of his six previous teams decides they want to sign him).

To me, it seemed like Westbrook was doing a great job being a veteran presence in the locker room for the Kings. He has a longstanding reputation of being a really good teammate and overall class act. However, Westbrook has long been viewed as a player with extreme strengths and weaknesses, and nowadays, it seems like his strengths aren't strong enough to outweigh his damaging weaknesses.

I'm sure that someone will take a flyer on Westbrook for the veteran's minimum. There was some speculation that the Heat might be interested in him, but only if they don't end up landing James.

Hopefully, Westbrook is able to end his illustrious career somewhat gracefully.

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